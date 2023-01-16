Read full article on original website
Thomas Roy Pellegrin
Thomas Roy Pellegrin, 65, a native and resident of Houma passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023. He is survived by his daughters; Amy Elizabeth Pellegrin and Leah Pellegrin Blanchard (Shane), sisters; Josephine “Jo Ann” Pellegrin Caillouet (James) and Frances Mesh Hebert (Jules) and seven grandchildren. Thomas was...
Robert Paul Arnold
Robert Arnold, 61, a native of Long Beach, MS and a resident Houma, LA passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Robert is survived by his daughters, Casey Gurley (Jason) and Brooke Nicolatos; son, Brandon Arnold (Aury); siblings, Randy Arnold, Bryan Arnold, Dana Strickland, and Dona Arnold; and grandchildren, Tyler Gurley, Dylan Gurley, Landen Gurley, Avabell Gurley, and Emilee Arnold.
Ollie Pearl Pearce Wynn Arnold
Ollie Pearl Pearce Wynn Arnold, age 93, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023 surrounded by her loving family. Pearl was born in Era, Texas and was a longtime resident of Houma, LA. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a Celebration of Life Service at Covenant...
Sally Marie Disotell
Sally M. Disotell, 79, born January 31, 1943 a native of Houma, Louisiana and resident of Bayou Blue, Louisiana passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. She is survived by her six children, Cathy Pellegrin, Rhonda Sanders, Elvie Disotell, Sherie Duplantis, Michelle Tompkins, and Dwayne Disotell; thirteen grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren.
Krewe of Aphrodite celebrates 40 years!
Houma’s Krewe of Aphrodite is celebrating their 40 year anniversary this 2023 Mardi Gras season! The non-profit organization formed in 1983 that boasts more than 500 members, and their logo of the famous Greek goddess of beauty has been a staple in the Houma Mardi Gras celebrations since their first parade. “We are very excited to be celebrating our 40th anniversary this year,” said long-time member Parrish Valure. “We can’t believe it. It is truly a special moment for our Krewe.”
Rougarou Fest wins 2022 Louey Award for Festival of the Year
Houma’s own Rougarou Fest was awarded the 2022 Louey Festival of the Year Award at Louisiana’s Travel Associations annual meeting in New Orleans on January 19th, 2023!. Rougarou Fest is a popular, Houma-based event sponsored by the Southern Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center which takes place yearly in the fall. “So many people love the Fest, and we want local participants to realize the connection between the Fest and the Discovery Center,” said Executive Director Jonathan Foret. “Rougarou Fest is our main fundraiser of the year, and it helps fund educational events to bring awareness to our environmental impact,” explained Foret. “All the money goes straight back into the community.”
Hache Grant Association presented with 2022 Louey Community Partnership Award
The Hache Grant Association of Houma was presented with the 2022 Louey Community Partnership Award by the Louisiana Travel Association and Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser at their annual event on January 19th, 2023!. The Community Partnership Award is given to an organization who “collaborate on a community-driven initiative to make...
Local artist Nichol Brinkman to make debut at Jazz Fest!
Local fiber artist and illustrator Nichol Brinkman has been selected as an artist and demonstrator at the 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival!. Based in Thibodaux, the artist has been creating since she was a child. “I always wanted to be an artist,” Brinkman shared. Studying painting at the Memphis College of Art, she took a fiber arts class during her last semester, and found it fascinating. “I didn’t know how to sew before that, and we didn’t do much sewing in the class, but I was exposed to that and embroidery and weaving, and I found it all very cool and exciting,” said Brinkman.
Explore Houma sponsors local Heavyweight Champion in upcoming match
Explore Houma is excited to announce their official sponsorship of local boxer, Jonathan Guidry, as he prepares to defend his title in the upcoming match on Saturday, January 21st, at 9:00 p.m. in Miami, Florida. Dulac native, Jonathan Guidry is a 33-year-old North American Boxing Association (NABA) Gold Heavyweight Champion...
The 2023 Gala Goes to Mardi Gras raised over $170K for the Cancer Center!
Terrebonne General Health System and Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center announced the overwhelming success of the 2023 Gala benefitting the Cancer Center. While each year the theme is different, the 2023 theme was The Gala Goes to Mardi Gras. “Thanks to our entire krewe for their fundraising efforts,” reads a...
Join the King Cake Cocktail Trail and enjoy Carnival cocktails for a good cause!
The countdown continues to the official start of Mardi Gras in the City of Thibodaux with the Bayou King Cake Festival! Presented by Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou, the festival will take place on February 4, and will feature a children’s wagon parade, a toast to Thibodaux krewes, live music, and of course king cake! Until then, join the King Cake Cocktail Trail, and kick off the celebration with Carnival cocktails!
Community gathers in memory of New Orleans Bounce artist Flipset Fred
NEW ORLEANS — Family, friends and fans of rapper Flipset Fred gathered Wednesday night in memory of the late New Orleans Bounce artist. The artist whose birth name is Fredrick Palmer died unexpectedly earlier this week. Funeral arrangements are still pending as well as Palmer's cause of death.
Krewe of Hyacinthians prepares 2023 speciality throws
This Mardi Gras, be on the lookout for local Krewe of Hyacinthians’ speciality 2023 throws!. “We have a lot of new throws this year,” said member Evette Detiveaux. “The entire crew is working on creating hand-decorated sunglasses that we will be using as throws. We are also introducing magnet medallions on some of our beads with the Hyacinthians crest, as well as other beads with the Hyacinthians crest. They’re very cute,” said Detiveaux.
GALLERY: Trojans get district win over Thibodaux
Central Lafourche got a key district win over Thibodaux in boys' basketball action on Tuesday, defending their home floor. In the girls' games, Thibodaux prevailed, keeping the pace with the top teams in our district. See photos of the games online. Photos by CATHERINE BOURGEOIS | STUDENT CONTRIBUTOR.
Jonathon Michael Verdin
Jonathon Michael Verdin, 31, a native and resident of Montegut, passed away on January 8, 2023. Visitation will be held Thursday, January 12, 2023 from 5pm to 9pm and Friday, January 13, 2023 from 9am to 11am at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. The funeral service will begin at 11am, followed by the burial in Bisland Cemetery.
Lafourche Chamber of Commerce announces 2022 award recipients
The Lafourche Chamber of Commerce will honor their own at the organization’s annual awards banquet on Thursday, February 2, 2023. The Chamber takes pride in this event each year as they celebrate success and achievement. They look forward to recognizing those individuals who stand out and go above and beyond the normal scope of business and day to day activities for their families, students, employees and community!
This Restaurant Serves The Best Calamari In Louisiana
Eat This, Not That! found the restaurants serving up the best fried calamari in the country.
Robert Allain III Announces Candidacy for Louisiana State Senate District 21
Today, a local farmer and entrepreneur, Robert Allain III, announced his candidacy for Louisiana State Senate District 21. Robert Allain is a native of Franklin, Louisiana. Allain is a partner in the family farm, Adeline Planting Company, and currently serves as the founder and president of Integrity Marine. As an entrepreneur and business owner, he intends to bring an innovative business approach to Louisiana’s state government and budget.
Rapper arrested for killing Denham Springs man, officials say
ST. HELENA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge area rapper has been arrested for the shooting death of a man in October 2022, according to the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they arrested Jarman K. King, of Baker, for first-degree murder and criminal conspiracy of murder,...
