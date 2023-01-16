Read full article on original website
Two Walmart Locations Have Indefinitely Closed; One May Not ReopenJoel EisenbergAtlanta, GA
These are the five highest rated pizzas in Atlanta. Do you agree?Ash JurbergAtlanta, GA
Black trans woman awarded $1.5M after 6 months in male prison over bogus drug arrestWestland DailyAtlanta, GA
7 people have been arrested on domestic terrorism charges after a gunshot death near a planned Atlanta police academy.Sherif SaadAtlanta, GA
2022 Metro Atlanta Homicides Rise for Third Straight Year, Hitting the Highest Total since ‘96Wild Orchid MediaAtlanta, GA
WRDW-TV
Holocaust educator in Atlanta
Right now, there is no law on the books in South Carolina that criminalizes trafficking fentanyl. But many people want that to change.
Albany Herald
Atlanta pastor evokes honoree in King Day Breakfast address
ALBANY — Drawing from the words of the man he came to honor, the Rev. E. Dewey Smith, the senior pastor/teacher at Atlanta’s House of Hope, told celebrants at the 43rd annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Breakfast Monday that they must have the “right spirit” in order to impact the world in a manner similar to King on the national holiday honoring the slain civil rights leader.
WRDW-TV
Kahlieff Adams passed Young Thug drugs in courtroom, prosecutors allege
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Jury selection in the gang-related and racketeering trial of Young Thug has been disrupted by a series of drug-related charges and other allegations among the defendants’ families and even the defendants themselves. On Tuesday, the mother of Deamonte Kendrick - aka Yak Gotti...
Alligator farmer, pastor travels seven hours to bless Griffin storm victims
GRIFFIN, Ga. — President Joe Biden has officially declared several parts of Georgia as major disaster areas – opening up federal funding to those impacted by last week's deadly tornadoes. In a neighborhood just west of downtown Griffin, residents said this kind of help is desperately needed. “I...
WRDW-TV
DFCS leader ‘hell bent’ on ending office housing for kids in state foster care
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The head of Georgia’s family and children’s care agency told lawmakers on Tuesday her agency is determined to end the practice of foster kids living in government offices, an issue exposed by an Atlanta News First Investigates report last year. “The battle...
WIS-TV
‘She is my pride and joy’: Woman celebrates 114th birthday with 97-year-old sister
ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - A Georgia woman celebrated a milestone birthday on Saturday. Nina Willis, who turned 114 on Jan. 14, has family members and friends who check on her. Her main caretaker, however, is her 97-year-old sister Pecola. “Nothing I wouldn’t do for her,” Pecola told WANF. “She is...
Martin Luther King Day 2023: What’s open, what’s closed? Will mail run? Is Walmart open?
Monday, Jan. 16 is a federal and state holiday honoring slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. The Atlanta native led the non-violent movement for human rights through one of the most turbulent periods in U.S. history until his assassination on April 4, 1968. Martin Luther King Jr. Day,...
Chick-Fil-A Locations Closing in Georgia
fox5atlanta.com
Man convicted in Ahmaud Arbery murder moved to Georgia medical prison
AUGUSTA, Ga. - One of the men convicted of chasing down and killing Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery is now being held at a new facility. Officials say 66-year-old Gregory McMichael has been transferred to the Augusta State Medical Prison from his prior location at Georgia Diagnostic and Classification State Prison in Jackson, Georgia.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia woman turns 114 years young
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A life well lived is its own reward but there is always room for celebration! Nina Willis will turn 114 years young on January 14th. She has family members and friends who check on her, but her main caregiver is her roommate, her 97-year-old sister Pecola.
allongeorgia.com
Georgia Aquarium Launches Resident Pass for Price of One-Day Ticket, Available Exclusively to Georgia Residents
Georgia Aquarium introduced today a brand-new Resident Pass exclusively for Georgia residents. The pass provides unlimited general admission to the Aquarium for all of 2023 for the same price as a one-day ticket. The Resident Pass is available only through Feb. 15 and must be purchased at the Aquarium’s website,...
Georgia tornado victims still scrambling to put lives back together days after storms
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Familes have been working for days to pick up the pieces after at least five tornadoes moved through parts of Georgia last week. Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln was in LaGrange Monday, where it still looks like a bomb went off in one neighborhood. Victims Lincoln spoke to said that while they do have home insurance, right now they are strapped for cash trying to deal with hotel and moving expenses.
48 Million Dollar Home In Atlanta
Several Chick-fil-A Locations Temporarily Closing For Redmodeling
Grocery, hot meal giveaway in Griffin | Details
GRIFFIN, Ga. — After at least two tornadoes tore through the Griffin area, a group of young volunteers is teaming up with major businesses to help clean up the storm debris and provide hot meals to those who need them. On Monday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. the...
R&B ‘King’ Jacquees Opens New Spot, ‘The Wine and Tapas Bar’ in Georgia
After going viral for sparking countless debates about referring to himself as the modern “King of R&B,” controversial singer/songwriter Jacquees is building a business portfolio that keeps him close to his family and his home base. The entertainer born Rodriquez Jacquees Broadnax hosted the grand opening and ribbon...
Atlanta Police investigating homicide at Buckhead apartments
Atlanta Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Jan. 14 at a Buckhead apartment complex. According to the report, officers officers responded to a report of a person shot at 11:32 p.m. at 8213 Brookwood Valley Cir NE. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim who had sustained a gunshot wound to his […] The post Atlanta Police investigating homicide at Buckhead apartments appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
5 Georgia residents win $10K in Mega Millions drawing, winning ticket sold in Maine
ATLANTA — Numbers for the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history were drawn Friday night in Atlanta, and some Georgians won a few prizes. At the time of the drawing, the jackpot stood at $1.35 billion. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to Mega...
National Weather Service confirms at least 5 tornadoes touched down in Georgia last week
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — The National Weather Service has confirmed that at least five tornadoes touched down in Georgia during strong storms last week. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Three people in Georgia were killed, including a 5-year-old boy, during the storms on Thursday....
