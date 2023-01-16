ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southampton, NY

Harold K. Platt, Formerly of Southampton, Dies December 20

Harold K. Platt, formerly of Southampton, died peacefully at his home in Naples, Florida on December 20. He was 80. He was born on November 7, 1942, one of seven...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
John L. ‘Jack’ Hanlon of Southampton Dies January 14

John L. "Jack" Hanlon died peacefully at home in Southampton on January 14. He was 87. Born in Bronxville, New York, and raised in Jackson Heights, he attended Regis High...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
Southampton’s Unsung Hero, in a Pickup Truck Full of Trash

When Dave Lipman drives home at the end of his workday in Southampton Town, he can't help but notice debris and trash alongside the roads in his up-island hometown.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
East Hampton Police Reports for the Week of January 19

EAST HAMPTON — A Harbor Drive homeowner reported to East Hampton Town Police on December 31 that her daughter had discovered several items missing from her house — namely a...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
Trophy Hunter Leaves Butchered Deer on East Hampton Trail

Sinead Fitzgibbon, a Sag Harbor physical therapist, enjoys walking her dog along the East Hampton Town trails found off Town Line Road, commonly referred to as "dirt Division," just south...
SAG HARBOR, NY
High-Speed Chase in Amagansett Leads to Arrest

An Amagansett man faces felony DWI and other charges after he fled East Hampton Town Police following a traffic stop last Thursday morning, January 12. According to court documents, after...
AMAGANSETT, NY
East Hampton Ambulance Companies Exploring Billing Options

Fears of mountainous medical bills and paperwork headaches being dumped on anyone who ever has the distinct misfortune of needing to be transported by ambulance have spread across the East...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
Southampton Movie Theater Achieves Landmark Status From Village’s ARB

Last year, the Southampton Village Board of Architectural Review and Historic Preservation identified the closed movie theater at 43 Hill Street as a candidate for landmarking. On January 9, after...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
Sag Harbor Village Police Reports for the Week of January 19

SAG HARBOR — A resident of Franklin Avenue called Sag Harbor Village Police at about 8 a.m. on January 9 to lodge a complaint that contractors were working before the...
SAG HARBOR, NY
New Lawsuit Targets Lewis Road Approval by Southampton Town Planning Board, Paving the Way for Golf Course Resort in East Quogue

Opponents of a planned East Quogue luxury golf course development have filed suit looking to overturn the Southampton Town Planning Board's approval of the Lewis Road Planned Residential Development. Petitioners...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
Around the World With Paton Miller

"Paton Miller: Around the World in 40 Paintings, Part II" is being held over at Oscar Molina Gallery in Southampton and is now extended through Sunday, January 22. The gallery...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
New Classification Will Effect South Fork Schools Differently; County Is Set to Vote Against Geography-Based Placement Going Forward

Beginning with the upcoming 2023-2024 school year, seven sports that were previously designated as a "five-classification sport" will have a sixth class added. Those sports include boys and girls basketball,...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
Redcraft Estate Sells for $20 Million

The historic Redcraft estate in Southampton Village, restored by interior designer Steven Gambrel, recently changed hands for $20 million. Dating back to the late 20th century, the 3.5-acre estate at...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY

