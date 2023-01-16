ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estero, FL

gulfshorebusiness.com

Bailey’s General Store to be demolished, rebuilt on Sanibel Island

The managing partner and co-owner of Bailey’s General Store, Lee County’s longest-running business since 1899, was supposed to pick up the construction permits to give the 58-year-old building a planned, major facelift on Sept. 30. Hurricane Ian beat Richard Johnson to the punch on Sept. 28. The current...
LEE COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Bonita Estero Rail Trail project continues to gain traction in Lee County

Friends of the Bonita Estero Rail Trail, in partnership with nonprofit Trust for Public Land, is continuing their push for a 12-mile recreational biking trail spanning from northern Collier County north to Alico Road. On Wednesday, the two groups, along with the Lee County Metropolitan Planning Organization, attended the Bonita Springs City Council meeting for an update on the project.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

New outdoor town center coming to northwest Cape Coral

A new outdoor town center with homes, shopping, dining, and entertainment is planned for Cape Coral. It will be in the Pine Island Road area, which has been attracting a lot of new businesses. Land that is currently filled with trees will soon be a place for shopping sprees and...
CAPE CORAL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Sports Challenge America aims for April launch in Bonita Springs

The Sports Challenge America sports entertainment venue plans to open April 1 near where the Naples-Fort Myers Greyhound Track once stood in Bonita Springs. PBS Contractors in association with Magic City Casino broke ground on the 5-acre property in March 2022. Miami-based Magic City Casino also owns the Bonita Springs Poker Room at the southeast corner of Bonita Beach Road and Old 41 Road.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Berkshire Hathaway office opens on Sanibel

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Realty purchased the John Naumann & Associates real estate brokerage a week before Hurricane Ian battered Sanibel on Sept. 28. More than three months later, after suffering light damage from the storm, the Sanibel & Captiva Islands Chamber of Commerce celebrated the opening of the real estate office. John Naumann & Associates served the island for more than 40 years before being acquired by Berkshire Hathaway.
SANIBEL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Last call for Pelican Larry’s on Pine Ridge; The Oasis coming

The Oasis will provide a redefined refuge in the Naples area when it launches in March at the original location of Pelican Larry’s Raw Bar & Grill at 1046 Pine Ridge Road. It’s “last call” this week for the original Pelican Larry’s, which opened 25 years ago on Pine Ridge near the corner of U.S. 41. Live music and guest disc jockeys will celebrate the venue’s final days this Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Although ownership changed hands Tuesday, original owner Randy Seyler will be on hand through Sunday to manage the operation, which has been informally called Dirty Larry’s, a nod to Clint Eastwood’s popular “Dirty Harry” movie series.
NAPLES, FL
luxury-houses.net

An Exquisite Residence with Wide Water Vistas from nearly every Vantage Point Asks for $25.9 Million in Naples, Florida

3787 Fort Charles Drive Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 3787 Fort Charles Drive, Naples, Florida, penned by Jeff Harrell and executed by BCB Homes, totes wide water vistas from nearly every vantage point. This Home in Naples offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 7,2 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3787 Fort Charles Drive, please contact Bill H Earls, PA (Phone: 239-777-6622) & Larry W Lappin, Jr. (Phone: 239-571-8247) at John R Wood Properties for full support and perfect service.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County changing its pitch to potential tourists

There is a plan to move forward and switch focus after Hurricane Ian. The Lee County Visitor and Convention Bureau wants to promote tourism with emotion rather than focus on beautiful pictures of beaches and landscapes. The bureau will start by selling “Memories” and “Feelings” to people who’ve been here...
LEE COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Naples building sells for $2.2M

Blu Investments of Naples LLC purchased a 6,500-square-foot building on 0.56 acres in Collier County Production Park, 271 Commercial Blvd. in Naples from The Closet Company Inc. for $2.2 million. Jeff Buckler, SIOR, of Lee & Associates Naples-Fort Myers represented the buyer and seller.
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Pelican Larry’s, Off the Bone BBQ open in University Village

Randy and Kelly Seyler, looking to leave behind their original Pelican Larry’s restaurant and also expand upon their Off the Bone BBQ concept in Naples, found one spot where they could do both in Lee County. The new Pelican Larry’s at University Village off Ben Hill Griffin Parkway, just...
LEE COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers Beach home untouched since Hurricane Ian is a frozen moment of time

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — While many homes and businesses are already in the rebuilding process, some still look like they did right after Hurricane Ian. There’s a house along Estero Boulevard in the Bahama Beach Club that has caught the attention of just about everyone who drives by. The roof and walls are missing, and you can see directly into a bedroom where a family once lived.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL

