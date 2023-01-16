There is a slight risk associated with trading before and after the market open. Due to lower liquidity and higher volatility, extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads on particular security due to the release of critical financial information after regular trading hours. After-hours trades for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by $0.65, or 0.40%, to $162.50. The The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. has recorded 264,364 volume in the after hours trading session. Most recently, Yahoo Finance reported about the stock as it publicized that PNC Hosts “Understanding Black Identity in Modern America” With Journalist Michele Norris on Feb. 9.

1 DAY AGO