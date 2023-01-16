Read full article on original website
Westchester District Attorney Rocah Reflects on 2022 Highlights
When I was sworn in two years ago, I committed to the guiding principles of safety, accountability, integrity and justice as Westchester County’s chief law enforcement officer. The primary goal of the District Attorney’s Office is to maintain public safety and support victims of crime. These fundamental pillars can, and must, work in tandem with the pursuit of a fair and equitable justice system that works for everyone, not just a few.
Popular EagleFest to Return to Live Programming at Croton Point Park
For the first time in three years, those who love seeing bald eagles and other birds of prey won’t have to settle for watching them on their computer. Teatown Lake Reservation and Westchester County announced last week that the popular EagleFest at Croton Point Park will be returning live this year on Saturday, Feb. 4 after two years of virtual programming due to the pandemic. This year will be the 19th annual event, which is part celebration of the bald eagle’s return to the Hudson Valley and an opportunity to educate students and the general public who attend.
White Plains Youth Bureau to Celebrate National Mentoring Month
The White Plains Youth Bureau will pay tribute to mentors and mentees in celebration of National Mentoring Month on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 6 p.m. The virtual celebration will recognize the power and importance of mentoring – building lifelong relationships between mentors and mentees. Since 1988, the White Plains Youth Bureau has offered mentoring as a tool for positive youth development. Over 34 years, hundreds of youth have benefited from having a mentor in their life. Many of these relationships are still in place, even though they were established 20 to 30 years ago.
Renowned Leadership Consultant Inspires Faculty at Stepinac High
Continuing Stepinac High School’s commitment to create tomorrow’s innovators, George Couros renowned Innovative Teaching, Learning and Leadership Consultant/Author/Speaker—spent a full day leading discussions and workshops for the 70 faculty members of the all-boys Catholic high school in White Plains last week. Couros’ presentations were based on his...
Two Dead in Small Plane Crash Near Westchester Airport; Investigation Underway
Teams were still recovering a light airplane that crashed nearly two miles from Westchester County Airport late Thursday afternoon in a driving rainstorm that killed two men from the Cleveland area. County authorities said that the single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza 836 crashed shortly after 5:30 p.m. in a heavily wooded area...
Ex-Bedford School Board Member Suggests Censorship of Comments
A former Bedford Board of Education member questioned last week whether the board committed censorship of the speech of residents who were raising uncomfortable issues or unpopular positions after two other speakers were interrupted multiple times. Pound Ridge resident Pam Harney made the comment at the Jan. 11 board meeting...
