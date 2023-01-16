ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, AR

KTLO

MHHS gets swept at home by Russellville

Mountain Home High School wrapped up its home stand by getting swept by Russellville in what turned out to be an unusual night of basketball. Matt Sharp has the details. The Bomber boys let an early 21-2 lead get away as they fell to the Cyclones 49-44. Mountain Home jumped out by scoring the first 14 points of the game and later went up by 19. That’s when Russellville started their comeback. It wasn’t fast, but it was methodical. By halftime, the margin had been cut back to single digits. The Cyclones gave themselves the momentum they needed at the end of the third quarter when Caleb Carter picked Braiden Dewey’s pocket and hit a buzzer beater from half court to cut the Bombers’ lead to four. Russellville scored the first five points of the final period to get their first lead. Mountain Home went right back on top, but Russellville got the next basket and kept the lead for good as they outscored the Bombers 13-4 in the quarter.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Arkansas Waterfowler Hall of Fame announces 2022 inductees

Stuttgart, Ark. – The Museum of the Arkansas Grand Prairie is excited to announce inductees into this year’s Arkansas Waterfowler Hall of Fame. An induction ceremony will honor these individuals on March 2, 2023, at Embassy Suites in Jonesboro. This year’s honorees include:. Bill Byers settled in...
ARKANSAS STATE
fox16.com

Lakeside’s Lamb continues to rack up wins and memories

Hot Springs Lakeside head basketball coach Eddie Lamb has won over 1,000 games in his high school career, but that won’t be the thing he remembers most when his long and successful career is over. Lamb believes it will be the lives that he has touched while coaching 30...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
KTLO

Sebree’s 21 lead Tennessee Tech over Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) – Jaylen Sebree’s 21 points helped Tennessee Tech fend off Little Rock 77-75 on Thursday. Sebree added eight rebounds for the Golden Eagles (9-11, 5-2 Ohio Valley Conference). Brett Thompson scored 15 points while shooting 5 for 6 (3 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line. Jayvis Harvey shot 5 for 9 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Kait 8

Mercury found in Northeast Arkansas fish

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - If you eat certain fish from two Northeast/North Central Arkansas lakes, the Arkansas Department of Health says stop. The ADH issued the “fish consumption advisory” after some walleye caught on Bull Shoals Lake and Norfork Lake tested positive for mercury. According to Thursday’s...
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Oldest elementary school in Arkansas to close

GARFIELD, Ark. — The Rogers School Board decided to close Garfield Elementary School on Tuesday. Open since 1888, the elementary school is the longest continually operating elementary school in the state of Arkansas, according to the city website. Superintendent Dr. Jeff Perry says, "We've conducted community forums, we've met...
ROGERS, AR
5newsonline.com

How much snow will fall across Arkansas next week?

ARKANSAS, USA — Winter weather may strike Arkansas next week (Jan 24-25, 2023) as a low pressure swings across the southern Plains, bringing accumulating snow chances with it. Tap HERE for the latest forecast for western Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma. A mix of rain, thunderstorms, and potentially heavy snow...
ARKANSAS STATE
KXAN

Arkansas’s Beloved Animal Mascot, Tusk, Died This Week

The hog had been serving as the mascot since 2019. View the original article to see embedded media. Tusk V, Arkansas University’s live mascot, died on Sunday from natural causes. He was four years old. The fifth live mascot in the scool’s history, Tusk V served the program from...
ARKANSAS STATE
ualrpublicradio.org

Roadmap released for new central Arkansas ‘community village’

Pulaski County officials are moving ahead with plans to build a new affordable housing development. The county has released a roadmap for preparations to construct a new “community village,” a master-planned neighborhood of small cottages for residents who’ve been experiencing chronic homelessness. Pulaski County Judge Barry Hyde...
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
KNOE TV8

Reports of storm damage following south Arkansas severe weather

EL DORADO, Ark. (KNOE) - There are multiple reports of damage following the severe weather in south Arkansas on Jan. 18, 2023. Tree fell on a home in Parkers Chapel of Union County. Trees down “everywhere” on Cody Rd. in Parkers Chapel near Parkers Chapel School. Tree damage...
EL DORADO, AR
KSLA

Arkansas nonprofit encourages single parents to continue their education by offering scholarships

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - An organization based in Arkansas is encouraging single parents to continue their education by offering financial aid through scholarships. Wednesday afternoon (Jan. 18), Katrine Eason of Bradley, Ark. met with an interview committee for the Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund (ASPSF). Eason is a single parent; her oldest child is a college student and this is motivating Eason to further her education.
BRADLEY, AR
menastar.com

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Arkansas history

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Arkansas using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kicker 102.5

Arkansas Woman Wins $1 Million Dollars in Arkansas Lottery Game

An Arkansas woman from Conway is now a millionaire thanks to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery "Play it Again" drawing. The woman who wants to remain anonymous thought it was a scam when she received a certified letter on Thursday, January 12, 2023, stating she had won $1 million dollars. The Faulkner County woman called the number on the letter and claimed her million-dollar prize from the ASL Claim Center in Little Rock. The claimant’s name was randomly selected from all the eligible entries players had submitted from non-winning instant scratch-off tickets.
ARKANSAS STATE

