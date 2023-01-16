Read full article on original website
Emergency Services director thanks Clay County first responders for help with Hurricane Ian
Florida has 3 of the 10 Most Expensive Zip Codes in the South. 2 are in Tiny, Lesser-Known Islands
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Cape Coral
These Restaurants in Fort Myers Will Blow You Away
Two Florida men were arrested after setting fire to a house with 21 people inside.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Bailey’s General Store to be demolished, rebuilt on Sanibel Island
The managing partner and co-owner of Bailey’s General Store, Lee County’s longest-running business since 1899, was supposed to pick up the construction permits to give the 58-year-old building a planned, major facelift on Sept. 30. Hurricane Ian beat Richard Johnson to the punch on Sept. 28. The current...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Bonita Estero Rail Trail project continues to gain traction in Lee County
Friends of the Bonita Estero Rail Trail, in partnership with nonprofit Trust for Public Land, is continuing their push for a 12-mile recreational biking trail spanning from northern Collier County north to Alico Road. On Wednesday, the two groups, along with the Lee County Metropolitan Planning Organization, attended the Bonita Springs City Council meeting for an update on the project.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Del Webb Oak Creek to debut 5 model homes during Jan. 28 grand opening celebration
Del Webb Oak Creek will host a grand opening from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 28 to celebrate the introduction of five new model homes, a new on-site design center and sales center. The 55-and-over North Fort Myers community off Bayshore Road, a mile west of Interstate 75, is planned for more than 900 single-family homes.
WINKNEWS.com
New outdoor town center coming to northwest Cape Coral
A new outdoor town center with homes, shopping, dining, and entertainment is planned for Cape Coral. It will be in the Pine Island Road area, which has been attracting a lot of new businesses. Land that is currently filled with trees will soon be a place for shopping sprees and...
Naples City Council approves two residential units in commercial building
The city of Naples took a major step today in approving two residential spaces in a commercial building.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Sports Challenge America aims for April launch in Bonita Springs
The Sports Challenge America sports entertainment venue plans to open April 1 near where the Naples-Fort Myers Greyhound Track once stood in Bonita Springs. PBS Contractors in association with Magic City Casino broke ground on the 5-acre property in March 2022. Miami-based Magic City Casino also owns the Bonita Springs Poker Room at the southeast corner of Bonita Beach Road and Old 41 Road.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Berkshire Hathaway office opens on Sanibel
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Realty purchased the John Naumann & Associates real estate brokerage a week before Hurricane Ian battered Sanibel on Sept. 28. More than three months later, after suffering light damage from the storm, the Sanibel & Captiva Islands Chamber of Commerce celebrated the opening of the real estate office. John Naumann & Associates served the island for more than 40 years before being acquired by Berkshire Hathaway.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Last call for Pelican Larry’s on Pine Ridge; The Oasis coming
The Oasis will provide a redefined refuge in the Naples area when it launches in March at the original location of Pelican Larry’s Raw Bar & Grill at 1046 Pine Ridge Road. It’s “last call” this week for the original Pelican Larry’s, which opened 25 years ago on Pine Ridge near the corner of U.S. 41. Live music and guest disc jockeys will celebrate the venue’s final days this Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Although ownership changed hands Tuesday, original owner Randy Seyler will be on hand through Sunday to manage the operation, which has been informally called Dirty Larry’s, a nod to Clint Eastwood’s popular “Dirty Harry” movie series.
Fort Myers allowing trailers as temporary housing for property owners
The City of Fort Myers following suit, like other counties and cities, making it easier for you to rebuild and repair your home after Hurricane Ian.
luxury-houses.net
An Exquisite Residence with Wide Water Vistas from nearly every Vantage Point Asks for $25.9 Million in Naples, Florida
3787 Fort Charles Drive Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 3787 Fort Charles Drive, Naples, Florida, penned by Jeff Harrell and executed by BCB Homes, totes wide water vistas from nearly every vantage point. This Home in Naples offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 7,2 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3787 Fort Charles Drive, please contact Bill H Earls, PA (Phone: 239-777-6622) & Larry W Lappin, Jr. (Phone: 239-571-8247) at John R Wood Properties for full support and perfect service.
City of Fort Myers plans to build affordable single-family homes on vacant lots
According to Mayor Kevin Anderson, the city would pay to build the home. When an essential worker buys it, the money would go back to the city.
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County changing its pitch to potential tourists
There is a plan to move forward and switch focus after Hurricane Ian. The Lee County Visitor and Convention Bureau wants to promote tourism with emotion rather than focus on beautiful pictures of beaches and landscapes. The bureau will start by selling “Memories” and “Feelings” to people who’ve been here...
Beachgoers sound off on new funding that will bring back SWFL's sandy charm
Beachgoers sound off on new funding that will bring back Southwest Florida's sandy charm to the beaches
Residents concerned world has forgotten damage caused by Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. — If you watched Jeopardy Tuesday night, you may have noticed a question referencing Fort Myers, which stumped contestants and surprised people who live in Southwest Florida when no one could answer it. The question read, “Near the end of September, winds of this hurricane hit...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Naples building sells for $2.2M
Blu Investments of Naples LLC purchased a 6,500-square-foot building on 0.56 acres in Collier County Production Park, 271 Commercial Blvd. in Naples from The Closet Company Inc. for $2.2 million. Jeff Buckler, SIOR, of Lee & Associates Naples-Fort Myers represented the buyer and seller.
Cape Coral firefighters put out Del Prado Blvd business fire
Cape Coral firefighters were called to a commercial structure fire in the 300 block of Del Prado Blvd. N. Firefighters say an employee smelled smoke in the office and called 9-1-1.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Pelican Larry’s, Off the Bone BBQ open in University Village
Randy and Kelly Seyler, looking to leave behind their original Pelican Larry’s restaurant and also expand upon their Off the Bone BBQ concept in Naples, found one spot where they could do both in Lee County. The new Pelican Larry’s at University Village off Ben Hill Griffin Parkway, just...
Lee County accepts $5 million emergency grant to replace beach sand
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Board of County Commissioners voted to accept funds to place sand on beaches throughout the county. The state approved the allocation of $5 million for beach and sand dune placement through the Florida Department of Environmental Protection for Hurricane Ian and Nicole Emergency Recovery.
Fort Myers Beach home untouched since Hurricane Ian is a frozen moment of time
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — While many homes and businesses are already in the rebuilding process, some still look like they did right after Hurricane Ian. There’s a house along Estero Boulevard in the Bahama Beach Club that has caught the attention of just about everyone who drives by. The roof and walls are missing, and you can see directly into a bedroom where a family once lived.
Marco Island's West Winterberry Bridge on brink of collapse
The West Winterberry Bridge on Marco Island has been closed to all traffic effective immediately, according to the Florida Department of Transportation
