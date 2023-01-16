Read full article on original website
Parking worries expressed about downtown Castle Rock projectMike McKibbinCastle Rock, CO
Aloft homeless hotel resident thanks Denver City CouncilDavid HeitzDenver, CO
All the new non-stop flights coming to DIA in 2023Brittany AnasDenver, CO
Colorado's spirited beauty: Baby Doe TaborRick ZandCentral City, CO
Denver is Composting. Should it be illegal to food throw food in landfill now?Kelly E.Denver, CO
milehighcre.com
Five-Property Portfolio Near Meow Wolf Denver Sells for $7.35M
A five-property portfolio west of I-25 in Denver’s Lincoln Park neighborhood, comprised of five addresses along seven parcels of land, has sold to KSE Revesco Zuni, LLLP, for $7.35 million. The properties including 1380 and 1432 N Zuni St. and 1940, 1948 and 1950 W 14th Ave, consist of...
milehighcre.com
Face Foundrie to Open First Denver Location in Cherry Creek North
Face Foundrie, an all-inclusive focused facial bar providing facials, lashes, brows and skincare services, will open its first Denver location on Feb. 3, 2023, in the Cherry Creek North shopping district next month at 2630 E 3rd Ave. Michele Henry founded the brand in 2019 after the birth of her...
This Is Colorado's Best Buffet
Yelp found the top all-you-can-eat joint in every state.
milehighcre.com
Denver Office Space Among 50 Priciest U.S. Office Submarkets in Q4 2022
During the recent years of cascading challenges, the U.S. office market has undergone remarkable changes. And, signs of recovery are gradually emerging as we move into the new year. CommercialSearch ranked the top 50 most expensive office submarkets in Q4 2022, using the latest data provided by CommercialEdge. The Lower...
milehighcre.com
RES Looks to Attract Diverse Talent in Move to Denver’s McGregor Square
RES, the world’s largest independent renewable energy company, has officially opened its new Americas headquarters in McGregor Square. The team moved from its previous location in Broomfield in the hopes of attracting and attaining more employees. The office will initially be home to approximately 180 people, the majority of which will be hybrid employees spending three days in the office.
Denver buys another homeless hotel
The City and County of Denver gave final approval Tuesday to buying the Stay Inn hotel and two adjacent parcels at 12033 E. 38th Ave., 3835 Peoria St. and 3805 Peoria St. The hotel will be used to house people experiencing homelessness.
milehighcre.com
Movers and Shakers Week Ending 01.20.23
TCC Promotes Erik Hagevik to Lead Colorado Operations. Trammell Crow Company (TCC), a global commercial real estate developer, has promoted Erik Hagevik to lead market operations for TCC Denver. In this role, Erik will oversee the day-to-day operations of the office and the strategic oversight of all new development and investment activity throughout Colorado. He assumes this role from Bill Mosher, who has led the office since 2006 and will continue to serve as senior managing director. Bill will support Erik on hiring new talent and pursuing new business opportunities.
milehighcre.com
Denver City Council Approves Hotel-to-Housing Project
On Monday, Jan. 16, Denver City Council approved a $9 million purchase and sale agreement for the acquisition of the Stay Inn, a four-story hotel, and two adjacent parcels, located at 12033 E. 38th Ave., 3835 Peoria St., and 3805 Peoria St. The hotel structure includes 96 bedrooms, 95 of which will be converted into supportive housing for persons experiencing homelessness.
All the new non-stop flights coming to DIA in 2023
(Denver, Colo.) Carriers at Denver International Airport are adding new routes to vacation hot spots in 2023 and increasing the number of flights to Europe to keep pace with heightened summer travel demand.
Four Big Colorado Retail Stores Now Closing For Good
It was announced this week that another major retail store in Colorado is closing down four local locations, including one in Northern Colorado. More to follow?. Another Big Northern Colorado Retail Store Now Closed For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime mainstay...
Two more winter storms will bring more cold and snow to Colorado through Monday
Another winter storm on Friday will cause big impacts in southern Colorado before a storm on Sunday brings potentially bigger impacts to the Denver metro area.Most of southeast Colorado including Pueblo, Walsenburg, Trinidad, La Junta, Lamar, and Springfield are under a Winter Weather Advisory or a Winter Storm Warning for up to a foot of snow.It will be the biggest snow storm of the season so far for the southeast region of the state and anyone planning travel south of Colorado Springs on Friday evening should be prepared for winter driving conditions and significant slowdowns.For the Denver metro area, the...
Llama, 7 horses seized in Colorado, found without access to food or water
According to a January 10 report from the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, one llama and seven horses were seized from a home near Deer Trail during the execution of a search warrant related to an animal cruelty investigation. Deputies received a complaint from someone about their poor treatment and condition,...
coloradopolitics.com
McD’s closure another omen of decaying Denver | WADHAMS
I often patronized the McDonald’s fast food restaurant on the 16th Street Mall during the seven years I had an office across the street in what was then known as the World Trade Center. You could always find a unique mix of downtown professionals and, yes, homeless people who...
Biggest January snowstorm in 30-plus years likely to hit Denver
Don't take the forecast lightly, Denverites – tonight is likely to bring the biggest January snowstorm to hit the Mile High City in over 30 years. According to the National Weather Service, those in downtown Denver should expect about eight inches of snow tonight into tomorrow morning, with a high-end forecast of 13 inches. The most recent time a January storm dropped more than eight inches of snow in Denver over the course of 24 hours was in 1992, when 13.8 inches of snow fell on January 7. If eight inches of snow does end up falling, it would be tied for the 7th-largest 'one day' January snow total for the city (tying January 24, 1921). None of Denver's 10 largest one-day January snowfalls have taken place since 1992, with the 10th-largest one-day January snowfall dropping 7 inches on January 26, 1944. Data goes back to 1882.
One of Colorado’s Oldest BBQ Joints is Getting Set to Shut Its Doors
All good things come to an end, they say. This BBQ restaurant in Colorado has been serving up very good food for over four decades, but the time has come to move on. The man who began this joint worked with two legendary professionals. One, when he played for the New York Jets, and one after he left football to start a new career in the Denver area.
Denver weather: More snow and lots of cold on the way
Our recent snowstorm will lift away from Colorado tonight. It will be followed by additional snow chances in Denver weather later this week and over the weekend.
Snow totals: Here's how much fell across Colorado
COLORADO, USA — A cold front that moved into Colorado on Tuesday brought several inches of snow to the Denver metro area, mountains and eastern plains. The Denver metro area is under a Winter Storm Warning in effect through 5 p.m. Wednesday. Heavy snow was forecasted for portions of east central, north central and northeast Colorado, including Denver.
KDVR.com
$10,000 reward for missing dogs
$10,000 reward for missing dogs, owner Julia Mcclurg is looking for her two Boston Terriers. $10,000 reward for missing dogs, owner Julia Mcclurg is looking for her two Boston Terriers. Universal Pre-K enrollment begins in Colorado. Starting this fall, the state will pay for 9 months of half-day preschool. Kim...
2 tractor trailers involved in I-25 crash
A serious crash along Interstate-25 has left multiple people hospitalized and a portion of the roadway shut down to traffic.
Summit Daily News
Denver bought one-way bus tickets for 1,900 migrants. Here’s where they were going.
Denver spent nearly a half-million dollars last month buying one-way Greyhound bus tickets to other cities for 1,900 migrants who arrived here after crossing the U.S. southern border, according to data released Friday to The Sun by city officials. The most popular destinations were New York and Illinois, but also...
