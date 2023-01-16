Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Deadline nears for rent starting at $718 a month in New York housing lotteryBeth TorresPort Jefferson, NY
3 Great Pizza Places In BrookhavenTed RiversBrookhaven, NY
Ready-to-Eat Meals: A Health & Wellness Solution for busy peopleBig News NowCentereach, NY
Long way home; 10 years later, a cat is homePete LakemanSetauket- East Setauket, NY
Related
27east.com
Harold K. Platt, Formerly of Southampton, Dies December 20
Harold K. Platt, formerly of Southampton, died peacefully at his home in Naples, Florida on December 20. He was 80. He was born on November 7, 1942, one of seven... more. The Express News Group will return to Westhampton Beach next Thursday, January 26, for the ... by Bill Sutton.
27east.com
John L. ‘Jack’ Hanlon of Southampton Dies January 14
John L. “Jack” Hanlon died peacefully at home in Southampton on January 14. He was 87. Born in Bronxville, New York, and raised in Jackson Heights, he attended Regis High... more. The metal police barricades at the intersection of Somerset Avenue and North Magee Street in ... 20...
27east.com
Southampton’s Unsung Hero, in a Pickup Truck Full of Trash
When Dave Lipman drives home at the end of his workday in Southampton Town, he can’t help but notice debris and trash alongside the roads in his up-island hometown. A... more. The metal police barricades at the intersection of Somerset Avenue and North Magee Street in ... 20 Jan...
27east.com
East Hampton Police Reports for the Week of January 19
EAST HAMPTON — A Harbor Drive homeowner reported to East Hampton Town Police on December 31 that her daughter had discovered several items missing from her house — namely a... more. MONTAUK — Denis F. Diaz-Gavilanes, 26, of East Hampton was arrested by Town Police on December 18...
27east.com
Trophy Hunter Leaves Butchered Deer on East Hampton Trail
Sinead Fitzgibbon, a Sag Harbor physical therapist, enjoys walking her dog along the East Hampton Town trails found off Town Line Road, commonly referred to as “dirt Division,” just south... more. An investigation by East Hampton Town Police detectives into a bullet that struck a Wainscott ... 8...
27east.com
High-Speed Chase in Amagansett Leads to Arrest
An Amagansett man faces felony DWI and other charges after he fled East Hampton Town Police following a traffic stop last Thursday morning, January 12. According to court documents, after... more. One of the four thieves who stole more than $90,000 worth of purses and handbags ... by Staff Writer.
27east.com
East Hampton Ambulance Companies Exploring Billing Options
Fears of mountainous medical bills and paperwork headaches being dumped on anyone who ever has the distinct misfortune of needing to be transported by ambulance have spread across the East... more. A family that survived the Rwandan genocide of 1994 and escaped civil war in the ... 17 Dec 2022...
27east.com
Southampton Movie Theater Achieves Landmark Status From Village’s ARB
Last year, the Southampton Village Board of Architectural Review and Historic Preservation identified the closed movie theater at 43 Hill Street as a candidate for landmarking. On January 9, after... more. Southampton Town Councilwoman Cyndi McNamara was chosen last night to top the ticket for the ... 20 Jan 2023...
27east.com
Airport Impact Analysis Should Put Magnifying Glass to Montauk, Residents Say
As East Hampton Town wades anew into the task of trying to forecast what impacts reducing the number of aircraft allowed to land at East Hampton Airport might have on... more. 27Speaks: What’s Next for Water Street Shops Site and Bay Street Theater?. This week, with the recent news...
27east.com
Sag Harbor Village Police Reports for the Week of January 19
SAG HARBOR — A resident of Franklin Avenue called Sag Harbor Village Police at about 8 a.m. on January 9 to lodge a complaint that contractors were working before the... more. SAG HARBOR — The morning of December 26, Village Police were called to Washington Avenue to reports that...
27east.com
New Lawsuit Targets Lewis Road Approval by Southampton Town Planning Board, Paving the Way for Golf Course Resort in East Quogue
Opponents of a planned East Quogue luxury golf course development have filed suit looking to overturn the Southampton Town Planning Board’s approval of the Lewis Road Planned Residential Development. Petitioners... more. The metal police barricades at the intersection of Somerset Avenue and North Magee Street in ... 20 Jan...
27east.com
Hybrid Turf Company Touts Product as Sensible Alternative to Natural Grass
In the months-long discourse surrounding the Sag Harbor School District’s plans to purchase land on nearby Marsden Street — with a potential contribution of $6 million from the Southampton Town... more. 27Speaks: What’s Next for Water Street Shops Site and Bay Street Theater?. This week, with the...
27east.com
East Hampton Field Hockey Leads Long List of Fall Postseason Award Honorees
The East Hampton field hockey team reached the Suffolk County Class B Championship for the first time since 2003, and although the Bonackers didn’t come home with a county title,... more. After the East Hampton boys volleyball team lost, 3-0, at Hauppauge in the Suffolk County ... 1 Nov...
27east.com
Sag Harbor Partnership Signs Contract for Steinbeck Property; Public Hearing for CPF Expenditure Is Next
The Sag Harbor Partnership announced this week that it had signed a contract with the trustees of the Elaine Steinbeck Trust to buy the Sag Harbor home of the Nobel... more. 27Speaks: What’s Next for Water Street Shops Site and Bay Street Theater?. This week, with the recent news...
27east.com
Southampton Village Secures Funding for Algae Harvesting in Lake Agawam, Other Water Quality Improvement Projects
Cleaning up Lake Agawam has been a challenge — one without a clear solution — for years. At a Southampton Village Board meeting on Thursday night, January 12, Mayor Jesse... more. As East Hampton Town wades anew into the task of trying to forecast what impacts ... by...
27east.com
Student Performers Shine at the Intersection of Broadway at Westhampton Beach
It may be winter on the East End, but it’s a very busy time for the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center Arts Academy. The program, which is divided into separate... more. The Choral Society of the Hamptons will hold auditions in late January and early February ... by Staff...
27east.com
Around the World With Paton Miller
“Paton Miller: Around the World in 40 Paintings, Part II” is being held over at Oscar Molina Gallery in Southampton and is now extended through Sunday, January 22. The gallery... more. The Choral Society of the Hamptons will hold auditions in late January and early February ... by Staff...
27east.com
New Classification Will Effect South Fork Schools Differently; County Is Set to Vote Against Geography-Based Placement Going Forward
Beginning with the upcoming 2023-2024 school year, seven sports that were previously designated as a “five-classification sport” will have a sixth class added. Those sports include boys and girls basketball,... more. Brian Tardif was striving to become an athletic director. Still, he enjoyed teaching, and wasn’t ... 11...
27east.com
Redcraft Estate Sells for $20 Million
The historic Redcraft estate in Southampton Village, restored by interior designer Steven Gambrel, recently changed hands for $20 million. Dating back to the late 20th century, the 3.5-acre estate at... more. During her State of the State address last week, Governor Kathy Hochul announced a statewide strategy to build 800,000...
Comments / 0