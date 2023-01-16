Read full article on original website
Thomas Roy Pellegrin
Thomas Roy Pellegrin, 65, a native and resident of Houma passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023. He is survived by his daughters; Amy Elizabeth Pellegrin and Leah Pellegrin Blanchard (Shane), sisters; Josephine “Jo Ann” Pellegrin Caillouet (James) and Frances Mesh Hebert (Jules) and seven grandchildren. Thomas was...
Robert Paul Arnold
Robert Arnold, 61, a native of Long Beach, MS and a resident Houma, LA passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Robert is survived by his daughters, Casey Gurley (Jason) and Brooke Nicolatos; son, Brandon Arnold (Aury); siblings, Randy Arnold, Bryan Arnold, Dana Strickland, and Dona Arnold; and grandchildren, Tyler Gurley, Dylan Gurley, Landen Gurley, Avabell Gurley, and Emilee Arnold.
Andrew “Andy” Joseph Himel, Jr.
Andrew “Andy” Joseph Himel Jr., 80, a native of Thibodaux and a resident of Gray, passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023. A Memorial Visitation will be held on Monday, January 23,2023 at Samart Funeral Home at West Park from 9:00 am until the Memorial Service at 11:00am. Burial will follow at St. Lawrence Cemetery in Chacahoula.
Alta Ann Bergeron
Alta Ann Bergeron, 70, of Gray, passed away on January 18, 2023. She is survived by her husband, Sidney Bergeron; son, Dustin Bergeron and wife Shawla Bergeron; daughter, Tamara Bergeron and partner Jerena Cheramie; grandchildren, Tyler, Braden, and Kohyn Bergeron. She was preceded in death by her parents, Emery and...
Ollie Pearl Pearce Wynn Arnold
Ollie Pearl Pearce Wynn Arnold, age 93, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023 surrounded by her loving family. Pearl was born in Era, Texas and was a longtime resident of Houma, LA. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a Celebration of Life Service at Covenant...
Sally Marie Disotell
Sally M. Disotell, 79, born January 31, 1943 a native of Houma, Louisiana and resident of Bayou Blue, Louisiana passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. She is survived by her six children, Cathy Pellegrin, Rhonda Sanders, Elvie Disotell, Sherie Duplantis, Michelle Tompkins, and Dwayne Disotell; thirteen grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren.
Paul J. Michel, Jr.
Paul J. Michel, Jr., age 81, passed Tuesday, January 17, 2023 surrounded by his loving family. He was a native and longtime resident of Houma. A private family service will be held at a later date. Paul is survived by his wife of 62 years, Kay Toups Michel; children, Sydney...
Krewe of Aphrodite celebrates 40 years!
Houma’s Krewe of Aphrodite is celebrating their 40 year anniversary this 2023 Mardi Gras season! The non-profit organization formed in 1983 that boasts more than 500 members, and their logo of the famous Greek goddess of beauty has been a staple in the Houma Mardi Gras celebrations since their first parade. “We are very excited to be celebrating our 40th anniversary this year,” said long-time member Parrish Valure. “We can’t believe it. It is truly a special moment for our Krewe.”
Rougarou Fest wins 2022 Louey Award for Festival of the Year
Houma’s own Rougarou Fest was awarded the 2022 Louey Festival of the Year Award at Louisiana’s Travel Associations annual meeting in New Orleans on January 19th, 2023!. Rougarou Fest is a popular, Houma-based event sponsored by the Southern Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center which takes place yearly in the fall. “So many people love the Fest, and we want local participants to realize the connection between the Fest and the Discovery Center,” said Executive Director Jonathan Foret. “Rougarou Fest is our main fundraiser of the year, and it helps fund educational events to bring awareness to our environmental impact,” explained Foret. “All the money goes straight back into the community.”
The 2023 Gala Goes to Mardi Gras raised over $170K for the Cancer Center!
Terrebonne General Health System and Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center announced the overwhelming success of the 2023 Gala benefitting the Cancer Center. While each year the theme is different, the 2023 theme was The Gala Goes to Mardi Gras. “Thanks to our entire krewe for their fundraising efforts,” reads a...
Join the King Cake Cocktail Trail and enjoy Carnival cocktails for a good cause!
The countdown continues to the official start of Mardi Gras in the City of Thibodaux with the Bayou King Cake Festival! Presented by Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou, the festival will take place on February 4, and will feature a children’s wagon parade, a toast to Thibodaux krewes, live music, and of course king cake! Until then, join the King Cake Cocktail Trail, and kick off the celebration with Carnival cocktails!
Robert Allain III Announces Candidacy for Louisiana State Senate District 21
Today, a local farmer and entrepreneur, Robert Allain III, announced his candidacy for Louisiana State Senate District 21. Robert Allain is a native of Franklin, Louisiana. Allain is a partner in the family farm, Adeline Planting Company, and currently serves as the founder and president of Integrity Marine. As an entrepreneur and business owner, he intends to bring an innovative business approach to Louisiana’s state government and budget.
Lafourche Chamber of Commerce announces 2022 award recipients
The Lafourche Chamber of Commerce will honor their own at the organization’s annual awards banquet on Thursday, February 2, 2023. The Chamber takes pride in this event each year as they celebrate success and achievement. They look forward to recognizing those individuals who stand out and go above and beyond the normal scope of business and day to day activities for their families, students, employees and community!
Bourgeois family endows record 6th scholarship to Benefit Bridge to Independence students
Michael C. and Christine P. Bourgeois are establishing a $15,000 endowed scholarship in the Nicholls Foundation for the benefit of full-time students pursuing an undergraduate or graduate degree, if the opportunity exists, within the Bridge to Independence Program at Nicholls. “The scholarship created by Mr. and Mrs. Bourgeois is a...
Cast Iron Cookoff looking for teams, artists, and crawl participants
The Houma Rotary Cast Iron Cookoff presented by Transech LLC will be back in downtown Houma on Saturday, February 25th. The club is currently seeking the following participants: cooking teams, local artists, and crawl participants. Cooking Teams: Teams can cook any type of food they wish, so long as the...
The Royal Sonesta New Orleans Celebrates 53rd Annual Greasing of the Poles with “Grease Like a Royal” Theme, Celebrity Guests
The Royal Sonesta New Orleans will host its annual signature event the Greasing of the Poles at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 17 with the 2023 theme “Grease Like a Royal”. Renowned actor, author and tastemaker Bryan Batt will serve as master of ceremonies as Greasing contestants compete for the coveted title of 2023 Greasing Champion. This year’s lineup includes New Orleans native and The Weather Channelmeteorologist known for issuing “Gumbo Warnings” Scot Pilie; social media personalities and international travel guides The Traveler Broads, aka Kerry Maloney and Jessica Fender; award-winning performer known as the Honey Badger of Burlesque Jeez Loueez; and WGNO-TV Good Morning New Orleans meteorologist Brooke Laizer.
Explore Houma sponsors local Heavyweight Champion in upcoming match
Explore Houma is excited to announce their official sponsorship of local boxer, Jonathan Guidry, as he prepares to defend his title in the upcoming match on Saturday, January 21st, at 9:00 p.m. in Miami, Florida. Dulac native, Jonathan Guidry is a 33-year-old North American Boxing Association (NABA) Gold Heavyweight Champion...
Two arrested in connection with Drive-by Shooting incident, weapons-related charges
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of two people in connection with a Drive-by Shooting incident, which occurred on Louisiana Highway 57, Grand Caillou Road. Zeth Michael Lodrigue, 33, of Dulac, and Nicole Leigh Babin, 34, of New Iberia, were both arrested for weapons related charges stemming from the investigation.
Weekend Round Up: Dolly’s birthday, dances, comedy, Retro Con and more!
Dolly Parton’s Birthday Party | January 19 | 6:00 p.m. | Terrebonne Parish Main Library –Celebrate Dolly Parton’s birthday with a special children’s party on Jan. 19, 2023 at 6 p.m. at the Terrebonne Parish Main Library, 151 Library Drive, in partnership with Terrebonne Foundation for Academic Excellence. Read more here.
Five Teens Charged in Vehicle Burglaries in Thibodaux
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced five teens have been charged in connection with vehicle burglaries in the Thibodaux area earlier this week. During the early morning hours of January 16, 2023, more than a dozen vehicle burglaries occurred in and around Abby Lakes Subdivision and Abbey Heights Subdivision in Thibodaux. Through investigation, detectives developed five juveniles, ages 15 to 17, as suspects in the crimes. Each of them was charged accordingly for the vehicle burglaries.
