While there have been few updates since last week’s unprecedented statement, it appears as if Jerod Mayo will be staying with the Patriots. But what does his future in New England look like? Will Mayo be given the official title of defensive coordinator, something he reportedly wants, or will he be locked in as Bill Belichick’s successor as head coach? That Mayo reportedly is set to sign a contract extension with the Patriots, and turned down a head coaching interview with the Carolina Panthers, indicates he must have been given certain assurances by Belichick and team owner Robert Kraft, right?

2 DAYS AGO