Knoxville, TN

Knoxville facility named to 2023 Best Nursing Home list by Newsweek

By Octavia Johnson
 4 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — A Knoxville nursing home has been recognized in Tennessee according to the Newsweek Best Nursing Homes 2023 list. According to a news release, this is the fourth straight year the facility received this national recognition.

Beverly Park Place, one of three Hillcrest Healthcare communities in Knoxville, has been listed as No. 5 . The 271-bed facility provides skilled nursing, rehabilitation services and Alzheimer’s and dementia care.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Tv4d_0kGfTEWf00
The nursing home facility, known as Beverly Park Place, in Knoxville, Tenn. (Courtesy of Beverly Park Place)

“Being named to Newsweek’s Best Nursing Homes 2023 list is an honor because it reflects our staff’s commitment to providing excellent care to each individual that enters our building,” said Barry Davis, CEO of Hillcrest Healthcare. “Our philosophy is that the whole person is treated, and that includes not just physical care, but emotional and social support, nutrition and engagement opportunities. This ranking reflects our team’s efforts to provide meaningful and compassionate care to all patients so that they feel valued.”

The world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider highlighted the country’s top 475 nursing homes out of 11,722 analyzed, according to the news release. Four data sources are used to evaluate the facilities, including performance data, reputation, response to the COVID-19 pandemic and accreditation by the Joint Commission International, an independent, non-profit healthcare standards organization.

Here are the states with the highest number of facilities:

Alabama
• Arizona
California
Colorado
Connecticut
Florida
Georgia
Illinois
Indiana
Kentucky
Louisiana
Maryland
Massachusetts
Michigan
Minnesota
Missouri
New Jersey
New York
North Carolina
Ohio
Pennsylvania
South Carolina
Tennessee
Texas
Virginia

For more information about Hillcrest Healthcare, hillcresthc.com/beverly-park-place .

Wellesley Davis
4d ago

Beverly Park place I wouldn't take a rabbit animal to. my mother sat in crap for 2 1/2 days and I needed help and they had 1 nurse and 1 aide on the floor for 35 people on dementia unit...its not the workers fault its the management..they do not care..they to me should be on the worst list

