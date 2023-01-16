ECU tennis drops season opener to No. 2 UNC

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – East Carolina kicked off its 2023 dual season with a matchup against No. 2 North Carolina, falling to the Tar Heels 7-0 at the Cone-Kenfield Tennis Center.

The Pirates lost the doubles point to begin the afternoon as Alisha Hussain and Ines Bachir dropped a 6-1 decision to Reese Brantmeier and Abbey Forbes while Martina Muzzolon and Isabella Rivera Ortiz fell 6-0 to Reilly Tran and Elizabeth Scotty.

North Carolina clinched the match with wins at 1-3, but the teams played the match out. Kim Auerswald battled Lindsey Zink in two close sets at No. 4 before falling 6-4, 6-3. Alisha Hussain also put up a strong fight against Sara McClure, losing the first set in a tiebreak. Sophia Patel defeated Joan Madi 6-3, 6-2 at the No. 6 position.

ECU opens its home schedule Saturday, Jan. 21, with a contest against N.C. Central at the River Birch Tennis Center. First serve is set for Noon.

Singles Play

No. 1 – (1) Fiona Crawley (North Carolina) def. Isabella Rivera Ortiz (ECU) 6-2, 6-1

No. 2 – Reese Brantmeier (North Carolina) def. Ines Bachir (ECU) 6-1, 6-3

No. 3 – (58) Elizabeth Scotty (North Carolina) def. Martina Muzzolon (ECU) 6-1, 6-0

No. 4 – Lindsey Zink (North Carolina) def. Kim Auerswald (ECU) 6-4, 6-3

No. 5 – Sara McClure (North Carolina) def. Alisha Hussain (ECU) 7-6 (8-6), 6-2

No. 6 – Sophia Patel (North Carolina) def. Joan Madi (ECU) 6-3, 6-2

Order of Finish: 3, 2, 1, 6, 4, 5

Doubles Play

No. 1 – Brantmeier/Forbes (North Carolina) def. Bachir/Hussain (ECU) 6-1

No. 2 – Scotty/Tran (North Carolina) def. Muzzolon/Ortiz (ECU) 6-0

No. 3 – Auerswald/Becker (ECU) vs. Patel/Yarlagadda (North Carolina) 3-3, Unfinished

Order of Finish: 2, 1

Team Records: North Carolina 3-0, East Carolina 0-1

