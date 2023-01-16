ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duncan, OK

kswo.com

Bentley Gate opening delayed

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The reopening of Bentley Gate is delayed until further notice. Fort Sill officials said the delay is to ensure all safety and inspection standards are met before the gate is used in daily operations. The gate is located on Sheridan next to the visitors center. All...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

UPDATE: Victim in deadly shooting at Lawton bar identified

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has confirmed the identity of a man killed at a Lawton bar earlier this week. Elijah Jones, 20, has been confirmed as the victim in the deadly shooting which took place early Tuesday morning. Jones was shot outside of the Aces and...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

West Texas Rehab prepares for annual telethon

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With the West Texas Rehabilitation Center about to host its annual telethon fundraiser this Saturday, we’re highlighting some of the kids who are able to get free services from the center thanks to the event. On Wednesday, we introduced you to twins Nathan and Zane,...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Lawton police investigating second homicide of 2023

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Police are investigating the second homicide of 2023 after a man found at a Lawton hotel died of his injuries. Officers were called to the Executive Inn on the 3100 block of NW Cache Road at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, according to Lawton Police Capt. John Mull. Officers reportedly found good Samaritans attempting to give first aid to an unresponsive man with serious injuries. Capt. Mull would not say the type of injury the man suffered.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

UPDATE: Adams listed in Caddo County Jail

CYRIL, Okla. (KSWO) - The former caregiver of Athena Brownfield who was arrested in Arizona and faces a first degree murder charge in her case is possibly heading back to Oklahoma. Ivon Adams was arrested in Maricopa County, Arizona on January 12 and waived extradition the next day in a...
CADDO COUNTY, OK
Z94

Vandals Destroy Playground at Elmer Thomas Park in Lawton, OK.

Earlier this morning the news broke that vandals had destroyed one of the playgrounds at Elmer Thomas Park in Lawton. It was the playground next to Miracle League Field near the old National Guard Armory. At this time LPD (Lawton Police Department) is still investigating and I'm sure LFD (Lawton...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Crews respond to fatal structure fire in western Comanche County

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A structure fire has been confirmed to be fatal according to Comanche County Emergency Management. Crews from Pecan Creek Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to the fire in the 2400 block of SW Deyo Mission Road just before 7 p.m. on Friday. When firefighters arrived on...
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

Playground equipment in Elmer Thomas Park destroyed in overnight fire

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Playground equipment next to the miracle league field at Elmer Thomas Park in Lawton mysteriously caught fire overnight. Lawton Fire Department was called to an outside fire at Elmer Thomas Park around 2:50 am Thursday. When they arrived the park equipment was on fire. “It took...
LAWTON, OK
107.3 PopCrush

Lawton’s Mountain Lion May Still Be Lurking in Oklahoma

Last summer a mountain lion sighting in Lawton made headlines across the state. During a deep drought, it was spotted lounging next to a creek in the middle of town. The pictures may now be gone from social media but we sent them off to dozens of wildlife professionals in the state looking for confirmation, not only out of curiosity but also because the State of Oklahoma tends to downplay cougar activity within our border.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Forgotten WWI soldier receives headstone

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One woman saw a need to keep up an abandoned cemetery where a World War I veteran and many others are buried. A local woman Melanie Jackson said, she and her kids were driving back from fishing at the lake, and suddenly one of her kids yelled stop.
LAWTON, OK
KTEN.com

Sulphur police issue alert for missing teen

SULPHUR, Okla. (KTEN) — Sulphur police issued an alert for a missing and endangered teenage girl on Tuesday. Jayden Holmes, 16, was last seen at her home late Friday night. Detective Earon Newport said Holmes left with an unknown male and female and was last known to be in Denison.
SULPHUR, OK
KOCO

Woman dead after accidental shooting in vehicle in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A woman is dead after an accidental shooting inside a vehicle in Oklahoma City,. Oklahoma City police called it an accidental shooting that led to the woman’s death. On Friday night around 10:30 p.m., 41-year-old Lizmanelle Lumpkin was pronounced dead after she was rushed to St. Anthony’s hospital in the vehicle.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

