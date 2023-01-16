UK basketball misses out on Ian Jackson. Five-star 2024 recruit commits to North Carolina

Kentucky men’s basketball coach John Calipari on Monday started the 2024 recruiting cycle in the loss column.

Ian Jackson , a five-star shooting guard, committed to North Carolina over the Wildcats on ESPNU during the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Massachusetts . The Bronx, New York, native had 15 reported Division I offers, including other finalists Arkansas, LSU and Oregon.

"A family atmosphere," Jackson said when asked what separated the Tar Heels from the rest of his finalists. "It was way different than any other visit I've been on. Me and (coach Hubert) Davis had a real connection off the court. We worry about my family and how I'm doing mentally instead of just as a basketball player."

Jackson is the No. 2 shooting guard and the No. 2 overall prospect in the Class of 2024, according to 247Sports.com's composite rankings . He was named MaxPreps' Sophomore of the Year last April after averaging 19.8 points, five rebounds and four assists to lead Cardinal Hayes High (26-3) to a state championship in New York and the No. 24 spot on USA TODAY Sports' final Super 25 high school basketball rankings .

Jackson's pledge snapped Calipari's hot streak on the recruiting trail amid what has at times been a frustrating season on the court . After signing top 2023 talent DJ Wagner and three other five-star prospects last fall, Kentucky's head coach will soon welcome his eighth No. 1 class in the country (per 247Sports.com's composite rankings) to campus.

North Carolina, however, is the team to beat at the moment in the 2024 cycle. Davis and company in December secured a commitment from the top-ranked point guard in the class, former Louisville target Elliot Cadeau , and have two other four-star pledges in their haul.

Calipari made Jackson one of his top priorities after extending a scholarship offer to him last June. When Jackson took the court alongside Wagner a month later at the 2022 FIBA U17 World Cup , Calipari made a trip to Malaga, Spain, to watch the rising stars in person. Jackson was also among those in attendance last fall for UK's marquee recruiting event of the year, Big Blue Madness .

Then in December, Calipari and assistant Orlando Antigua stuck around New York City after losing to UCLA at Madison Square Garden to watch Jackson play for Cardinal Hayes High School, which also produced former Wildcats great Jamal Mashburn.

Jackson on Sunday told Kentucky Sports Radio he had already finalized his decision and was keeping it a secret from the coaches involved. When asked what ultimately separated the program he planned to choose from the other contenders, the five-star prospect said, "I feel like in their system, I’ll thrive and be a one-and-done."

The last part of that quote may have gotten UK fans excited considering Calipari's knack for developing players into NBA lottery picks after one year at the college level. Instead, Jackson chose to carve out his own legacy at another blue-blood program with more recent success in the NCAA Tournament.

