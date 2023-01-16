Read full article on original website
Locally produced documentary series captures Cleveland's niche entrepreneurs
CLEVELAND, Ohio — There's a big picture of Cleveland that most people see, but "there's a beating heart of the city you can't see just by flying over it," Andrew Spirk says. Spirk should know: His team at Clockwork 9 creative agency has documented a few beats of that heart in their documentary series, "Artisans of the Land."
3 Questions: I Promise student reporter finds out how the Humane Society of Summit County cares for animals
AKRON, Ohio — The Humane Society of Summit County cares and advocates for vulnerable animals. The Society operates a no-time-limit shelter, meaning as long as the animal is healthy, it will stay until it is adopted. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning...
Global Cleveland launches resource guide for immigrants in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — Global Cleveland is launching a new guide to help immigrants adjusting to life in Northeast Ohio. According to the nonprofit, the document is 57 pages long and will eventually be at least partially translated into multiple languages. It includes helpful information about topics like housing, jobs, and government services, and also walks people through the process of becoming a United States citizen.
'A Christmas Story' House in Cleveland among 20 nominees in USA TODAY 10Best poll for favorite pop culture museums: How you can vote
CLEVELAND — It’s one of the most beloved holiday movies of all time – and now the iconic Cleveland house where the film was made is in the running to be named America’s favorite pop culture museum. That's because A Christmas Story House and Museum is...
Cuyahoga River in Cleveland currently ranked No. 1 in USA TODAY 10Best poll for best urban kayaking spots: How you can vote
CLEVELAND — When it comes to the best urban kayaking spots in the United States, the Cuyahoga River in Cleveland is leading the pack of 20 nominees in a new 10Best poll from USA TODAY. “These 20 urban kayaking spots provide a fun and active way to explore cities...
United Way of Greater Cleveland receives $1.25 million commitment from Byrnes Family and Oswald Companies
CLEVELAND — The United Way of Greater Cleveland is kicking off 2023 with a significant donation. On Wednesday, the United Way of Greater Cleveland announced that it has received a $1.25 million commitment from the Byrnes family and Oswald Companies. The donation will be used to aid United Way's programs and partnerships, including the August Napoli Fund for Anti-Poverty Innovation.
US Marshals, Cleveland City Council hold safety roundtable discussing violent crime in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — Cleveland City Council hosted a safety roundtable on Thursday afternoon that featured guests from the United States Marshals. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. 3News live-streamed the roundtable, which can be watched below...
New in Town: Sandbox Virtual Reality at Crocker Park in Westlake
Staying busy during the winter months in Cleveland means getting creative with your indoor activities. Jason Mikell checks out Sandbox VR in Westlake.
Search for next Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO underway: Parents, community members join the process
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Metropolitan School District has asked families and community members to help pick its next CEO. On Tuesday night, the district hosted the first of three public forums where the community was able to give their input on what they want to see in the district's next leader, what has been working and where things need to be improved.
Cleveland Public Library reintroduces 'On the Road to Reading' program
CLEVELAND — An old program at the Cleveland Public Library is getting revamped, bringing services and literacy training to early childhood education sites. The program is called “On the Road to Reading,” and after a new grant funded by the Ohio Department of Education, it’s becoming mobile. Librarians and aides will now be bringing mobile services and learning to early childhood education sites like preschools, daycares and pediatric settings.
Education Station: John Hay architecture students fundraising for Italy trip
CLEVELAND — It began with an area art teacher's dream to show her students some of the structures and artwork they've only read about. In a couple of months, her dream will become reality, thanks to help from the community. Art students at Cleveland Early College High School at...
Zach Bryan coming to Cleveland with ‘Burn, Burn, Burn’ tour stop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in June
CLEVELAND — Are you ready, Cleveland?!?!. Country star Zach Bryan is bringing his “Burn, Burn, Burn” North American Tour to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland on Friday, June 2 at 8 p.m. You can register for the chance to purchase tickets via Fair AXS by clicking HERE....
Body of missing Sheffield Lake kayaker found in western New York
Evan Zeller's kayak capsized in Lake Erie near Sheffield Lake on November 5. His kayak was found a month later in Ontario.
Case Western Reserve offering full scholarships to boost public health workforce
CLEVELAND — City of Cleveland residents who lack access to health care will benefit from a new Case Western Reserve University-led program designed to increase the number of public health practitioners serving the community. Thanks to a $1.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services,...
Endangered missing 8-year-old girl from Northwest Ohio found safe in Cleveland
HENRY COUNTY, Ohio — After an endangered missing child advisory was issued for multiple counties in Ohio, an 8-year-old girl was found safe in the Cleveland area. The U.S. Marshals Service Missing Child Unit and the Henry County Sheriff's Office found Elena Kalvitz in the 3400 block of West 94th Street on Friday.
Former Cleveland Browns defensive back TJ Carrie partners with Cavaliers to help 'heart warriors'
CLEVELAND — Former Browns cornerback TJ Carrie captured hearts on the field during his time in Cleveland. Off the field, he's ensuring that the hearts of youths across Northeast Ohio are properly taken care of. Before Carrie came to the NFL, he had to undergo open heart surgery during...
Cleveland-based Mitchell's Ice Cream issues recall on chocolate peanut butter cup flavor
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland-based Mitchell's Ice Cream has issued a voluntary recall for an undeclared allergen in its Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup ice cream. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to Mitchell Brothers Ice...
Missing Cleveland mother and son found
CLEVELAND — Update:. Cleveland Police said the missing woman and her son were both found safe in Canton. The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for help from the public in locating a missing mother and her son. 20-year-old Mozetta Jackson and her son, 4-year-old Russell Jackson, have been...
