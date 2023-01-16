Read full article on original website
KTLO
MHHS gets swept at home by Russellville
Mountain Home High School wrapped up its home stand by getting swept by Russellville in what turned out to be an unusual night of basketball. Matt Sharp has the details. The Bomber boys let an early 21-2 lead get away as they fell to the Cyclones 49-44. Mountain Home jumped out by scoring the first 14 points of the game and later went up by 19. That’s when Russellville started their comeback. It wasn’t fast, but it was methodical. By halftime, the margin had been cut back to single digits. The Cyclones gave themselves the momentum they needed at the end of the third quarter when Caleb Carter picked Braiden Dewey’s pocket and hit a buzzer beater from half court to cut the Bombers’ lead to four. Russellville scored the first five points of the final period to get their first lead. Mountain Home went right back on top, but Russellville got the next basket and kept the lead for good as they outscored the Bombers 13-4 in the quarter.
Arkansas high school basketball scores (boys): Live updates; live streams 1/20/23
Get the latest Arkansas boys high school basketball scores on SBLive and watch live games on the NFHS Network
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas Waterfowler Hall of Fame announces 2022 inductees
Stuttgart, Ark. – The Museum of the Arkansas Grand Prairie is excited to announce inductees into this year’s Arkansas Waterfowler Hall of Fame. An induction ceremony will honor these individuals on March 2, 2023, at Embassy Suites in Jonesboro. This year’s honorees include:. Bill Byers settled in...
fox16.com
Lakeside’s Lamb continues to rack up wins and memories
Hot Springs Lakeside head basketball coach Eddie Lamb has won over 1,000 games in his high school career, but that won’t be the thing he remembers most when his long and successful career is over. Lamb believes it will be the lives that he has touched while coaching 30...
KTLO
Sebree’s 21 lead Tennessee Tech over Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) – Jaylen Sebree’s 21 points helped Tennessee Tech fend off Little Rock 77-75 on Thursday. Sebree added eight rebounds for the Golden Eagles (9-11, 5-2 Ohio Valley Conference). Brett Thompson scored 15 points while shooting 5 for 6 (3 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line. Jayvis Harvey shot 5 for 9 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points.
Kait 8
Mercury found in Northeast Arkansas fish
BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - If you eat certain fish from two Northeast/North Central Arkansas lakes, the Arkansas Department of Health says stop. The ADH issued the “fish consumption advisory” after some walleye caught on Bull Shoals Lake and Norfork Lake tested positive for mercury. According to Thursday’s...
41st Annual Arkansas Marine Expo kicks off this weekend
The 41st Annual Arkansas Marine Expo kicks off Friday in downtown Little Rock’s Statehouse Convention Center.
Arkansas asks people to avoid eating fish from Bull Shoals and Norfolk Lake
NORTHERN ARKANSAS — The Arkansas Department of Health has issued an advisory asking people to avoid eating fish from Bull Shoals Lake and Norfolk Lake. Bull Shoals Lake stretches across Marion, Baxter and Boone counties. Norfolk Lake is in Baxter and Fulton counties. According to a press release, walleye from both lakes were tested and […]
Oldest elementary school in Arkansas to close
GARFIELD, Ark. — The Rogers School Board decided to close Garfield Elementary School on Tuesday. Open since 1888, the elementary school is the longest continually operating elementary school in the state of Arkansas, according to the city website. Superintendent Dr. Jeff Perry says, "We've conducted community forums, we've met...
5newsonline.com
How much snow will fall across Arkansas next week?
ARKANSAS, USA — Winter weather may strike Arkansas next week (Jan 24-25, 2023) as a low pressure swings across the southern Plains, bringing accumulating snow chances with it. Tap HERE for the latest forecast for western Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma. A mix of rain, thunderstorms, and potentially heavy snow...
Little Rock city employee retires after 44 years
A long-time city employee was sent off in grand fashion at the Little Rock city courthouse Friday morning.
KATV
'This is not fair:' Big Country Chateau residents water expected to be shut off for good
Little Rock (KATV) — A Little Rock apartment complex could be on the verge of having its water completely shut off for good by March 1. More than a week ago people who live at Big Country Chateau found a notice from Central Arkansas Water about services being cut off.
talkbusiness.net
Gov. Sanders appoints three to State Parks, Recreation, and Travel Commission
Gov. Sarah Sanders on Thursday (Jan. 19) appointed Eric Jackson, Dr. Trey Berry and Rebecca Lentz to the Arkansas State Parks, Recreation, and Travel Commission. The terms for the three appointments expire Jan. 14, 2029. Jackson was reappointed to the commission, Berry will replace John Gill, and Lentz will replace...
KXAN
Arkansas’s Beloved Animal Mascot, Tusk, Died This Week
The hog had been serving as the mascot since 2019. View the original article to see embedded media. Tusk V, Arkansas University’s live mascot, died on Sunday from natural causes. He was four years old. The fifth live mascot in the scool’s history, Tusk V served the program from...
ualrpublicradio.org
Roadmap released for new central Arkansas ‘community village’
Pulaski County officials are moving ahead with plans to build a new affordable housing development. The county has released a roadmap for preparations to construct a new “community village,” a master-planned neighborhood of small cottages for residents who’ve been experiencing chronic homelessness. Pulaski County Judge Barry Hyde...
KNOE TV8
Reports of storm damage following south Arkansas severe weather
EL DORADO, Ark. (KNOE) - There are multiple reports of damage following the severe weather in south Arkansas on Jan. 18, 2023. Tree fell on a home in Parkers Chapel of Union County. Trees down “everywhere” on Cody Rd. in Parkers Chapel near Parkers Chapel School. Tree damage...
KSLA
Arkansas nonprofit encourages single parents to continue their education by offering scholarships
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - An organization based in Arkansas is encouraging single parents to continue their education by offering financial aid through scholarships. Wednesday afternoon (Jan. 18), Katrine Eason of Bradley, Ark. met with an interview committee for the Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund (ASPSF). Eason is a single parent; her oldest child is a college student and this is motivating Eason to further her education.
Bill would require Arkansas school districts to accept foreign exchange students from reputable agencies
This week, several bills impacting education are being discussed, including one that would clarify Arkansas law to require public school districts to admit foreign exchange students utilizing reputable agencies.
menastar.com
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Arkansas history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Arkansas using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Arkansas Woman Wins $1 Million Dollars in Arkansas Lottery Game
An Arkansas woman from Conway is now a millionaire thanks to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery "Play it Again" drawing. The woman who wants to remain anonymous thought it was a scam when she received a certified letter on Thursday, January 12, 2023, stating she had won $1 million dollars. The Faulkner County woman called the number on the letter and claimed her million-dollar prize from the ASL Claim Center in Little Rock. The claimant’s name was randomly selected from all the eligible entries players had submitted from non-winning instant scratch-off tickets.
