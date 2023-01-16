Brandon Moreno Details Uncomfortable Conversation With James Krause: ‘It Was a Little Bit of a Disappointment’

Read full article on original website
VIDEO | Slap fighter Sorin Comsa left disfigured after ten rounds of open-handed carnage at RXF Slap Fighting Championships
Sorin Comsa was left with an extremely swollen and disfigured face after participating in the RXF Slap Fighting Championships in Las Vegas. A video clip of his contest went viral after his opponent struck him full force to the face, resulting in Comsa being unidentifiable compared to earlier on in the day.
Eddie Alvarez laughs off Dana White's notion that Francis Ngannou is scared: 'UFC simply lost the bid'
Eddie Alvarez blasted Dana White over his comments about Francis Ngannou’s departure from the UFC. Heavyweight champion Ngannou parted ways with the UFC after failing to come to terms on a new deal. White said Ngannou now is in a position to fight lesser competition for potentially more money, and left because he doesn’t want to risk fighting UFC opponents.
Michael Bisping weighs in after Francis Ngannou parts ways with the UFC: “I think he’s mishandled that”
Michael Bisping is weighing in after Francis Ngannou parts ways with the UFC. In a press conference last Saturday, January 14th, UFC President Dana White made the following statement:. “We offered Ngannou a deal that would make him the highest-paid heavyweight of all time. He turned it down. We’re going...
MMA Fighting
Matt Brown: Francis Ngannou ‘isn’t scared of anyone’ but Dana White knows a lot of people will ‘buy into anything’ he says
Francis Ngannou likely had a myriad of reasons behind his decision to exit the UFC and test free agency but being scared of tough competition wasn’t among them. While UFC president Dana White didn’t go as far as using a word like afraid when addressing Ngannou, he did state that in his opinion the defending heavyweight champion was “in a place right now where he doesn’t want to take a lot of risk” while adding that he was in a “good position where he could fight lesser opponents and make more money.”
D.L. Hughley Questions Why UFC Owner Dana White Slapping His Wife Isn’t Flooding the News Cycle
Some people may have noticed that the story is not dominating the headlines. This observation was not lost on comedian and radio host, D.L. Hughley, who took to his social media accounts to question why the media hasn’t given White the same coverage that Chris Brown received under similar circumstances.
sportszion.com
He’s got no chance’ Ex-UFC Light Heavyweight Champ Chuck Liddell offers dying urges in fighting Youtuber-turned-pro boxer Jake Paul
When celebrity boxing first started, some fans were critical while the majority were supportive; today, those celebrities who have transitioned to fighting make more money than the majority of other professional boxers. As most fighters want to bag a hefty check so they are ready to square off against any...
Leon Edwards admits he’s rooting for Jorge Masvidal to secure title shot: “He just keeps losing so it’s hard to make the fight make sense”
UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards is rooting for Jorge Masvidal’s success. ‘Gamebred’ has been out of action since his clash with Colby Covington last March at UFC 272. In that outing, Masvidal was dominated, losing by a lopsided unanimous decision. Weeks following the incident, he reportedly assaulted ‘Chaos’ in a Miami bar. He’s currently facing several charges in connection to the incident.
Conor McGregor gives Francis Ngannou advice after he was released from the UFC: “Correct representation is imperative”
Conor McGregor has shared some advice with Francis Ngannou. On Saturday, after Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane for the heavyweight belt was reported, Dana White confirmed it and also announced Ngannou was released from the UFC. The news was surprising and on Tuesday, Ngannou spoke to The MMA Hour and said he was managing himself during the negotiations with the UFC.
sportszion.com
UFC 286 update: Paddy Pimblett ruled out from UFC London fight card owing to ankle injury
UFC London has pretty much become a celebration of British fighters and fans at this point. Last year big names like Tom Aspinall and Muhammed Mokaev picked up wins leading fans into a frenzy while Paddy manage to capture the attention of the MMA world. Following such success, UFC is scheduled to return to London this year.
Sean Strickland Knocks Viral Self-Defense TikTok Star Dale Brown Into Case Full Of Guns (Video)
Sean Strickland may have gotten a little carried away when meeting up with a viral self-defense TikTok star recently. Strickland is one of the top-ranked middleweights in the UFC at this point in time, so his fighting credentials can’t be denied. He recently attended an event in Las Vegas at a gun store, where he met up with Detroit Urban Survival Training (D.U.S.T.) Dale Brown.
Stipe Miocic Explains That He Was Ready To Step In Against Jon Jones In March But The UFC Chose Gane
Stipe Miocic reacts to Jon Jones’ return and Francis Ngannou’s departure. For many years Stipe Miocic was standing alone at the top of the UFC heavyweight rankings. He became champion in 2016 and defended the belt three times. He won the belt again in 2019 and defended it once in that run. He is widely regarded as the best UFC heavyweight ever but has been out of competition since March 2021. There were some rumors that he would be returning in a championship bout against Jon Jones, but now the UFC is taking a different path.
MMA Fighting
Gilbert Burns says after watching ‘scary’ Damar Hamlin injury that MMA promotions need to provide better healthcare, benefits for fighters
Gilbert Burns understands the risks every time he sets foot inside the UFC octagon. With 25 professional fights and possibly hundreds of grappling matches, the Brazilian knows that he’s always taking a chance with his health — both short and long term — whenever he competes but even he was left shaken after recently witnessing a terrifying incident in the NFL.
Eddie Alvarez Blasts UFC Over Francis Ngannou Release, Refutes Dana White’s Comments: ‘UFC is Afraid to Pay Fighters’
Eddie Alvarez fumed over Dana White’s comment about Francis Ngannou’s UFC departure. “The Underground King” pointed out that the UFC doesn’t want to pay its fighters the money they deserve. Just one month after UFC president Dana White said Francis Ngannou is likely to stay, the...
Eric Nicksick: Francis Ngannou didn't leave the UFC because of money
Eric Nicksick says Francis Ngannou parting ways with the UFC wasn’t about the money. After ongoing negotiations, heavyweight champion Ngannou failed to come to terms with the promotion. UFC president Dana White said Ngannou rejected an offer that would have made him the highest paid heavyweight in the promotion’s history, but Nicksick says Ngannou just wanted to stick to his guns.
bodyslam.net
Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. Luana Pinheiro Official for UFC 287
The UFC’s first-quarter schedule continues to fill up as strawweights Michelle Waterson-Gomez and Luana Pinheiro are set to collide on April 8. The event on April 8 is expected to be UFC 287. The 37-year-old Waterson-Gomez has fallen on hard times of late, dropping four of her past five...
Dan Ige sounds off on conspiracy theorists commenting on Victoria Lee’s death: “Give them freaking respect, because that’s their tragedy”
UFC fighter Dan Ige has hit out at conspiracy theorists over the death of ONE Championship fighter Victoria Lee. Earlier this month, it was announced that Victoria Lee had passed away at the age of 18. Lee had just started her mixed martial arts career, following in the footsteps of her siblings Angela and Christian.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Leon Edwards rooting for Jorge Masvidal’s success: ‘That’s a fight I need to happen’
Leon Edwards is still seeking justice for his 2019 “three-piece and a soda” meal courtesy of Jorge Masvidal. That year’s UFC London event saw each welterweight star pick up big wins over Gunnar Nelson and Darren Till, respectively. At the end of the night, they came to blows while Masvidal was being interviewed backstage by Laura Sanko, delivering the famous multi-punch combination on Edwards that left him cut under the eye and bloodied.
Francis Ngannou reacts to Dana White's comments on UFC exit: 'The only thing I'm scared of is to be trapped'
Free agent Francis Ngannou offered a response to UFC president Dana White’s recent press conference comments addressing his exit from the promotion. Ngannou, the now-former undiputed UFC heavyweight champion, could not come to an agreement with the promotion for a new contract, which resulted in his full release. The promotion announced the vacant title will be up for grabs at UFC 285 in March, where Jon Jones will take on former interim champ Ciryl Gane.
UFC parts ways with 11 fighters
The UFC has parted ways with eleven more fighters according to recent reports from @UFCRosterWatch on ‘Twitter’. It should also be noted that it has not been confirmed whether all of these moves were outright releases or contracts that were not renewed. The eleven fighters recently removed from...
theScore
Jones glad Ngannou 'knows his worth,' expects to fight him in future
Though Jon Jones is disappointed that his heavyweight debut won't come against Francis Ngannou, he's excited for the former UFC heavyweight champion as he moves on to a new chapter of his career. "I'm happy for Francis," Jones told Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso. "I'm glad that Francis knows his worth....
