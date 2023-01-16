UTEP leading receiver Tyrin Smith enters NCAA Transfer Portal

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After tearing up Conference USA as a sophomore in 2022, UTEP wide receiver Tyrin Smith entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Monday.

Smith made the announcement on his social media pages, thanking the university and the city of El Paso in doing so. The Cibolo, Texas, native has two years of NCAA eligibility remaining.

Smith broke out in 2022 for UTEP, catching 71 passes for 1,039 yards and seven touchdowns as the Miners went 5-7, narrowly missing out on a second straight trip to a bowl game.

This is the second year in a row that Smith has entered the Portal; he went in last offseason, before electing to return to UTEP. It’s also the second season in a row that the Miners will lose their top two wide receivers (Rey Flores graduated in 2022). In 2021, UTEP lost Jacob Cowing (transferred to Arizona) and Justin Garrett (graduation).

UTEP will have plenty to replace offensively in 2023. They’ve lost key contributors on the offensive line, at running back and at wide receiver, either to the Portal or graduation. It will be on Kelly Akharaiyi (21 catches, 275 yards, touchdown) to step up in a major way at the receiver position next fall.

The Miners added 18 new players during the early signing period in December and with National Signing Day approaching on Feb. 1, it’s possible they could now add another wide receiver to take Smith’s Place.

UTEP will open the 2023 season on the road next Aug. 26 at Jacksonville State.

