cbs17
Massive fire breaks out at Raleigh office complex
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A massive fire broke out at a Raleigh apartment complex late Friday night. Shortly after 10 p.m., a fire broke out at 1100 Logger Court, which is an office complex off Falls of Neuse Road just south of Spring Forest Road in Raleigh. Photos from...
1 injured after semi crashes into Harnett County house, troopers say
A semi crashed into a house in Angier Thursday morning.
cbs17
Tractor-trailer carrying rubbing alcohol, peroxide caught fire in Granville County, closed I-85 for hours
OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — The northbound lanes of Interstate 85 near mile marker 199 was closed down for hours Thursday after a tractor-trailer caught fire. At 2:46 p.m., Granville County 911 Emergency Communications received a call reporting the fire on the northbound side of the interstate. Granville County Emergency...
SUV wedged under truck, NC 210 closed near Angier
ANGIER, N.C. — An SUV was wedged under a large truck Friday morning on N.C. Highway 210 in Johnston County. The crash occurred around 7 a.m. on N.C. 210 near Star Valley Drive, between Angier and McGee's Crossroads. Both directions of N.C. 210 were closed in the area. Very...
cbs17
3 injured in Johnston County wreck that involved tractor-trailer, pickup, and an SUV
ANGIER, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were sent to a hospital after a three-vehicle wreck Friday morning in Johnston County. The wreck involved a tractor-trailer, a pickup truck, and an SUV, the N.C. Highway Patrol said. Troopers received a call about the wreck at 6:37 a.m. According to the...
cbs17
14 residents at Raleigh apartment complex displaced after fire
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Fourteen residents in all the apartments at a complex in the 200 block of North Peartree Lane were displaced after a fire broke out Tuesday night. According to the Raleigh Fire Department, firefighters were called to the blaze at 7:07 p.m. and had the fire under control at 7:40 p.m. No residents or firefighters were injured.
Man injured in shooting drives to Fayetteville gas station for help
Cumberland County Sheriffs is investigating after a man was injured in a shooting and drove to a gas station for help.
Silver Alert: Man, 75, last seen at Union Station in downtown Raleigh may suffer from dementia
RALEIGH, N.C. — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons on Friday issued a Silver Alert for a missing 75-year-old man believed to be suffering from dementia or Alzheimer's. Anthony Morris Georges is described as a Black man with short, black hair and brown eyes. He stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.
cbs17
Part of Capital Blvd. in Wake Forest to have lane reduction next week
WAKE FOREST, N.C. — Turner Asphalt, a contractor working at the future Hawthorne at the Forest, will periodically reduce to one lane parts of north and southbound Capital Boulevard/U.S. 1. The road between Burlington Mills Road and Falls of Neuse Road from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday,...
cbs17
Body found along road, death investigation underway, Granville County deputies say
OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Granville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after deputies said a body was found along a road Thursday afternoon. At about 3 p.m., deputies said they were called to Cornwall Road in reference to a litter pick-up crew finding what appeared to be a human body.
cbs17
McDonald’s employee shot in North Raleigh; co-workers helped victim to safety in cooler after shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An employee was helped to safety by co-workers after he was injured in a Friday night shooting at a McDonald’s restaurant in Raleigh, officials said. On Friday at 7:45 p.m., police said they responded to a McDonald’s at 9698 Falls of Neuse Road in...
cbs17
Arson investigation: Bottle with flammable liquid found at Wendell day care
WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wendell Police Department is investigating Tuesday night’s fire at a day care as an arson. Shortly after 9:30 p.m., the Wendell Police Department was dispatched to a fire at the ABC Land Day Care located at 610 Raymond Drive to assist the Wendell Fire Department with the fire.
cbs17
Crash closes all lanes of I-40 West near I-540, multiple fire trucks responding, NCDOT says
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — All lanes of I-40 West are back open after a crash near Exit 283 toward I-540 in Durham County on Thursday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. NCDOT reported that all four lanes were closed around 10:59 a.m. because of the crash.
Human remains found in ditch by Granville County resident picking up litter
OXFORD, N.C. — Investigators are working to identify a badly decomposed body found by a Granville County resident in a ditch along a rural road in Oxford on Thursday. Sheriff Robert Fountain said a resident picking up litter made the discovery around 3 p.m. on Thursday near 6410 Cornwall Road. The resident immediately called the Granville County Sheriff’s Office.
cbs17
VIDEO: Police seek 4 in Durham Waffle House, gas station armed robberies
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said they are looking for four suspects who were involved in two armed robberies in about two hours earlier this month. Police said Friday they are trying to identify the suspects in the armed robberies from Jan. 3. Police released a video from...
cbs17
Sewer project to close part of S Wilmington St in Raleigh; work to last 2 months
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh Water will conduct a southbound right-lane closure of South Wilmington Street from Keeter Center Drive/City Farm Road to Bluff Street for a planned sewer improvement project starting at 9 a.m. on Friday, the department said Thursday. Closure will be between 9 a.m. and 4...
cbs17
Cary felon gets 15 years for shooting at Wake Co. public safety center, carjacking in 2020
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCN) –– A Cary man was sentenced Friday to more than 15 years in prison for an armed carjacking and for shooting at the Wake County Public Safety Center, federal prosecutors say. Willie Lee Hayes Jr., 51, pleaded guilty to the charges stemming from the...
cbs17
Trailers, saw among items worth $3,000 stolen in Durham, sheriff says
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office is looking for suspects that stole two trailers and a saw in three separate incidents. On Jan. 13, deputies said an unknown suspect trespassed on private property on the 300 block of South Mineral Springs Road near Noah Drive. A Stihl model 420 concrete saw was stolen out of the back of a work truck.
cbs17
NC Auditor Beth Wood was charged with hit-and-run 4 days after collision, documents say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Democratic North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood is facing multiple charges after leaving the scene of a December crash, including hit-and-run, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman confirmed Wednesday night. Wood, North Carolina’s auditor since 2009, is facing a Class 2 misdemeanor for hit-and-run resulting...
Woman, child hurt after fiancé shoots at them 10 times while they tried to flee, Harnett County sheriff says
A woman and a child were hurt Wednesday night after the woman's fiancé shot at them 10 times while they attempted to flee, according to Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats.
