ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 13

Timothy Morgan
4d ago

man he didn't even show up to root for his team but he was there every time they played to get where they were at he stood there on the sideline when he got hurt and for him not to be there is a disappointment to the raven nation 😔

Reply
8
Brian
4d ago

Franchise him and trade him away. Maybe to Vegas for Carr and a pick. Ravens can easily switch to a conventional offense with the RBs and O line they have. Lamar has proven to be putting himself way before the team and him not finishing the last two seasons doesn’t warrant elite qB money (along with many other reasons). Bye

Reply(3)
7
Dennis Lewis
4d ago

he missed the end of the season in 21 and 22 now. he may be done if he can only play partial seasons. maybe there's more to his injury than we know but that's for the billionaires to decide.

Reply(2)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
Sporting News

John Harbaugh says '200 percent' chance Lamar Jackson stays with Ravens

If Lamar Jackson wants to stay in Baltimore, it sure sounds like the Ravens are ready to make it happen. Coach John Harbaugh and GM Eric DeCosta insisted at a press conference on Thursday that they believe Jackson will be in a Ravens uniform next season, with DeCosta telling reporters, "We're excited to start up negotiations again."
BALTIMORE, MD
Sporting News

Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence says he 'can't imagine' Arrowhead Stadium being louder than Jacksonville ahead of Chiefs playoff game

Yet another quarterback has tempted fate in the NFL playoffs by questioning how loud Arrowhead Stadium can get. The latest such signal-caller is second-year Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who on Wednesday said he "can't imagine" Arrowhead Stadium would be much louder than TIAA Bank Field was during the Chargers' visit during wild-card weekend. He did preface that statement by calling the Chiefs' home stadium "one of if not the best in the NFL."
JACKSONVILLE, FL
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Lamar Jackson

Bengals HC Zac Taylor announced that LT Jonah Williams (knee) and G Alex Cappa (ankle) have been ruled out from Sunday’s Divisional Round. (Ian Rapoport) Bengals OC Brian Callahan is a candidate for the Colts’ and Broncos’ head coaching jobs. Taylor believes that Callahan is “deserving” of being a head coach: “Deserving. He does an unbelievable job leading our offense and just with the coaches and the players, he’s been invaluable for us. So he’s very deserving of the opportunity.” (Jay Morrisson)
CINCINNATI, OH
Sporting News

Chiefs-Jaguars DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for playoff Showdown tournaments

To kick off the divisional playoff round, the AFC's top seed, the Kansas City Chiefs, host the fourth-seeded Jacksonville Jaguars at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for the second time this season. Kansas City did its thing back in Week 10, securing a 27-17 win over Jacksonville, and with a win on Saturday, the Chiefs will advance to their fifth-straight AFC Championship Game.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Sporting News

What channel is Giants vs. Eagles on today? Time, TV schedule for 2023 NFL playoff game

It might be good to clear your calendar for Saturday night. You won't want to miss this NFL playoff matchup. Two familiar NFC East foes face off with a trip to the NFC Championship on the line as the Giants make the short trip to Philly to take on the Eagles. It makes for what should be a fiery and entertaining affair in front of a raucous crowd at Lincoln Financial Field.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sporting News

Best prop bets for Bengals-Bills divisional round playoff game: Over/under picks for Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, more

The second-seeded Bills play host to the third-seeded Bengals in the divisional round of the playoffs on Sunday afternoon (3:00 p.m. ET, CBS). The Bills are favored by 5.5 points to advance to the AFC Championship, but by all accounts, this game seems like a tough one to bet in the traditional sense. If you don't feel comfortable picking a side, we're here to help you find some action with a few of our favorite player and game props.
CINCINNATI, OH
Sporting News

Tom Brady, Lamar Jackson & more: Ranking 15 best QBs available via free agency, trade in 2023 NFL offseason

The veteran quarterback carousel was every active last year. The 2023 offseason could be just as busy for movement at the NFL's most important position. For the first time since 2020, the GOAT himself, Tom Brady, looks like he will change teams. He could be joined with some top-flight younger company, led by 2019 MVP Lamar Jackson, unsigned so far by the Ravens.
Yardbarker

Ravens GM sheds light on receiver position

The Ravens have had one of the least productive receiving units in the NFL for some time. General manager Eric DeCosta acknowledges the hard truth and says it will finally be addressed this offseason. "It's certainly something we're going to look at," DeCosta told reporters. "We definitely took on some...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Game Haus

Baltimore Ravens and Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman Part Ways

The Baltimore Ravens and offensive coordinator Greg Roman have parted ways on Thursday. Baltimore released a statement announcing the news. Roman has been with the organization since 2017, where he started as a tight ends coach. He worked his way up to offensive coordinator in 2019, where he retained the role through the 2022 season.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy