Cleveland, OH

WKYC

Global Cleveland launches resource guide for immigrants in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — Global Cleveland is launching a new guide to help immigrants adjusting to life in Northeast Ohio. According to the nonprofit, the document is 57 pages long and will eventually be at least partially translated into multiple languages. It includes helpful information about topics like housing, jobs, and government services, and also walks people through the process of becoming a United States citizen.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

United Way of Greater Cleveland receives $1.25 million commitment from Byrnes Family and Oswald Companies

CLEVELAND — The United Way of Greater Cleveland is kicking off 2023 with a significant donation. On Wednesday, the United Way of Greater Cleveland announced that it has received a $1.25 million commitment from the Byrnes family and Oswald Companies. The donation will be used to aid United Way's programs and partnerships, including the August Napoli Fund for Anti-Poverty Innovation.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Search for next Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO underway: Parents, community members join the process

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Metropolitan School District has asked families and community members to help pick its next CEO. On Tuesday night, the district hosted the first of three public forums where the community was able to give their input on what they want to see in the district's next leader, what has been working and where things need to be improved.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Cleveland Public Library reintroduces 'On the Road to Reading' program

CLEVELAND — An old program at the Cleveland Public Library is getting revamped, bringing services and literacy training to early childhood education sites. The program is called “On the Road to Reading,” and after a new grant funded by the Ohio Department of Education, it’s becoming mobile. Librarians and aides will now be bringing mobile services and learning to early childhood education sites like preschools, daycares and pediatric settings.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Missing Cleveland mother and son found

CLEVELAND — Update:. Cleveland Police said the missing woman and her son were both found safe in Canton. The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for help from the public in locating a missing mother and her son. 20-year-old Mozetta Jackson and her son, 4-year-old Russell Jackson, have been...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

WKYC

Northeast Ohio local news

