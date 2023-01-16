ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

WRDW-TV

Holocaust educator in Atlanta

Right now, there is no law on the books in South Carolina that criminalizes trafficking fentanyl. But many people want that to change.
ATLANTA, GA
Albany Herald

Atlanta pastor evokes honoree in King Day Breakfast address

ALBANY — Drawing from the words of the man he came to honor, the Rev. E. Dewey Smith, the senior pastor/teacher at Atlanta’s House of Hope, told celebrants at the 43rd annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Breakfast Monday that they must have the “right spirit” in order to impact the world in a manner similar to King on the national holiday honoring the slain civil rights leader.
ATLANTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Kahlieff Adams passed Young Thug drugs in courtroom, prosecutors allege

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Jury selection in the gang-related and racketeering trial of Young Thug has been disrupted by a series of drug-related charges and other allegations among the defendants’ families and even the defendants themselves. On Tuesday, the mother of Deamonte Kendrick - aka Yak Gotti...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man convicted in Ahmaud Arbery murder moved to Georgia medical prison

AUGUSTA, Ga. - One of the men convicted of chasing down and killing Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery is now being held at a new facility. Officials say 66-year-old Gregory McMichael has been transferred to the Augusta State Medical Prison from his prior location at Georgia Diagnostic and Classification State Prison in Jackson, Georgia.
JACKSON, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Georgia woman turns 114 years young

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A life well lived is its own reward but there is always room for celebration! Nina Willis will turn 114 years young on January 14th. She has family members and friends who check on her, but her main caregiver is her roommate, her 97-year-old sister Pecola.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia tornado victims still scrambling to put lives back together days after storms

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Familes have been working for days to pick up the pieces after at least five tornadoes moved through parts of Georgia last week. Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln was in LaGrange Monday, where it still looks like a bomb went off in one neighborhood. Victims Lincoln spoke to said that while they do have home insurance, right now they are strapped for cash trying to deal with hotel and moving expenses.
LAGRANGE, GA
Jodian Marie

48 Million Dollar Home In Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Grocery, hot meal giveaway in Griffin | Details

GRIFFIN, Ga. — After at least two tornadoes tore through the Griffin area, a group of young volunteers is teaming up with major businesses to help clean up the storm debris and provide hot meals to those who need them. On Monday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. the...
GRIFFIN, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

Atlanta Police investigating homicide at Buckhead apartments

Atlanta Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Jan. 14 at a Buckhead apartment complex. According to the report, officers officers responded to a report of a person shot at 11:32 p.m. at 8213 Brookwood Valley Cir NE. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim who had sustained a gunshot wound to his […] The post Atlanta Police investigating homicide at Buckhead apartments appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA

