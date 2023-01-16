Read full article on original website
valleynewslive.com
Northland Vapor opening new location in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Northland Vapor is set to open a new store in Fargo. The new location will be located at 310 Main Avenue next to The Fargo Fryn’ Pan Restaurant and the Gateway Apartments. This will be the fourth location in the F-M Metro, and...
740thefan.com
FargoDome updates would include convention center
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney signaled that plans for updating FargoDome will soon be revealed he announced at Thursday’s State of the Cities panel – and it includes adding a convention center. “Quality of life is one of the top three priorities of the attraction...
kvrr.com
Pass The Syrup! Kiwanis Pancake Karnival Returns In-Person This Spring
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — After two years of virtual pancake-themed events, the Kiwanis Pancake Karnival returns to an in-person event. The club will resume its decades-long tradition of serving buttermilk and buckwheat pancakes to thousands of people on Saturday, April 22 at Fargodome. It’ll be the 65th Kiwanis Pancake...
newsdakota.com
Anita Tulp Named VCBC Library Director
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Valley City Barnes County Public Library is happy to announce the hiring of new Library Director Anita Tulp, who started her duties on Jan 3, 2023. Anita is a long-time resident of Valley City and Barnes County and a long-term supporter of the...
valleynewslive.com
Noble Hare cocktail bar eyes vacant spot along Sheyenne Street
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you’re looking for a different kind of bar experience or a new date night spot, Noble Hare may be just what you’re looking for. The business owner says it’s an experience-driven cocktail bar that will have a focus on whiskey and wine. Noble Hare is working with EPIC on fitting up the corner lot at THE FIRM, located at 344 Sheyenne Street Unit C.
newsdakota.com
Choralaires to Present Dinner Concert
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown Choralaires have been entertaining audiences since 1955. Since the pandemic, the performances have been a bit limited. But, a favorite event is coming back. The Dinner Concert: Honor/Dedication/Remembrance will be Friday, January 27th, and Saturday, January 28th at the Reiland Fine Arts Center on the University of Jamestown campus. The doors will open at 6:30 pm, and the concert begins at 7 pm.
6 North Dakota Cities With A Bedbug Outbreak Right Now
You probably grew up with your parents telling you, "sleep tight and don't let the bed bugs bite." Bedbugs were a common occurrence in America back in the early 1900s. They were then mostly eradicated with the advanced use of pesticides for a good share of the century. As more and more immigrants moved to America from third-world countries in the late 1900s and the early 20th century, we have once again seen a bed bug explosion in America.
newsdakota.com
The Book; “Let’s Talk About It” Moved To Adult Section
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The following is a news release from the Valley City Barnes County Public Library concerning the book “Let’s Talk About It” following a January 5th public hearing and testimony received by the six person library board. “After careful review of local...
newsdakota.com
Jamestown Snow Removal Schedule
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The City of Jamestown has announced the snow removal plan for the downtown area. City crews will begin moving snow in the downtown business district on Wednesday at 11 pm. The city reminds you to move all vehicles from the downtown streets, avenues, and alleyways by that time.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo home demolished after more than two decades of resident and city complaints
(Fargo, ND) -- A house has been demolished following decades of comments from city residents. The City of Fargo shared video footage of the demolition to WDAY Radio, which showed multiple pieces of heavy equipment tearing down the home. Multiple city officials say the home had several issues, not only structurally but with crime as well. Fargo Police say the home was the subject of over 550 calls for various reasons, with city officials saying the home suffered "multiple issues related to extensive water damage, foundation and structural stability, wiring, and overall cleanliness and habitability."
valleynewslive.com
Man found dead in Mayville remembered as pillar of local car collecting community
MAYVILLE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A small Northern Valley community is in shock tonight after an hours-long stand-off ended with one man dead Wednesday evening. Agents from the North Dakota BCI and the Department of Homeland Security were serving a search warrant on a property at 239 Highway 18 SE, and were assisted by Grand Forks Police’s SWAT team, bomb squad, drone team and K9 units.
newsdakota.com
Blue Jay Recap: Girls Hockey Victorious, Gymnastics 3rd in Mandan
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – Jamestown High School girls hockey, boys basketball, and gymnastics were all in action on Thursday night. Jamestown snapped a six-game losing skid on Thursday night at Wilson Arena while also recording the first shutout victory of the year. Bernadette Belzer and Peighton Walker had first period goals and Belzer scored in the second as well to get the 3-0 victory. Both Belzer and Walker had two points and Liv Frohlich picked up two points with a pair of assists. The Jays, 4-9 overall and 3-9 in North Dakota, host Bismarck/Legacy on Tuesday night. Full coverage with Mark McKenzie can be heard on Jamestown 1071/1400, online at newsdakota.com, or on the Jamestown 107.1 app.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Grand Forks Regional SWAT team called to Mayville incident
(Mayville, ND) -- Multiple authorities are currently working to resolve a situation developing in Traill County. Officials say multiple different agencies, including the Grand Forks Regional SWAT team, are currently at the scene of a home in Mayville. The reason for the response is not known to the public at this time.
newsdakota.com
Valley City Man Charged With Possession of Prohibited Material
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A 28-year-old Valley City man is facing a Class “C” Felony Possession of Certain Materials Prohibited charge in Southeast Judicial District Court. Barnes County State’s Attorney Tonya Duffy said following an investigation by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the...
newsdakota.com
US Army Corps of Engineers To Increase Baldhill Dam Outflow
ST. PAUL, Minn. (USACE) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE,) St. Paul District, will begin increasing outflow next week from Baldhill Dam located near Valley City, North Dakota, to lower Lake Ashtabula before spring runoff. Although the area experienced moderate to severe drought conditions late last year,...
kfgo.com
FargoDome GM says 2023 shaping up to be great year for concerts, shows
FARGO (KFGO) – General Manager Rob Sobolik said Fargodome is working to expand an already great lineup of concerts and shows, but also said staffing can be a challenge. “We kick off in just a couple of weeks with Parker McCollum on Feb. 11,” Sobolik said. “Then, the Red Hot Chili Peppers (April 6), Def Leppard and Motley Crue, and pink in both in August. Shania Twain in November. So, we’ve got a good lineup.”
valleynewslive.com
Diocese of Fargo removes pastor from ministries
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Diocese of Fargo has removed a pastor from the ministry, after receiving allegations of inappropriate conduct with adults. Officials say that Father Neil Pfeiffer is removed from ministry as pastor of the Basilica of St. James in Jamestown, St. Margaret Mary in Buchanan, and St. Matthias in Windsor, pending the outcome of the investigation.
newsdakota.com
VCHS Speech Team Results
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Valley City High School Speech Team had a fantastic first weekend of the season. The team hosted nearly 20 teams at their home meet on January 14th, 2023 at VCHS. The Hi-Liners finished the day with 6 state qualifiers! Individual results below:. Radio:...
kfgo.com
Driver dies after rollover crash near Northwood, ND
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, N.D. (KFGO) – A 75-year-old man from Northwood, North Dakota died of injuries in a crash in Grand Forks County. The Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday on State Highway 15, about 3 miles east of Northwood. According to the report, the...
valleynewslive.com
Early morning apartment fire in Moorhead
Moorhead, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A call came in around 3 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, regarding an apartment fire near MSU Moorhead’s campus. Upon arrival, fire crews rushed into Unit 3 on the lower floor of apartment 912 on 10th Ave South in Moorhead and were on the scene for about 20 minutes.
