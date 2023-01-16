Read full article on original website
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter
Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
Cowboys Reportedly Signing Ex-Patriots Kicker After Brett Maher Fiasco
After Brett Maher’s nightmare performance in Tampa Bay, the Cowboys reportedly are turning to a former Patriots practice squadder for kicker insurance. Dallas plans to sign Tristan Vizcaino to its practice squad this week, pending a physical, according to a report Wednesday from NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. Head...
NFL Divisional Round Sunday Slate Player Props to Target
Four talented rosters are set to take the field on Sunday, and there are plenty of offensive pieces to like in both games that warrant targeting. The Buffalo Bills will play host to the Cincinnati Bengals at 3 PM ET on Sunday, in addition to the Dallas Cowboys visiting the San Francisco 49ers at 6:30 PM ET.
Cowboys vs. 49ers Divisional Round Preview
Cowboys +3.5 (-106) | 49ers -3.5 (-114) Moneyline: Cowboys (+172) | 49ers (-205) Total: Over 46.5 (-108) | Under 46.5 (-112) How They Got Here San Francisco 49ers (13-4) The red-hot 49ers enter Sunday’s matchup winners of 11 straight games. San Francisco’s season appeared all but over following the loss of quarterbacks Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo, only for seventh-round rookie Brock Purdy to rise to the occasion.
Patriots Rumors: New Insight Into Jerod Mayo’s New England Future
While there have been few updates since last week’s unprecedented statement, it appears as if Jerod Mayo will be staying with the Patriots. But what does his future in New England look like? Will Mayo be given the official title of defensive coordinator, something he reportedly wants, or will he be locked in as Bill Belichick’s successor as head coach? That Mayo reportedly is set to sign a contract extension with the Patriots, and turned down a head coaching interview with the Carolina Panthers, indicates he must have been given certain assurances by Belichick and team owner Robert Kraft, right?
Which NFL Underdogs can Cover in the Divisional Round?
With eight teams remaining in the NFL playoffs, there’s likely some value to be found with some underdogs suiting up for the Divisional Round. The Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, and San Francisco 49ers all picked up Wild Card victories. At the same time, the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles had byes.
NFL Divisional Round Picks: ATS Predictions For All Four Matchups
The good news is that we have reached the NFL’s divisional round, the league’s best on-paper selection of games the entire season. The bad news, though, is that we have just seven games left this season for which we can make picks and bets. It’s hard to argue...
Patriots Rumors: What Bill O’Brien Is Doing During OC Search
The New England Patriots launched their offensive coordinator search in earnest this week. On Wednesday, they reportedly interviewed tight ends coach Nick Caley and requested to interview Minnesota Vikings wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell, who does not have any direct Patriots connections but played for Bill Belichick in Cleveland in the early 1990s.
Gronkowski Training with Legendary Kicker Vinatieri Ahead of 10 Million Dollar Field Goal
After creating plenty of headlines during his illustrious NFL career, Rob Gronkowski is back in the news for Super Bowl LVII. The veteran tight end, who has retired, even amid whispers he could return, is set to have a live TV commercial during the game. Gronkowski’s commercial is based around a campaign called the “Kick of Destiny,” which will feature a field goal attempt live during the Super Bowl.
Head Coaching Candidates for the Indianapolis Colts
The Indianapolis Colts are just one of the multiple teams with head coaching vacancies as the NFL off-season approaches. From the outside looking in, the head coaching gig in Indy may not look attractive, but the Colts sit at the fourth overall selection in the draft with the chance to pick their quarterback of the future. Along with an abundance of talent on the roster, Indianapolis may be more of an appealing destination than believed.
NFL Analyst Thinks This NFC Team Should Contend For Tom Brady
Tom Brady’s days as the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers feel numbered following the team’s playoff exit. But one prominent NFL analyst believes Brady’s time spent in the NFC South is far from over. ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky thinks Brady’s next team not only has to be...
Divisional Round: Jaguars-Chiefs Spread, Moneyline, Total Game Picks
After pulling off an improbable comeback, the Jacksonville Jaguars have moved on in the bracket to visit the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round. Jacksonville Jaguars (+380) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (-490) Total: 52.5 (O-115, U-105) It’s been an interesting season for both of these respective teams. The Jags...
5 NFL Teams to Play International Home Games Next Season
The National Football League announced Thursday that the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans, and Jacksonville Jaguars will each play one international home game next season. “We have a long history, and we continue to grow, but these international games are pivotal,” said NFL executive Peter...
NFL Divisional Round Picks: Defense Steals Show In Buffalo; Deebo Samuel Stays Hot
The NFL’s wild-card weekend is officially behind us, and now we turn our attention to the divisional round for this weekend’s slate. Let’s look at three bets to make for this round of playoff football as we inch closer to Super Sunday. We’ll start with the point spread in Saturday night’s Giants-Eagles game.
Bengals LT Jonah Williams, RG Alex Cappa, OUT Sunday vs. Bills
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor announced Friday that starting left tackle Jonah Williams and starting right guard Alex Cappa have been ruled out for Sunday’s Divisional Round matchup against the Buffalo Bills – this according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Williams suffered a dislocated kneecap in...
NFL Divisional Playoffs Betting Market
With eight teams remaining entering the NFL’s Divisional Round, certain matchups are drawing more intrigue than others heading into the weekend.Divisional Round: Most Bet Teams (tickets) @ BetMGM. Bengals +5.5. Chiefs -9 49ers -4 Giants +7.5. Divisional Round: Most Bet Teams (handle) @ BetMGM. Chiefs -9 Giants +7.5. 49ers...
Dak Prescott Will Throw OVER 1.5 TDs vs. 49ers
Fresh off a convincing 31-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card Round, the Dallas Cowboys look for their second straight road triumph as they battle the red-hot San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Despite the difficult matchup, Dallas still presents some attractive options when it...
What Devin McCourty Told Peter King About Possible Retirement
After the Patriots’ season-ending loss to the Buffalo Bills, Devin McCourty sure sounded like a player who had his eye on retirement. Ditto for fellow New England legend Matthew Slater, who fought back tears throughout his postgame news conference. However, nearly two weeks into his offseason, McCourty still doesn’t...
NFL Picks: Divisional Round Best-Bet Parlay Goes Low For Giants-Eagles
The divisional round is here, and the NFL playoffs are about to really kick into high gear. That means our picks for the NESNBets NFL best-bet parlay have to be that much better. Last week was another heartbreaker, though it did underscore the importance of getting the best number at...
