Effective: 2023-01-20 19:48:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-21 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adair; Adams; Audubon; Boone; Calhoun; Carroll; Cass; Cerro Gordo; Crawford; Dallas; Emmet; Greene; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hancock; Humboldt; Kossuth; Madison; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Ringgold; Sac; Taylor; Union; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright Areas of Fog across Western and Central Iowa Tonight Areas of fog continue to gradually expand from western into central Iowa this evening, and those trends will persist later tonight as well. This will result in locally dense fog at times, with visibilities down to a half mile or less. Motorists are advised to slow down, use low beam headlights, and place extra distance between vehicles.

ADAIR COUNTY, IA ・ 5 HOURS AGO