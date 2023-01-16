Read full article on original website
kswo.com
Bentley Gate opening delayed
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The reopening of Bentley Gate is delayed until further notice. Fort Sill officials said the delay is to ensure all safety and inspection standards are met before the gate is used in daily operations. The gate is located on Sheridan next to the visitors center. All...
Ivon Adams accused of killing Athena Brownfield arrives in Oklahoma
Caddo County Sheriff department confirms that the man accused of killing a little girl from Cyril has now been booked into the Caddo County Jail.
kswo.com
UPDATE: Victim in deadly shooting at Lawton bar identified
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has confirmed the identity of a man killed at a Lawton bar earlier this week. Elijah Jones, 20, has been confirmed as the victim in the deadly shooting which took place early Tuesday morning. Jones was shot outside of the Aces and...
Police Investigate Deadly Shooting In NE Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City Police were called to the scene of a deadly shooting on the northeast side of the city early Friday morning. According to police, officers arrives on the scene near Northeast 32nd Street and North Lincoln Boulevard at around 2:20 a.m. Police say when officers arrived on scene, they...
OKC man no longer has to pay toll fine
A license plate mix up was causing an Oklahoma City man to hit roadblock after roadblock, until he reached out to the KFOR In Your Corner team.
kswo.com
West Texas Rehab prepares for annual telethon
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With the West Texas Rehabilitation Center about to host its annual telethon fundraiser this Saturday, we’re highlighting some of the kids who are able to get free services from the center thanks to the event. On Wednesday, we introduced you to twins Nathan and Zane,...
kswo.com
Lawton police investigating second homicide of 2023
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Police are investigating the second homicide of 2023 after a man found at a Lawton hotel died of his injuries. Officers were called to the Executive Inn on the 3100 block of NW Cache Road at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, according to Lawton Police Capt. John Mull. Officers reportedly found good Samaritans attempting to give first aid to an unresponsive man with serious injuries. Capt. Mull would not say the type of injury the man suffered.
KXII.com
Wilson man who police say killed mother of 5 in DUI crash sentenced to federal prison
CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Wilson man was sentenced to four and a half years in federal prison for a fatal DUI crash in Carter County in 2021. According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Dustin Bulla was driving drunk when he crossed the center line on Keller Rd. and crashed head-on into a van with a family of five inside.
kswo.com
UPDATE: Adams listed in Caddo County Jail
CYRIL, Okla. (KSWO) - The former caregiver of Athena Brownfield who was arrested in Arizona and faces a first degree murder charge in her case is possibly heading back to Oklahoma. Ivon Adams was arrested in Maricopa County, Arizona on January 12 and waived extradition the next day in a...
Vandals Destroy Playground at Elmer Thomas Park in Lawton, OK.
Earlier this morning the news broke that vandals had destroyed one of the playgrounds at Elmer Thomas Park in Lawton. It was the playground next to Miracle League Field near the old National Guard Armory. At this time LPD (Lawton Police Department) is still investigating and I'm sure LFD (Lawton...
kswo.com
Crews respond to fatal structure fire in western Comanche County
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A structure fire has been confirmed to be fatal according to Comanche County Emergency Management. Crews from Pecan Creek Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to the fire in the 2400 block of SW Deyo Mission Road just before 7 p.m. on Friday. When firefighters arrived on...
Dead victim found in roadway on South Side Jan. 6 now identified
A woman found in the roadway on S. Shields near S.W. 57th St. January 6 is now being counted as a victim of a crash. The post Dead victim found in roadway on South Side Jan. 6 now identified appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
kswo.com
Playground equipment in Elmer Thomas Park destroyed in overnight fire
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Playground equipment next to the miracle league field at Elmer Thomas Park in Lawton mysteriously caught fire overnight. Lawton Fire Department was called to an outside fire at Elmer Thomas Park around 2:50 am Thursday. When they arrived the park equipment was on fire. “It took...
KRMG
OSBI recovers child remains, cannot confirm connection to missing Caddo County girl
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) announced they have found remains of a child in Grady County near Rush Springs, Oklahoma. OSBI said they cannot confirm at this time the remains belong to missing Cyril girl, Athena Brownfield. The remains they found are being...
Lawton’s Mountain Lion May Still Be Lurking in Oklahoma
Last summer a mountain lion sighting in Lawton made headlines across the state. During a deep drought, it was spotted lounging next to a creek in the middle of town. The pictures may now be gone from social media but we sent them off to dozens of wildlife professionals in the state looking for confirmation, not only out of curiosity but also because the State of Oklahoma tends to downplay cougar activity within our border.
kswo.com
Forgotten WWI soldier receives headstone
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One woman saw a need to keep up an abandoned cemetery where a World War I veteran and many others are buried. A local woman Melanie Jackson said, she and her kids were driving back from fishing at the lake, and suddenly one of her kids yelled stop.
OCPD Identify Suspect Killed During OKC Pursuit
Oklahoma City Police have identified the suspect who died at the end of a pursuit that stretched across the city on Monday. The suspect has been identified as 22-year-old Steven Nelson. OCPD said an officer spotted a truck that was stolen out of Missouri Monday afternoon. The stolen vehicle information...
KTEN.com
Sulphur police issue alert for missing teen
SULPHUR, Okla. (KTEN) — Sulphur police issued an alert for a missing and endangered teenage girl on Tuesday. Jayden Holmes, 16, was last seen at her home late Friday night. Detective Earon Newport said Holmes left with an unknown male and female and was last known to be in Denison.
KOCO
Woman dead after accidental shooting in vehicle in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A woman is dead after an accidental shooting inside a vehicle in Oklahoma City,. Oklahoma City police called it an accidental shooting that led to the woman’s death. On Friday night around 10:30 p.m., 41-year-old Lizmanelle Lumpkin was pronounced dead after she was rushed to St. Anthony’s hospital in the vehicle.
KXII.com
Pauls Valley woman able to keep foot after using hyperbaric oxygen chamber
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - A Pauls Valley woman recently completed treatment that saved her leg from amputation,. Sharon Brown and a team of medical workers spent weeks working to get her foot back to health after an ulcer didn’t heal. “I said I don’t wanna get it cut off,...
