McCallum Theatre accepting entries for open call talent project in April

By City News Service
 4 days ago
The McCallum Theatre announced today that its education department is accepting entries for its Open Call Talent Project in April.

The valley-wide talent competition is set to be held April 21-22 at the McCallum Theatre, 73000 Fred Waring Drive, according to a statement from the theater. Applicants must submit their no-cost entries by Jan. 21 and prepare a performance for live auditions in early February.

"Whether you are a young student trying to make your parents proud, a college student headed for Broadway, or a senior just enjoying retirement, this is one of the highest honors in the Desert," multi-year finalist Earl Mitchell said in a statement.

Theater officials said local singers, dancers, musicians, jugglers, magicians, comedians or anyone with a self-contained novelty act will have an opportunity to perform at the McCallum Theatre stage and showcase their talents.

Submissions for the competition must include the electronic application form and a family-friendly performance video that is at most 5 minutes, theater officials said. Applicants must be at least 8 years old, reside within a 45-mile radius of the theater, not make over 50% of their wages from performing and commit to the schedule posted on the theater's website.

Finalists for the Open Call competition will be chosen after the live auditions Feb. 8 and 9, and rehearsals will be held in mid-March and the two days before the competition, according to theater officials.

Officials said all finalists will receive a cash stipend for their performances but will compete for the grand prize of $5,000, the second place or audience favorite award of $2,500, or the vocal/dance/instrumental/specialty award of $750.

More information and applications for the talent competition can be found at http://www.mccallumtheatre.com/index.php/education/open-call .

