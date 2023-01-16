ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cazenovia, NY

Live, in-person Chilly Chili race returns to Cazenovia

By Kate Hill
 4 days ago
Cazenovia Children’s House/My School will present its 18th Annual Chilly Chili 5K Run/Walk and chili cookoff afterparty on Sunday, Jan. 22. (Submitted)

CAZENOVIA — On Sunday, Jan. 22, Cazenovia Children’s House (CCH)/My School will present its 18th Annual Chilly Chili 5K Run/Walk through the Village of Cazenovia.

CCH/My School is a New York State-licensed, not-for-profit child development program with extended daycare that serves families in the greater Cazenovia area. The annual Chilly Chili race, which is typically held each January, is the organization’s biggest fundraiser.

This year’s event is being organized by a committee made up of CCH Executive Director Sierra Neil, CCH Board members, and past committee members.

“January 2020 was the last time we had an in-person race and party,” said former CCH director Penny Noll, who helps organize the race each year. “We had a virtual race in 2021 and took the year off in 2022.”

This year’s run/walk will start at 1 p.m. and follow the traditional route, starting and finishing on Liberty Street by the Cazenovia College Athletic Complex.

The course will be closed to cars on race day from 12:50 to 1:50 p.m.

“When sections of the road are clear of runners, then they will be opened up,” said Noll. “We are grateful to the Cazenovia Police and our course volunteers for keeping runners safe. We welcome residents along the route to come out and cheer.”

Packet pickup and race day registration will be from 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Runners can gather inside the lower gym until the start.

The race will be followed by a chili cookoff party with chili samples, live music, and an awards ceremony inside the Cazenovia College Athletic Center. Friends and family may attend the after-party for $5. Runners attend for free.

“There will be five different chilis hoping to win the Judge’s Award and the People’s Choice Award,” said Noll. “Also, [there will be] beverages and baked goods. Dave Novak will be performing.”

CCH/My School offers developmentally appropriate childcare and preschool programs that promote learning and development in each of the following areas: social, emotional, physical, language, and cognitive. Its programs help children to be successful in school and life. The non-profit serves families with children ranging from six weeks of age through fifth grade, regardless of race, gender, color, national origin, or religion. Families are welcome to visit and participate in the program at any time.

The program currently has 63 children from 46 families enrolled and 20 full-time employees.

According to the CCH/My School Board, the 2023 Chilly Chili fundraising goal is $15,000. Most of the proceeds will go towards much-needed parking lot repairs.

To register for the run/walk, donate, or volunteer, visit runsignup.com/race/ny/cazenovia/chillychili5Krunwalk.

For more information on CCH/My School, visit cazkids.org.

