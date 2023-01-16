Read full article on original website
WINKNEWS.com
Sports Challenge America aims for April launch in Bonita Springs
The Sports Challenge America sports entertainment venue plans to open April 1 near where the Naples-Fort Myers Greyhound Track once stood in Bonita Springs. PBS Contractors in association with Magic City Casino broke ground on the 5-acre property in March 2022. Miami-based Magic City Casino also owns the Bonita Springs Poker Room at the southeast corner of Bonita Beach Road and Old 41 Road.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Naples philanthropist Von Arx leaves mark on Southwest Florida
When he first moved his family from Minneapolis to Naples in 1998, John Allen remembered walking Fifth Avenue South, exploring his new neighborhood. He would start at the Inn on Fifth and wander down past 5th Avenue Coffee Company where he noticed a group of men, usually sat around a table shooting the breeze. At the center was Dolph von Arx, a fellow Midwest transplant 20 years Allen’s senior.
WINKNEWS.com
‘Lunch and More’ event returns to the Naples Senior Center
The popular ‘Lunch and More’ event at the Naples Senior Center is back for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic shut it down. It allows seniors to socialize, eat, and enjoy time with others. The event is all about making sure seniors have a place to go...
Beachgoers sound off on new funding that will bring back SWFL's sandy charm
Beachgoers sound off on new funding that will bring back Southwest Florida's sandy charm to the beaches
gulfshorebusiness.com
Bonita Estero Rail Trail project continues to gain traction in Lee County
Friends of the Bonita Estero Rail Trail, in partnership with nonprofit Trust for Public Land, is continuing their push for a 12-mile recreational biking trail spanning from northern Collier County north to Alico Road. On Wednesday, the two groups, along with the Lee County Metropolitan Planning Organization, attended the Bonita Springs City Council meeting for an update on the project.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Last call for Pelican Larry’s on Pine Ridge; The Oasis coming
The Oasis will provide a redefined refuge in the Naples area when it launches in March at the original location of Pelican Larry’s Raw Bar & Grill at 1046 Pine Ridge Road. It’s “last call” this week for the original Pelican Larry’s, which opened 25 years ago on Pine Ridge near the corner of U.S. 41. Live music and guest disc jockeys will celebrate the venue’s final days this Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Although ownership changed hands Tuesday, original owner Randy Seyler will be on hand through Sunday to manage the operation, which has been informally called Dirty Larry’s, a nod to Clint Eastwood’s popular “Dirty Harry” movie series.
WINKNEWS.com
Boutique cinema hopes to settle on Del’s Corner in Naples
David Garonzik sees the future of the cinema in its past. He wants Naples to see it, too, in a place he feels was made for it. Garonzik and his business partner, his wife, Cecilia, are proposing a boutique cinema on the southeast corner of Thomasson and Bayshore drives that will specialize in vintage and personally curated films. Its fare would not be the first-run blockbuster, but the selected classic, sometimes attuned to a special day or season. Events such as the Naples Winter Wine Festival or Cars on Fifth could bring out a week of movies themed to their topics.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Pelican Larry’s, Off the Bone BBQ open in University Village
Randy and Kelly Seyler, looking to leave behind their original Pelican Larry’s restaurant and also expand upon their Off the Bone BBQ concept in Naples, found one spot where they could do both in Lee County. The new Pelican Larry’s at University Village off Ben Hill Griffin Parkway, just...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Naples building sells for $2.2M
Blu Investments of Naples LLC purchased a 6,500-square-foot building on 0.56 acres in Collier County Production Park, 271 Commercial Blvd. in Naples from The Closet Company Inc. for $2.2 million. Jeff Buckler, SIOR, of Lee & Associates Naples-Fort Myers represented the buyer and seller.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Berkshire Hathaway office opens on Sanibel
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Realty purchased the John Naumann & Associates real estate brokerage a week before Hurricane Ian battered Sanibel on Sept. 28. More than three months later, after suffering light damage from the storm, the Sanibel & Captiva Islands Chamber of Commerce celebrated the opening of the real estate office. John Naumann & Associates served the island for more than 40 years before being acquired by Berkshire Hathaway.
Residents concerned world has forgotten damage caused by Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. — If you watched Jeopardy Tuesday night, you may have noticed a question referencing Fort Myers, which stumped contestants and surprised people who live in Southwest Florida when no one could answer it. The question read, “Near the end of September, winds of this hurricane hit...
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County changing its pitch to potential tourists
There is a plan to move forward and switch focus after Hurricane Ian. The Lee County Visitor and Convention Bureau wants to promote tourism with emotion rather than focus on beautiful pictures of beaches and landscapes. The bureau will start by selling “Memories” and “Feelings” to people who’ve been here...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Del Webb Oak Creek to debut 5 model homes during Jan. 28 grand opening celebration
Del Webb Oak Creek will host a grand opening from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 28 to celebrate the introduction of five new model homes, a new on-site design center and sales center. The 55-and-over North Fort Myers community off Bayshore Road, a mile west of Interstate 75, is planned for more than 900 single-family homes.
Lee County lays out plan to bring back strong tourism seasons after Ian
"I think this is the year that the downtown Fort Myers area could really stand out — anchor for tourism this year," said Brian Hamman, CEO of the Greater Fort Myers Chamber of Commerce.
Florida Congressman Greg Steube suffers multiple injuries in accident
Florida Congressman Greg Steube was injured in an accident on his property Wednesday afternoon. According to Steube’s official Twitter account, he suffered several injuries. Congressman Steube serves Florida’s 17th Congressional District, which includes Charlotte County, Sarasota County and parts of Lee County. His current condition is unknown at...
mustdo.com
See a Manatee in Naples and Marco Island
Manatees are known as the gentle giants of the ocean and Florida’s official state marine mammal. Although their size is awe-inspiring, they’re also slow-moving creatures that mesmerize visitors as they glide through the waters. On a lucky day, you’ll see their wrinkled, whiskered face rise to the surface and release water from their snout.
Fort Myers Beach home untouched since Hurricane Ian is a frozen moment of time
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — While many homes and businesses are already in the rebuilding process, some still look like they did right after Hurricane Ian. There’s a house along Estero Boulevard in the Bahama Beach Club that has caught the attention of just about everyone who drives by. The roof and walls are missing, and you can see directly into a bedroom where a family once lived.
WINKNEWS.com
New outdoor town center coming to northwest Cape Coral
A new outdoor town center with homes, shopping, dining, and entertainment is planned for Cape Coral. It will be in the Pine Island Road area, which has been attracting a lot of new businesses. Land that is currently filled with trees will soon be a place for shopping sprees and...
WINKNEWS.com
Businesses continuing to reopen on Sanibel and Captiva
The Sanibel Captiva Chamber of Commerce has updated its list of businesses that are open again after Hurricane Ian. According to the chamber of commerce, more than 30 businesses are now ready to welcome visitors and locals back on the island. Below is a gallery of photos from the Sanibel...
gulfshorebusiness.com
New shops coming to Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda
The Zink family sailed from Michigan to Florida in 1986, opening their first Fishermen’s Village shop Beneath the Sea in 1999. The shop started off as a surf and dive shop, the first of its kind in Punta Gorda. Opened by husband and wife Bobby and Loreen, the first generation of the Zink family business owners, the shop became beloved by locals and visitors alike.
