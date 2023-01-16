ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

UTEP leading receiver Tyrin Smith enters NCAA Transfer Portal

By Colin Deaver
KTSM
KTSM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pC6mu_0kGfUbb300

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After tearing up Conference USA as a sophomore in 2022, UTEP wide receiver Tyrin Smith entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Monday.

Smith made the announcement on his social media pages, thanking the university and the city of El Paso in doing so. The Cibolo, Texas, native has two years of NCAA eligibility remaining.

Smith broke out in 2022 for UTEP, catching 71 passes for 1,039 yards and seven touchdowns as the Miners went 5-7, narrowly missing out on a second straight trip to a bowl game.

This is the second year in a row that Smith has entered the Portal; he went in last offseason, before electing to return to UTEP. It’s also the second season in a row that the Miners will lose their top two wide receivers (Rey Flores graduated in 2022). In 2021, UTEP lost Jacob Cowing (transferred to Arizona) and Justin Garrett (graduation).

UTEP will have plenty to replace offensively in 2023. They’ve lost key contributors on the offensive line, at running back and at wide receiver, either to the Portal or graduation. It will be on Kelly Akharaiyi (21 catches, 275 yards, touchdown) to step up in a major way at the receiver position next fall.

The Miners added 18 new players during the early signing period in December and with National Signing Day approaching on Feb. 1, it’s possible they could now add another wide receiver to take Smith’s Place.

UTEP will open the 2023 season on the road next Aug. 26 at Jacksonville State.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

UTEP women aim to bounce back at Florida Atlantic

EL PASO, Texas – The UTEP women’s basketball team concludes action in the Sunshine State on Saturday at Florida Atlantic. Game time is slated for 12 p.m. MT/2 p.m. ET in Boca Raton. The Miners (12-5, 5-3 C-USA) stormed back from a 17-point deficit in a tight 72-70 loss at FIU on Thursday, while the Owls (11-6, 4-4 […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UTEP grabs second straight win with 81-61 victory against FIU

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP (11-8, 4-4 Conference USA) men’s basketball strung together its first two game winning streak in Conference USA play this season after securing an 81-61 win over Florida International at the Don Haskins Center on Thursday. UTEP put together one of their most complete performances of the season. UTEP shot […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UTEP rally falls short in 72-70 loss at FIU

MIAMI, Fla. – One of the largest comebacks in UTEP women’s basketball history came up just short as FIU held off a furious rally to withstand the Miners 72-70 on Thursday night in the Ocean Bank Convocation Center. After trailing by as many as 17 in the first half and 14 in the second half, the […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UTEP women aim to continue hot start to C-USA play at FIU, FAU

EL PASO, Texas – UTEP women’s basketball starts a two-game road swing at FIU on Thursday at 5 p.m. MT/7 p.m. ET. The Miners (12-4, 5-2 C-USA) are currently tied with WKU for second in the conference standings, while the Panthers (8-8, 3-4 C-USA) are in a logjam of five teams tied for fifth. The […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

City of Las Cruces set to host NMSU bowl celebration

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — Nearly a month after New Mexico State’s 24-19 win over Bowling Green in Detroit’s Quick Lane Bowl, the City of Las Cruces will be hosting a celebration for the Aggies at the Plaza de Las Cruces on Saturday at noon. The event will kick off with a special downtown edition […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Suspect in shooting involving NM State basketball player takes plea deal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KTSM) – 19-year-old University of New Mexico student Jonathan Smith pleaded guilty to two charges on Thursday, as part of a plea deal according to the Bernalillo County District Attorney. Smith is one of three UNM students charged in an alleged revenge plot against New Mexico State men’s basketball player Mike Peake that […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Tornillo boys basketball ready to continue dominant season

TORNILLO, Texas (KTSM) – Tornillo boys basketball is tearing up the competition in the 2022-23 season. Tornillo currently possess a 22-1 overall record and 5-0 District 4-3A record so far this season. That has led to Tornillo being ranked in the Top 25 Class 3A Texas Association of Basketball Coaches (TABC) poll for the third […]
TORNILLO, TX
KTSM

Ivan Rangel named new head football coach at Montwood

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Montwood defensive coordinator Ivan Rangel was promoted to head coach of the Rams on Tuesday in a ceremony at the high school. It is Rangel’s first head coaching job and it comes after he spent two seasons as the Rams’ defensive coordinator under former Montwood head coach, Ariel Famaligi. Famaligi […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Locomotive FC sign Benny Diaz on loan from Club Tijuana

EL PASO, Texas – El Paso Locomotive FC has brought in goalkeeper Benny Diaz on loan from Club Tijuana, pending league and federation approval. Diaz played against El Paso last year when he was on loan with Oakland Roots, making several key saves in a 1-1 draw in 2022. “Diaz is a young goalkeeper who knows […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

San Elizario ISD to start 4-day week schedule in July

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — San Elizario ISD will be having 4-day weeks for the 2023-2024 year. In a four to one vote, the SEISD Board of Trustees voted to approve the four-day week schedule Wednesday. According to San Elizario ISD, students and staff will be having Mondays off. School will be in session Tuesday […]
SAN ELIZARIO, TX
KTSM

Mini Sports Basketball sign-ups slated through Jan. 28

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Parks and Recreation Department has opened registration for the Mini Sports Basketball season at several recreation centers.   The mini sports program is available for children ages 4-7, and introduces children to teamwork, sportsmanship, and player development. Young participants learn the rules, skills and game play of […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

State legislators speak on important issues to benefit El Pasoans

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas legislative session has already begun but local state leaders are already focusing on issues that would benefit the Borderland. Leaders like Senator Cesar Blanco and Representative Lina Ortega said they will be focusing on the rising of property taxes and access to higher education. Currently, Texas has over $50 […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

House catches fire in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Fire Department responded to a house fire Friday morning in Central El Paso. According to dispatch, the house was vacant at the time of the incident and one patient was checked at the scene. The fire was listed as a condition one. 11 fire department units initially […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy