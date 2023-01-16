Read full article on original website
Three-Time NBA Champion DiesOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Boston Red Sox Sign All-Star SluggerOnlyHomersBoston, MA
This Huge General Store in Massachusetts is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMarshfield, MA
Don't Miss Lowell's Free Winter Fest: Marshmellow Roasting, Live Music & More!Dianna CarneyLowell, MA
Boston Red Sox Make Trade With Colorado RockiesOnlyHomersBoston, MA
friars.com
No.13 Women’s Hockey To Host No.14 UConn Huskies
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The No.13 Friars will face the No.14 UConn Huskies on Friday, Jan. 20, at 6:00 p.m. at Schneider Arena in Providence, R.I. The Friars are currently 17-8-2 overall and 12-6-2 in Hockey East play. The Friars are coming off a mid-week matchup against the Boston University Terriers. On Tuesday, Jan. 17 the Friars and Terriers tied 2-2 in overtime. The Terriers went on to win the shootout, 2-1, for the extra Hockey East point.
friars.com
No.13 Women’s Hockey Ties With Boston University, 2-2
BOSTON, Mass. – The No.13 Providence College women's hockey team tied the Boston University Terriers, 2-2, on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at the Walter Brown Arena in Boston, Mass. Sandra Abstreiter finished the night with 21 saves. SCORE. Providence – 2 | Boston University– 2 RECORDS. Providence –...
friars.com
No. 12/13 Men's Hockey Edged By Princeton In Overtime, 3-2
PRINCETON, N.J. – The No. 12/13 Providence College men's hockey team was edged by Princeton University in overtime, 3-2, on Tuesday night (Jan. 17) at Hobey Baker Rink in the team's final non-conference game of the season. RECORDS. No. 12/13 Providence (12-7-6, 7-3-5 HEA) | Princeton (10-9-0, 6-7-0 ECAC)
friars.com
Max Crozier, Parker Ford Named Hobey Baker Award Nominees
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – — Providence College senior co-captainsMax Crozier (Calgary, Alta.) and Parker Ford (Wakefield, R.I.) were named nominees for the 2023 Hobey Baker Award on Thursday (Jan. 19). Crozier is tied for second on the team in scoring with 19 points and leads all Friars with 17...
friars.com
Four Providence College Women’s Soccer Players Earn NEWISA All-New England Honors
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The New England Women's Intercollegiate Soccer Association (NEWISA) announced its All-New England team selections on Friday, January 13. Juniors Meg Hughes (Rochester, Mass.) and Avery Snead (Wrentham, Mass.) were named to the All-New England Second Team. Junior Kyla Gallagher (Farmingtom, Conn.) and senior Alexis Rothmann (Norwell, Mass.) earned All-New England Third Team honors.
friars.com
Providence Cheerleading Placed Sixth In The Nation
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Providence College cheerleading team placed sixth in the nation at the 2023 UCA College Nationals in Orlando, Florida on January 14-15. It marked the first time ever the Friars reached the UCA Finals. The team first competed at UCA College Nationals in 2019. The program goal...
WBUR
After nearly two decades, an iconic Cambridge nightclub reopens in Central Square
Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. Gov. Maura Healey may have taken the oath of office nearly two weeks ago, but today is Day One for her fellow newly elected constitutional officers. Attorney General-elect Andrea Campbell and Auditor-elect Diana DiZoglio (plus returning Secretary of State Bill Galvin and Treasurer Deb Goldberg) will be sworn in today.
The Central Mass. town of Clinton was a clue on ‘Jeopardy’ Tuesday
This Massachusetts town was a clue on “Jeopardy” Tuesday night. The answer is “What is Clinton?”. The show that aired Jan. 17 mentioned the Worcester County town as the location for a museum and contestants had to guess what it was a museum of. The exact clue:...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so if you have never tried these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
Daily Free Press
Los Angeles tenants gain ownership of all apartment complexes from Boston University
Boston University, who gained ownership of four apartment complexes in Los Angeles last year, agreed to sell the buildings to the Liberty Community Land Trust on Jan. 10, allowing residents to collectively own their homes. Over 130 residents live in the four buildings, located on Corbett Street and Clemson Street...
NECN
Why Are There So Many Mass. Women Missing Right Now?
Massachusetts has seen a string of mysteries involving women who have disappeared. Some of the most recent cases include new calls for help from Framingham and Brookfield, to a case that's lasted for months out of East Boston, to the disappearance of a mom in Cohasset that grabbed international headlines.
Plowable Snow Storm Likely Thursday-Friday in New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts
Here we go, with more snow in the forecast. The further north you go from Boston, the bigger the impact, so get ready to see those snow shovels and snow blowers out again. Let's start with the biggest punch in this latest snowstorm. When it hits Boston on Thursday late afternoon, it's mostly a rain and sleet event with a couple of inches at most possible along the North Shore of Boston, according to WHDH, and 3-4 along the Massachusetts and New Hampshire border from Haverhill to Lowell and due west.
Missing Maura Murray billboards to raise awareness in Massachusetts
The Murray family believes “someone knows something” about what happened to Maura Murray, who went missing in 2004. And in February, 19 years after she went missing, billboards will help raise awareness in Massachusetts. “We firmly believe someone knows something and hope the exposure with the billboards will...
This Week in History: Brockton Saves Duxbury Bridge By Steamrolling Over It
(MASSACHUSETTS) For those living on the South Shore, the Powder Point Bridge located in Duxbury is a symbol of the picturesque seaside communities that line the coast. The bridge, which was constructed in 1892, just celebrated its 100th year of being owned by a Massachusetts charitable organization, Duxbury Beach Reseravtion, Inc. But did you know that almost one hundred years ago, the bridge had to be steamrolled to be saved?
WCVB
Wintry mix moves into Massachusetts, New England late afternoon
NEEDHAM, Mass. — A storm system moving into New England from the Plains will bring a wintry mix to the Boston and Worcester areas on Thursday. Winter Weather Advisories for areas north and west of Boston go into effect at noon Thursday and last through 6 p.m. Friday. "It's...
What is hybrid work life doing to Boston’s financial district?
BOSTON — New numbers out show a trend in the wrong direction as Boston tries to recover from Covid. The report says Boston’s commercial vacancy rate across the city is at an all-time high – approaching 20 percent. Experts believe more people working hybrid in some capacity...
WCVB
Massachusetts traveler used AirTag to track missing suitcase, but United took weeks to return
BOSTON — After the last few weeks, everyone knows flying can be a bumpy ride, especially if the airline loses your bag. When that happened to a local couple over the holidays, they didn't sweat it at first because they knew exactly where their suitcase ended up thanks to an Apple AirTag, a tracking device they had put inside.
Mass. company accused of dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill says charges are baseless
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Massachusetts construction company charged with illegally dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill in Rhode Island during a highway construction project says it has done nothing wrong. The Rhode Island attorney general’s office announced Wednesday that Barletta Heavy Division, Inc., of Canton, is charged with...
WBUR
Boston's efforts to provide reparations to Black Bostonians
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Jan. 17. Tiziana Dearing is our host. The Boston City Council voted last month to form a task force to study how it can provide reparations and other forms of atonement to Black Bostonians for the city's role in slavery. We discuss the measures that were decided upon and what will happen next.
Tiny 'Town Within a Town' in Massachusetts Is Absolutely Precious
This is like a child's dream come true.
