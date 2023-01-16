ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily News Now

Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family

A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Country star Shay Mooney, wife announce birth of third child, reveals name

January has yet another exciting arrival! Shay Mooney, of country duo Dan + Shay, announced the exciting arrival of his third child, sharing a sweet snap of his wife Hannah Love Mooney with their newborn son on Friday. The Grammy winner, who already shares sons Asher, 5, and Ames, 2, with Hannah, revealed that they’ve named their third son, who was born Tuesday, Abram Shay. “Abram Shay Mooney 1/17/23. Grateful doesn’t begin to cover it,” he captioned the video, which showed him holding his son while singing the hit Dan + Shay song “When I Pray for You.” Meanwhile, Hannah shared the same video...
Variety

‘Of an Age’ Review: A Whirlwind 24-Hour Romance Anchors This Swoon-Worthy Queer Drama

The blush of first love can be electrifying, but also wholly disorienting. There’s a way in which someone’s smile (or body — odor, even) can muster up vexing emotions that feel visceral and involuntary. Writer-director Goran Stolevski’s sophomore effort, “Of an Age,” spends the bulk of its runtime capturing such a blush, and then pushes audiences and characters alike to revisit it anew with the added wistfulness of hindsight. The Australian production is a warm-hearted gem, pulsating with lustful tenderness (and tender lust) as it sketches what first love can feel like, and asking whether it can ever endure. The...

