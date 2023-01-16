ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MiddleEasy

Brandon Moreno Details Uncomfortable Conversation With James Krause: ‘It Was a Little Bit of a Disappointment’

By Craig Pekios
MiddleEasy
MiddleEasy
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eddie Alvarez laughs off Dana White's notion that Francis Ngannou is scared: 'UFC simply lost the bid'

Eddie Alvarez blasted Dana White over his comments about Francis Ngannou’s departure from the UFC. Heavyweight champion Ngannou parted ways with the UFC after failing to come to terms on a new deal. White said Ngannou now is in a position to fight lesser competition for potentially more money, and left because he doesn’t want to risk fighting UFC opponents.
MMA Fighting

Matt Brown: Francis Ngannou ‘isn’t scared of anyone’ but Dana White knows a lot of people will ‘buy into anything’ he says

Francis Ngannou likely had a myriad of reasons behind his decision to exit the UFC and test free agency but being scared of tough competition wasn’t among them. While UFC president Dana White didn’t go as far as using a word like afraid when addressing Ngannou, he did state that in his opinion the defending heavyweight champion was “in a place right now where he doesn’t want to take a lot of risk” while adding that he was in a “good position where he could fight lesser opponents and make more money.”
bjpenndotcom

Leon Edwards admits he’s rooting for Jorge Masvidal to secure title shot: “He just keeps losing so it’s hard to make the fight make sense”

UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards is rooting for Jorge Masvidal’s success. ‘Gamebred’ has been out of action since his clash with Colby Covington last March at UFC 272. In that outing, Masvidal was dominated, losing by a lopsided unanimous decision. Weeks following the incident, he reportedly assaulted ‘Chaos’ in a Miami bar. He’s currently facing several charges in connection to the incident.
bjpenndotcom

Conor McGregor gives Francis Ngannou advice after he was released from the UFC: “Correct representation is imperative”

Conor McGregor has shared some advice with Francis Ngannou. On Saturday, after Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane for the heavyweight belt was reported, Dana White confirmed it and also announced Ngannou was released from the UFC. The news was surprising and on Tuesday, Ngannou spoke to The MMA Hour and said he was managing himself during the negotiations with the UFC.
sportszion.com

UFC 286 update: Paddy Pimblett ruled out from UFC London fight card owing to ankle injury

UFC London has pretty much become a celebration of British fighters and fans at this point. Last year big names like Tom Aspinall and Muhammed Mokaev picked up wins leading fans into a frenzy while Paddy manage to capture the attention of the MMA world. Following such success, UFC is scheduled to return to London this year.
MiddleEasy

Sean Strickland Knocks Viral Self-Defense TikTok Star Dale Brown Into Case Full Of Guns (Video)

Sean Strickland may have gotten a little carried away when meeting up with a viral self-defense TikTok star recently. Strickland is one of the top-ranked middleweights in the UFC at this point in time, so his fighting credentials can’t be denied. He recently attended an event in Las Vegas at a gun store, where he met up with Detroit Urban Survival Training (D.U.S.T.) Dale Brown.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MiddleEasy

Stipe Miocic Explains That He Was Ready To Step In Against Jon Jones In March But The UFC Chose Gane

Stipe Miocic reacts to Jon Jones’ return and Francis Ngannou’s departure. For many years Stipe Miocic was standing alone at the top of the UFC heavyweight rankings. He became champion in 2016 and defended the belt three times. He won the belt again in 2019 and defended it once in that run. He is widely regarded as the best UFC heavyweight ever but has been out of competition since March 2021. There were some rumors that he would be returning in a championship bout against Jon Jones, but now the UFC is taking a different path.
MMA Fighting

Gilbert Burns says after watching ‘scary’ Damar Hamlin injury that MMA promotions need to provide better healthcare, benefits for fighters

Gilbert Burns understands the risks every time he sets foot inside the UFC octagon. With 25 professional fights and possibly hundreds of grappling matches, the Brazilian knows that he’s always taking a chance with his health — both short and long term — whenever he competes but even he was left shaken after recently witnessing a terrifying incident in the NFL.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eric Nicksick: Francis Ngannou didn't leave the UFC because of money

Eric Nicksick says Francis Ngannou parting ways with the UFC wasn’t about the money. After ongoing negotiations, heavyweight champion Ngannou failed to come to terms with the promotion. UFC president Dana White said Ngannou rejected an offer that would have made him the highest paid heavyweight in the promotion’s history, but Nicksick says Ngannou just wanted to stick to his guns.
bodyslam.net

Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. Luana Pinheiro Official for UFC 287

The UFC’s first-quarter schedule continues to fill up as strawweights Michelle Waterson-Gomez and Luana Pinheiro are set to collide on April 8. The event on April 8 is expected to be UFC 287. The 37-year-old Waterson-Gomez has fallen on hard times of late, dropping four of her past five...
bjpenndotcom

Dan Ige sounds off on conspiracy theorists commenting on Victoria Lee’s death: “Give them freaking respect, because that’s their tragedy”

UFC fighter Dan Ige has hit out at conspiracy theorists over the death of ONE Championship fighter Victoria Lee. Earlier this month, it was announced that Victoria Lee had passed away at the age of 18. Lee had just started her mixed martial arts career, following in the footsteps of her siblings Angela and Christian.
HAWAII STATE
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Leon Edwards rooting for Jorge Masvidal’s success: ‘That’s a fight I need to happen’

Leon Edwards is still seeking justice for his 2019 “three-piece and a soda” meal courtesy of Jorge Masvidal. That year’s UFC London event saw each welterweight star pick up big wins over Gunnar Nelson and Darren Till, respectively. At the end of the night, they came to blows while Masvidal was being interviewed backstage by Laura Sanko, delivering the famous multi-punch combination on Edwards that left him cut under the eye and bloodied.
UTAH STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Francis Ngannou reacts to Dana White's comments on UFC exit: 'The only thing I'm scared of is to be trapped'

Free agent Francis Ngannou offered a response to UFC president Dana White’s recent press conference comments addressing his exit from the promotion. Ngannou, the now-former undiputed UFC heavyweight champion, could not come to an agreement with the promotion for a new contract, which resulted in his full release. The promotion announced the vacant title will be up for grabs at UFC 285 in March, where Jon Jones will take on former interim champ Ciryl Gane.
bjpenndotcom

UFC parts ways with 11 fighters

The UFC has parted ways with eleven more fighters according to recent reports from @UFCRosterWatch on ‘Twitter’. It should also be noted that it has not been confirmed whether all of these moves were outright releases or contracts that were not renewed. The eleven fighters recently removed from...
theScore

Jones glad Ngannou 'knows his worth,' expects to fight him in future

Though Jon Jones is disappointed that his heavyweight debut won't come against Francis Ngannou, he's excited for the former UFC heavyweight champion as he moves on to a new chapter of his career. "I'm happy for Francis," Jones told Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso. "I'm glad that Francis knows his worth....
MiddleEasy

MiddleEasy

Denver, CO
21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 2009, MiddleEasy.com provides UFC News daily MMA News, Fight Results, Street Fights, Weekly Rumors, Interviews, Analysis and complete coverage of the MMA sports.

 https://middleeasy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy