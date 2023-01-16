ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

friars.com

No.13 Women’s Hockey To Host No.14 UConn Huskies

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The No.13 Friars will face the No.14 UConn Huskies on Friday, Jan. 20, at 6:00 p.m. at Schneider Arena in Providence, R.I. The Friars are currently 17-8-2 overall and 12-6-2 in Hockey East play. The Friars are coming off a mid-week matchup against the Boston University Terriers. On Tuesday, Jan. 17 the Friars and Terriers tied 2-2 in overtime. The Terriers went on to win the shootout, 2-1, for the extra Hockey East point.
PROVIDENCE, RI
friars.com

No.13 Women’s Hockey Ties With Boston University, 2-2

BOSTON, Mass. – The No.13 Providence College women's hockey team tied the Boston University Terriers, 2-2, on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at the Walter Brown Arena in Boston, Mass. Sandra Abstreiter finished the night with 21 saves. SCORE. Providence – 2 | Boston University– 2 RECORDS. Providence –...
BOSTON, MA
friars.com

No. 12/13 Men's Hockey Edged By Princeton In Overtime, 3-2

PRINCETON, N.J. – The No. 12/13 Providence College men's hockey team was edged by Princeton University in overtime, 3-2, on Tuesday night (Jan. 17) at Hobey Baker Rink in the team's final non-conference game of the season. RECORDS. No. 12/13 Providence (12-7-6, 7-3-5 HEA) | Princeton (10-9-0, 6-7-0 ECAC)
PROVIDENCE, RI
friars.com

Max Crozier, Parker Ford Named Hobey Baker Award Nominees

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – — Providence College senior co-captainsMax Crozier (Calgary, Alta.) and Parker Ford (Wakefield, R.I.) were named nominees for the 2023 Hobey Baker Award on Thursday (Jan. 19). Crozier is tied for second on the team in scoring with 19 points and leads all Friars with 17...
PROVIDENCE, RI
friars.com

Four Providence College Women’s Soccer Players Earn NEWISA All-New England Honors

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The New England Women's Intercollegiate Soccer Association (NEWISA) announced its All-New England team selections on Friday, January 13. Juniors Meg Hughes (Rochester, Mass.) and Avery Snead (Wrentham, Mass.) were named to the All-New England Second Team. Junior Kyla Gallagher (Farmingtom, Conn.) and senior Alexis Rothmann (Norwell, Mass.) earned All-New England Third Team honors.
PROVIDENCE, RI
friars.com

Providence Cheerleading Placed Sixth In The Nation

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Providence College cheerleading team placed sixth in the nation at the 2023 UCA College Nationals in Orlando, Florida on January 14-15. It marked the first time ever the Friars reached the UCA Finals. The team first competed at UCA College Nationals in 2019. The program goal...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WBUR

After nearly two decades, an iconic Cambridge nightclub reopens in Central Square

Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. Gov. Maura Healey may have taken the oath of office nearly two weeks ago, but today is Day One for her fellow newly elected constitutional officers. Attorney General-elect Andrea Campbell and Auditor-elect Diana DiZoglio (plus returning Secretary of State Bill Galvin and Treasurer Deb Goldberg) will be sworn in today.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Massachusetts

If you live in Massachusetts and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so if you have never tried these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Why Are There So Many Mass. Women Missing Right Now?

Massachusetts has seen a string of mysteries involving women who have disappeared. Some of the most recent cases include new calls for help from Framingham and Brookfield, to a case that's lasted for months out of East Boston, to the disappearance of a mom in Cohasset that grabbed international headlines.
BOSTON, MA
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Plowable Snow Storm Likely Thursday-Friday in New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts

Here we go, with more snow in the forecast. The further north you go from Boston, the bigger the impact, so get ready to see those snow shovels and snow blowers out again. Let's start with the biggest punch in this latest snowstorm. When it hits Boston on Thursday late afternoon, it's mostly a rain and sleet event with a couple of inches at most possible along the North Shore of Boston, according to WHDH, and 3-4 along the Massachusetts and New Hampshire border from Haverhill to Lowell and due west.
BOSTON, MA
Dianna Carney

This Week in History: Brockton Saves Duxbury Bridge By Steamrolling Over It

(MASSACHUSETTS) For those living on the South Shore, the Powder Point Bridge located in Duxbury is a symbol of the picturesque seaside communities that line the coast. The bridge, which was constructed in 1892, just celebrated its 100th year of being owned by a Massachusetts charitable organization, Duxbury Beach Reseravtion, Inc. But did you know that almost one hundred years ago, the bridge had to be steamrolled to be saved?
DUXBURY, MA
WCVB

Wintry mix moves into Massachusetts, New England late afternoon

NEEDHAM, Mass. — A storm system moving into New England from the Plains will bring a wintry mix to the Boston and Worcester areas on Thursday. Winter Weather Advisories for areas north and west of Boston go into effect at noon Thursday and last through 6 p.m. Friday. "It's...
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

Boston's efforts to provide reparations to Black Bostonians

This is the Radio Boston rundown for Jan. 17. Tiziana Dearing is our host. The Boston City Council voted last month to form a task force to study how it can provide reparations and other forms of atonement to Black Bostonians for the city's role in slavery. We discuss the measures that were decided upon and what will happen next.
BOSTON, MA

