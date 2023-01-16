Effective: 2023-01-20 21:08:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-21 02:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Aurora; Beadle; Bon Homme; Brookings; Brule; Charles Mix; Clay; Davison; Douglas; Gregory; Hanson; Hutchinson; Jerauld; Kingsbury; Lake; Lincoln; McCook; Miner; Minnehaha; Moody; Sanborn; Turner; Union; Yankton DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures below freezing may lead to slick spots on roadways. Drive with extra caution. Note that conditions could change quickly.

