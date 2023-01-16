ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

UK basketball misses out on Ian Jackson. Five-star 2024 recruit commits to North Carolina

By Brooks Holton, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 4 days ago

Kentucky men’s basketball coach John Calipari on Monday started the 2024 recruiting cycle in the loss column.

Ian Jackson , a five-star shooting guard, committed to North Carolina over the Wildcats on ESPNU during the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Massachusetts . The Bronx, New York, native had 15 reported Division I offers, including other finalists Arkansas, LSU and Oregon.

"A family atmosphere," Jackson said when asked what separated the Tar Heels from the rest of his finalists. "It was way different than any other visit I've been on. Me and (coach Hubert) Davis had a real connection off the court. We worry about my family and how I'm doing mentally instead of just as a basketball player."

Jackson is the No. 2 shooting guard and the No. 2 overall prospect in the Class of 2024, according to 247Sports.com's composite rankings . He was named MaxPreps' Sophomore of the Year last April after averaging 19.8 points, five rebounds and four assists to lead Cardinal Hayes High (26-3) to a state championship in New York and the No. 24 spot on USA TODAY Sports' final Super 25 high school basketball rankings .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39jfij_0kGfQjW100

Kentucky basketball recruiting: These players have signed to the Wildcats' 2023 class

Jackson's pledge snapped Calipari's hot streak on the recruiting trail amid what has at times been a frustrating season on the court . After signing top 2023 talent DJ Wagner and three other five-star prospects last fall, Kentucky's head coach will soon welcome his eighth No. 1 class in the country (per 247Sports.com's composite rankings) to campus.

North Carolina, however, is the team to beat at the moment in the 2024 cycle. Davis and company in December secured a commitment from the top-ranked point guard in the class, former Louisville target Elliot Cadeau , and have two other four-star pledges in their haul.

Calipari made Jackson one of his top priorities after extending a scholarship offer to him last June. When Jackson took the court alongside Wagner a month later at the 2022 FIBA U17 World Cup , Calipari made a trip to Malaga, Spain, to watch the rising stars in person. Jackson was also among those in attendance last fall for UK's marquee recruiting event of the year, Big Blue Madness .

Then in December, Calipari and assistant Orlando Antigua stuck around New York City after losing to UCLA at Madison Square Garden to watch Jackson play for Cardinal Hayes High School, which also produced former Wildcats great Jamal Mashburn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j91Ds_0kGfQjW100

John Calipari to Texas? Why it makes sense. And why it doesn't for the Kentucky men's basketball coach

Jackson on Sunday told Kentucky Sports Radio he had already finalized his decision and was keeping it a secret from the coaches involved. When asked what ultimately separated the program he planned to choose from the other contenders, the five-star prospect said, "I feel like in their system, I’ll thrive and be a one-and-done."

The last part of that quote may have gotten UK fans excited considering Calipari's knack for developing players into NBA lottery picks after one year at the college level. Instead, Jackson chose to carve out his own legacy at another blue-blood program with more recent success in the NCAA Tournament.

Reach recruiting and trending sports reporter Brooks Holton at bholton@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @brooksHolton.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: UK basketball misses out on Ian Jackson. Five-star 2024 recruit commits to North Carolina

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to huge Anthony Davis news

The Los Angeles Lakers have struggled yet again this season, currently sitting at just 20-25 on the year. Much of this is due to the absence of star forward Anthony Davis, who has been out for over a month due to a right foot injury. A significant update has emerged on Davis on Friday that Read more... The post NBA world reacts to huge Anthony Davis news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Commercial Appeal

Grizzlies players unsure why Shannon Sharpe could stay at game after halftime altercation

LOS ANGELES -- Shannon Sharpe and Tee Morant hugged before the fourth quarter of Friday night's game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers, but multiple Grizzlies players don't believe they should've had the opportunity to embrace. After a halftime altercation between Sharpe and Grizzlies players, the NFL Hall of Famer and Fox Sports personality returned to his courtside seat in the second half of the Grizzlies' 122-121 loss. He stayed until the end of...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Courier Journal

Family of Kentucky teen who died at soccer practice reaches settlement with school

The family of Matthew Mangine Jr., a Northern Kentucky high school soccer player who collapsed during conditioning in June 2020, has reached a settlement with St. Henry District High School, the Diocese of Covington and St. Elizabeth Healthcare.  After the initial COVID-19 shutdown, the Kentucky High School Athletic Association allowed sports to resume on June 16, 2020. Magnine collapsed on the final sprint of conditioning that day and was later pronounced dead. ...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journal

 http://courier-journal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy