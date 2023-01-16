JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – Jamestown High School girls hockey, boys basketball, and gymnastics were all in action on Thursday night. Jamestown snapped a six-game losing skid on Thursday night at Wilson Arena while also recording the first shutout victory of the year. Bernadette Belzer and Peighton Walker had first period goals and Belzer scored in the second as well to get the 3-0 victory. Both Belzer and Walker had two points and Liv Frohlich picked up two points with a pair of assists. The Jays, 4-9 overall and 3-9 in North Dakota, host Bismarck/Legacy on Tuesday night. Full coverage with Mark McKenzie can be heard on Jamestown 1071/1400, online at newsdakota.com, or on the Jamestown 107.1 app.

JAMESTOWN, ND ・ 17 HOURS AGO