Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Cottonwood, Jackson, Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Nobles, Pipestone by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 22:53:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-21 01:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cottonwood; Jackson; Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Nobles; Pipestone; Rock LOCALLY DENSE FOG THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT Fog continues to develop over the area this evening and tonight. Locally dense fog could bring visibility down to below one half mile at times. Visibility could change quickly over a short distance. If traveling, be aware of quickly changing conditions and possible slick spots on roads.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Aurora, Beadle, Bon Homme, Brookings, Brule, Charles Mix, Clay by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 21:08:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-21 02:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Aurora; Beadle; Bon Homme; Brookings; Brule; Charles Mix; Clay; Davison; Douglas; Gregory; Hanson; Hutchinson; Jerauld; Kingsbury; Lake; Lincoln; McCook; Miner; Minnehaha; Moody; Sanborn; Turner; Union; Yankton DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures below freezing may lead to slick spots on roadways. Drive with extra caution. Note that conditions could change quickly.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Aurora, Beadle, Bon Homme, Brookings, Brule, Charles Mix, Clay by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 21:08:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-21 00:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Aurora; Beadle; Bon Homme; Brookings; Brule; Charles Mix; Clay; Davison; Douglas; Gregory; Hanson; Hutchinson; Jerauld; Kingsbury; Lake; Lincoln; McCook; Miner; Minnehaha; Moody; Sanborn; Turner; Union; Yankton LOCALLY DENSE FOG THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT Fog continues to develop over the area this evening and tonight. Locally dense fog could bring visibility down to below one half mile at times. Visibility could change quickly over a short distance. If traveling, be aware of quickly changing conditions and possible slick spots on roads.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Clark, Codington, Day, Deuel, Grant, Hamlin, Marshall by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 22:37:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-21 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Clark; Codington; Day; Deuel; Grant; Hamlin; Marshall DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Marshall, Day, Clark, Codington, Grant, Hamlin and Deuel Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, Dickinson, Ida, Lyon, O'Brien by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 19:48:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-21 01:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Buena Vista; Cherokee; Clay; Dickinson; Ida; Lyon; O'Brien; Osceola; Plymouth; Sioux; Woodbury LOCALLY DENSE FOG THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT Fog continues to develop over the area this evening and tonight. Locally dense fog could bring visibility down to below one half mile at times. Visibility could change quickly over a short distance. If traveling, be aware of quickly changing conditions and possible slick spots on roads.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Blue Earth, Brown, Chippewa, Douglas, Faribault, Freeborn by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 22:53:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-21 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Blue Earth; Brown; Chippewa; Douglas; Faribault; Freeborn; Kandiyohi; Lac Qui Parle; Le Sueur; Martin; McLeod; Meeker; Nicollet; Pope; Redwood; Renville; Sibley; Stearns; Steele; Stevens; Swift; Todd; Waseca; Watonwan; Yellow Medicine LOCALLY DENSE FOG THROUGH THE OVERNIGHT HOURS INTO EARLY SATURDAY MORNING Fog continues to develop over Western and Southern MN through tonight into early Saturday morning. Locally dense fog could bring visibility down to below one half mile at times and can change over a short distance. If traveling, slow down and be aware of rapidly changing conditions and possible slick spots on roads.
Comments / 0