ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orchard Park, NY

Sunday’s Bills game was longest home game in franchise history

By Aidan Joly
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PKyqa_0kGfZNyG00

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Did you feel like Sunday’s Bills game dragged on for an excruciatingly long time?

That’s because it did.

Unofficially, Sunday’s game between the Bills and the Miami Dolphins checked in at 3 hours and 53 minutes, kicking off at 1:02 p.m. and unofficially finishing at 4:55 p.m. That number would make it the longest home game in franchise history and the fourth-longest in the history of the franchise.

In fact, Sunday beat out the previous record that was set by a game earlier this season. The game between the Bills and Vikings on Nov. 13 lasted 3 hours and 46 minutes.

The longest game in team history happened a little more than a year ago, with the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Oct. 10, 2021 lasting 4 hours and 14 minutes, but that number includes a 75-minute weather delay. The NFL does include weather delay time in official time of games, while Major League Baseball, which is also susceptible to weather delays, does not.

The longest Bills game without a weather delay happened on September 15, 2002, when Buffalo beat the Vikings 45-39 in overtime at the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome in Minneapolis. That game lasted 4 hours and 5 minutes.

The longest game in NFL history was a game between the Dolphins and Tennessee Titans on September 9, 2018, which lasted 7 hours and 8 minutes, which included nearly four hours worth of weather delays.

Some of the other longest games in other leagues include (some data unavailable):

  • Major League Baseball: Chicago White Sox vs Milwaukee Brewers, May 8-9, 1984, 8 hours and 6 minutes (Chicago won 7-6 in 25 innings)
  • National Hockey League : Pittsburgh Penguins vs Philadelphia Flyers, May 4, 2000, 6 hours and 57 minutes (Philadelphia won 2-1 in 5OT)
  • National Basketball Association: No data available for longest times, but the record for most overtimes was a 6OT game between the Indianapolis Olympians and Rochester Royals on January 6, 1951 (Indianapolis won 75-73)

Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 4 Buffalo

Two arrested following 2-year-old’s overdose

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people have been arrested following a child overdose incident that occurred in April 2022, according to the Niagara County Sheriff’s office. On April 25, 2022, deputies say they, along with South Lockport Fire Company and Rapids Volunteer Fire Company, responded to a 911 call of an unresponsive 2-year-old male. The […]
LOCKPORT, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Police: Lockport woman tried to steal $75,000 from previous employer

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A woman is facing a larceny charge after police allege that she stole around $75,000 from a previous employer, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Dawn Miceli, 55, was charged with one count of attempted grand larceny. The previous employer was not identified by the Sheriff’s Office. Miceli was arraigned […]
LOCKPORT, NY
Footwear News

Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Pops in Good American Shacket & Prada Boots at Chiefs Vs. Raiders Football Game

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Brittany Mahomes brought a whimsical take to game-day style while supporting husband Patrick Mahomes at his latest football game for the Kansas City Chiefs. Held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the game resulted in a 31-13 win for the Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders. Brittany supported her quarterback husband with their daughter, Sterling, on her Instagram Stories, wearing a patchwork denim outfit from Khloe Kardashian’s brand Good American. Her ensemble featured mixed blue hues across a set of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
OnlyHomers

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
NJ.com

Yankees star pitcher kicked out of public park

Nestor Cortes is doing his best Rodney Dangerfield impersonation. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Yankees left-hander couldn’t get any respect during a recent trip to a public park. Take a look at what he posted on Twitter Wednesday night:. Probably shouldn’t be making...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

4 bold Bengals predictions vs. Bills in NFL Divisional Round

The Cincinnati Bengals are underdogs when they face the Buffalo Bills in the 2023 NFL Divisional Round. The Bengals were favored to defeat the Baltimore Ravens in the first round a week ago, and they did just that. That’s obviously a bit different this time around since they’re playing a 13-3 club that just won its own playoff game. That said, let’s look at our bold predictions for the Bengals as they face the Bills.
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife

Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
ARIZONA STATE
The Spun

Bengals Receive Tough Injury News Before Bills Game

The Cincinnati Bengals came out a little worse for wear from their game against the Baltimore Ravens as injuries took their toll. As of Thursday, two of the Bengals' starting offensive linemen are still missing from practice. Starting right guard Alex Cappa and starting left tackle Jonah Williams ...
CINCINNATI, OH
News 4 Buffalo

Man arraigned on DWI, previously arraigned on murder charges

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 48-year-old Amherst man was arraigned Thursday on multiple misdemeanors. Following the arraignment, the court filed notion to hold him without bail due to a pending homicide case, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Daniel Martinez was arraigned on one count of driving while intoxicated and one count of […]
AMHERST, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Four arrested in Chautauqua County drug busts

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four people were arrested early Tuesday on drug charges following three search warrants in Jamestown, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said. The search warrants were conducted at three separate locations on Beech Street, Charles Street and Cherry Street, where quantities of fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine were found at varying locations, as well […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
The Spun

Veteran NFL Kicker Responds To The Cheating Accusations

Football Zebras reported last week that the NFL warned officials to look out for a particular kicking tactic they spotted during the season. In Week 14's game against the New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles emergency holder Britain Covey appeared to use a small white object to help spot the ball ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy