For the first time in three years, those who love seeing bald eagles and other birds of prey won’t have to settle for watching them on their computer. Teatown Lake Reservation and Westchester County announced last week that the popular EagleFest at Croton Point Park will be returning live this year on Saturday, Feb. 4 after two years of virtual programming due to the pandemic. This year will be the 19th annual event, which is part celebration of the bald eagle’s return to the Hudson Valley and an opportunity to educate students and the general public who attend.

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO