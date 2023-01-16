ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angier, NC

cbs17

Massive fire breaks out at Raleigh office complex

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A massive fire broke out at a Raleigh apartment complex late Friday night. Shortly after 10 p.m., a fire broke out at 1100 Logger Court, which is an office complex off Falls of Neuse Road just south of Spring Forest Road in Raleigh. Photos from...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

14 residents at Raleigh apartment complex displaced after fire

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Fourteen residents in all the apartments at a complex in the 200 block of North Peartree Lane were displaced after a fire broke out Tuesday night. According to the Raleigh Fire Department, firefighters were called to the blaze at 7:07 p.m. and had the fire under control at 7:40 p.m. No residents or firefighters were injured.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Trailers, saw among items worth $3,000 stolen in Durham, sheriff says

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office is looking for suspects that stole two trailers and a saw in three separate incidents. On Jan. 13, deputies said an unknown suspect trespassed on private property on the 300 block of South Mineral Springs Road near Noah Drive. A Stihl model 420 concrete saw was stolen out of the back of a work truck.
DURHAM COUNTY, NC

