Read full article on original website
Timothy Morgan
4d ago
man he didn't even show up to root for his team but he was there every time they played to get where they were at he stood there on the sideline when he got hurt and for him not to be there is a disappointment to the raven nation 😔
Reply
8
Brian
4d ago
Franchise him and trade him away. Maybe to Vegas for Carr and a pick. Ravens can easily switch to a conventional offense with the RBs and O line they have. Lamar has proven to be putting himself way before the team and him not finishing the last two seasons doesn’t warrant elite qB money (along with many other reasons). Bye
Reply(3)
7
Dennis Lewis
4d ago
he missed the end of the season in 21 and 22 now. he may be done if he can only play partial seasons. maybe there's more to his injury than we know but that's for the billionaires to decide.
Reply(2)
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With CoachOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
Exploring Baltimore's Inner HarborEast Coast TravelerBaltimore, MD
Major grocery store chain opening new store in Maryland this weekKristen WaltersMaryland State
Bitterness From the Baltimore RavensFlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
The Disapperance of Akia EgglestonTawana K WatsonBaltimore, MD
Related
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
The Ravens are putting the ball in Lamar Jackson’s court after OC Greg Roman's resignation
Each of the last two seasons, Lamar Jackson had his year cut short in December on a play where he held the ball too long, waiting for a receiver to get open. It’s what he’s had to do in an offense so predicated on the run that free-agent wide receivers declined opportunities to play with a top-five quarterback in the NFL.
Sporting News
John Harbaugh says '200 percent' chance Lamar Jackson stays with Ravens
If Lamar Jackson wants to stay in Baltimore, it sure sounds like the Ravens are ready to make it happen. Coach John Harbaugh and GM Eric DeCosta insisted at a press conference on Thursday that they believe Jackson will be in a Ravens uniform next season, with DeCosta telling reporters, "We're excited to start up negotiations again."
Sporting News
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence says he 'can't imagine' Arrowhead Stadium being louder than Jacksonville ahead of Chiefs playoff game
Yet another quarterback has tempted fate in the NFL playoffs by questioning how loud Arrowhead Stadium can get. The latest such signal-caller is second-year Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who on Wednesday said he "can't imagine" Arrowhead Stadium would be much louder than TIAA Bank Field was during the Chargers' visit during wild-card weekend. He did preface that statement by calling the Chiefs' home stadium "one of if not the best in the NFL."
Look: Robert Griffin III's Take On Lamar Jackson, Ravens Offense Is Going Viral
There's already been a lot of talk around the NFL lately about the future of Lamar Jackson with the Baltimore Ravens. Get ready for a whole lot more this offseason. As the NFL playoffs wind down, the contract negotiations between the Ravens and Jackson should take center stage as one of the ...
Rob Gronkowski Wants To Fix Up Tom Brady With An Oscar Winner
The quarterback great ponders Gronk's matchmaking suggestion in a lighthearted exchange between the former teammates.
Jeff Saturday to Return as Colts Head Coach?
ESPN Insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano weigh in on the likelihood that Jeff Saturday returns as Indianapolis Colts head coach.
Steelers Announce Official Decision On Offensive Coordinator Matt Canada
The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Tuesday that any offseason staffing changes were currently on hold while head coach Mike Tomlin dealt with a personal issue. One day later, they have an update. A no-update kind of update. The Steelers confirmed that offensive coordinator Matt Canada will ...
Sporting News
Who is the Cowboys' kicker? Tristan Vizcaino signing adds new 'insurance' for Dallas after Brett Maher's missed PATs
The life of an NFL kicker can't be an easy one. Even at the best of times, you always know in the back of your mind you're just one bad day away from potentially losing your job. Brett Maher found that out the hard way this week. Just two days...
Sporting News
Is there a 'Thursday Night Football' game tonight? NFL schedule, TV channels for 2023 divisional playoffs
|Thursday night is here once again, and NFL fans everywhere are asking themselves one important question. Is there a "Thursday Night Football" game tonight?. As much as fans may complain about the lower quality of the NFL's Thursday night matchups, it still beats the alternative of having to wait until the weekend to catch games live.
nfltraderumors.co
AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Lamar Jackson
Bengals HC Zac Taylor announced that LT Jonah Williams (knee) and G Alex Cappa (ankle) have been ruled out from Sunday’s Divisional Round. (Ian Rapoport) Bengals OC Brian Callahan is a candidate for the Colts’ and Broncos’ head coaching jobs. Taylor believes that Callahan is “deserving” of being a head coach: “Deserving. He does an unbelievable job leading our offense and just with the coaches and the players, he’s been invaluable for us. So he’s very deserving of the opportunity.” (Jay Morrisson)
Sporting News
Chiefs-Jaguars DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for playoff Showdown tournaments
To kick off the divisional playoff round, the AFC's top seed, the Kansas City Chiefs, host the fourth-seeded Jacksonville Jaguars at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for the second time this season. Kansas City did its thing back in Week 10, securing a 27-17 win over Jacksonville, and with a win on Saturday, the Chiefs will advance to their fifth-straight AFC Championship Game.
Sporting News
What channel is Giants vs. Eagles on today? Time, TV schedule for 2023 NFL playoff game
It might be good to clear your calendar for Saturday night. You won't want to miss this NFL playoff matchup. Two familiar NFC East foes face off with a trip to the NFC Championship on the line as the Giants make the short trip to Philly to take on the Eagles. It makes for what should be a fiery and entertaining affair in front of a raucous crowd at Lincoln Financial Field.
Sporting News
Cowboys-49ers FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for playoff single-game tournaments
The second-seeded 49ers, winners of 11 straight games thanks to rookie phenom Brock Purdy and All-Pro back Christian McCaffrey, will host the fifth-seeded Cowboys this Sunday evening at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. This could be a dicey game to bet, but NFL DFS enthusiasts have plenty of options for their FanDuel single-game lineups.
Sporting News
NFL playoff ticket prices: Here are the cheapest & most expensive seats for every 2023 divisional game
The first round of the NFL playoffs is in the books. Wild-card weekend provided plenty of action to kick off the postseason, including a 27-point comeback, a rookie QB showing out and potentially the final game ever for the GOAT. The chaos does not end, as the divisional round starts...
Sporting News
Best prop bets for Bengals-Bills divisional round playoff game: Over/under picks for Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, more
The second-seeded Bills play host to the third-seeded Bengals in the divisional round of the playoffs on Sunday afternoon (3:00 p.m. ET, CBS). The Bills are favored by 5.5 points to advance to the AFC Championship, but by all accounts, this game seems like a tough one to bet in the traditional sense. If you don't feel comfortable picking a side, we're here to help you find some action with a few of our favorite player and game props.
Sporting News
Tom Brady, Lamar Jackson & more: Ranking 15 best QBs available via free agency, trade in 2023 NFL offseason
The veteran quarterback carousel was every active last year. The 2023 offseason could be just as busy for movement at the NFL's most important position. For the first time since 2020, the GOAT himself, Tom Brady, looks like he will change teams. He could be joined with some top-flight younger company, led by 2019 MVP Lamar Jackson, unsigned so far by the Ravens.
Sporting News
Saints' Cameron Jordan wins appeal on $50K NFL fine for allegedly faking injury vs. Buccaneers, per report
Following the Saints' Week 13 loss to the Buccaneers, arguably the last gasp of their season, Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan had some insult added to his personal injury in the form of a $50,000 fine for faking an injury to stall the Buccaneers' tempo. In addition to Jordan's fine,...
Yardbarker
Ravens GM sheds light on receiver position
The Ravens have had one of the least productive receiving units in the NFL for some time. General manager Eric DeCosta acknowledges the hard truth and says it will finally be addressed this offseason. "It's certainly something we're going to look at," DeCosta told reporters. "We definitely took on some...
Baltimore Ravens and Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman Part Ways
The Baltimore Ravens and offensive coordinator Greg Roman have parted ways on Thursday. Baltimore released a statement announcing the news. Roman has been with the organization since 2017, where he started as a tight ends coach. He worked his way up to offensive coordinator in 2019, where he retained the role through the 2022 season.
Comments / 13