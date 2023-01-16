Man arrested after being rescued from tree in Louisiana

ST. ROSE, La. (KLFY) – A man was arrested after being rescued from a tree, according to authorities.

According to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office (SCPSO), deputies responded to I-310 in St. Rose after receiving a report of a man sitting in a tree and trying to flag down drivers.

The man claimed that he was running from a police department, SCPSO said.

Deputies then determined that the man fled from a local agency in a vehicle that was found abandoned on I-310, according to SCPSO.

SCPSO said that after being rescued from the tree, he was checked for injuries and then taken into custody.

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

