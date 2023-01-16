CO Lottery
DENVER (AP) _ These Colorado lotteries were drawn Monday:
Cash 5
03-08-13-14-15
(three, eight, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000
Lucky For Life
11-17-25-31-38, Lucky Ball: 17
(eleven, seventeen, twenty-five, thirty-one, thirty-eight; Lucky Ball: seventeen)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000
Pick 3 Evening
8-3-2
(eight, three, two)
Pick 3 Midday
6-7-3
(six, seven, three)
Powerball
04-14-33-39-61, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 3
(four, fourteen, thirty-three, thirty-nine, sixty-one; Powerball: three; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $439,000,000
