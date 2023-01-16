Read full article on original website
Stocks could soar 10% by mid-2023, but investors should expect a decade of flat markets after that, major investment bank says
Stifel’s chief equity strategist says stocks have “likely locked in a weak 2020s decade,” which means investors should be cautious about any near-term market rally.
parktelegraph.com
Is Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) Still On The Rise?
There is a slight risk associated with trading before and after the market open. Due to lower liquidity and higher volatility, extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads on particular security due to the release of critical financial information after regular trading hours. After-hours trades for Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) shows that investor sentiment remained broken, with the stock’s consolidated last price falling by -$0.03, or -0.23%, to $13.03. The Dada Nexus Limited has recorded 8,996 volume in the after hours trading session. Yahoo Finance discussed the stock recently as it posted JD Intra-city Chinese New Year Promotion Kicks Off with Uninterrupted On-demand Service during Holiday.
Zacks.com
Top Growth Stocks Hit Zacks 'Strong Buy' List
The unloved technology stocks that were decimated last year have come roaring back to life in 2023, as lower valuations along with renewed uptrends have seen buying pressure accumulate in growth names. The more aggressive pockets of the market, including the technology and consumer discretionary sectors, typically lead new bull markets.
NASDAQ
3 Turnaround Stocks With 148% to 195% Upside in 2023, According to Wall Street
With the exception of the energy sector, there weren't too many bright spots last year. Each of the three major U.S. stock indexes plummeted into a bear market, with the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite -- the index responsible for lifting the stock market to new highs in 2021 -- taking it on the chin with a loss of 33%.
parktelegraph.com
Analysts Point To Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) Growth In The Future
There may be slightly higher risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading than during regular market hours. Due to the fact that issuers often announce critical financial information outside of regular trading hours, extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular securities. After-hours trades for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) shows that investor sentiment remained broken, with the stock’s consolidated last price falling by -$0.03, or -0.03%, to $105.00. The Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. has recorded 118,422 volume in the after hours trading session. Recently, Yahoo Finance discussed the stock, revealing that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. to Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results on Monday, February 6, 2023.
msn.com
Is a Bull Market Coming? Here's What Warren Buffett Thinks
The S&P 500 ended 2022 just shy of a 20% loss for the year. A 20% decline is how many investors define a bear market, so while 2022 might not technically make the cut, market watchers are feeling the pinch. The good news is that a bad year is often...
msn.com
These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond
Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
A 25-year-old traded $2 billion of crypto from his parents' suburban home in Australia, public records show
25-year-old Darren Nguyen's crypto trading company profited $7 million after-tax, and net-profits increased 1,400% from the previous year.
A burned-out former CEO takes an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job and claims it cured him of depression
An article in Business Insider describes the experience of a former CEO and a Facebook and Microsoft exec, Philip Su who was paralyzed by burnout. Su claimed that he was so depressed that he quit his CEO job and decided to take an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job. However, he did not need the money.
msn.com
2 Unlikely Nasdaq Stocks Crushing the Market to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now
Technology stocks weren't an abundant hunting ground for investors over the past year as the Federal Reserve's hawkish stance, a global economic slowdown, and fears of an impending recession sent companies in this once high-flying sector packing. But there are some names that bucked the trend and saw strong price gains of late.
A major 'shark attack' is coming for stocks, and it will bite investors who don't realize they're in a new market cycle, Charles Schwab says
Stocks are in for a shakeup, and investors who aren't paying attention risk getting bitten in a 'shark attack', Charles Schwab's Jeffrey Kleintop said.
Nearly half of Americans 'sacrificing recession preparedness' with monthly banking costs
Nearly half of Americans who are paying checking account fees every month say they are sacrificing their level of preparedness for a recession in doing so, according to a new report.
Markets Turn More Bullish Ahead Of Earnings
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed further improvement in the overall sentiment among US investors. The Dow Jones index snapped the four-session winning streak as investors weighed the recent earnings results. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS shares dropped 6.4% on Tuesday after the bank reported downbeat earnings...
Investors should sell stocks and take profits as the latest rally is set to falter amid surprises from the Fed and weak corporate earnings, JPMorgan says
Investors should sell stocks and take profits as the current market rally is set to fizzle, according to JPMorgan. The bank said stocks will face several curveballs this year thrown by the Fed and weak corporate earnings. "We... are reluctant to chase the past week's rally as recession and overtightening...
Jim Cramer Reveals His 'Fear' After Microsoft's Massive Layoffs
The software giant announced Wednesday that it's eliminating 10,000 jobs, about 5% of its workforce.
parktelegraph.com
Searching For Real Value In Market Debris At Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL)
There may be slightly higher risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading than during regular market hours. Due to the fact that issuers often announce critical financial information outside of regular trading hours, extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular securities. After-hours trades for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) shows that investor sentiment remained broken, with the stock’s consolidated last price falling by -$0.001, or -0.10%, to $0.979. The Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has recorded 1,508 volume in the after hours trading session. Yahoo Finance discussed the stock recently as it posted Seelos Therapeutics to Participate in the 12th Annual LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event.
parktelegraph.com
Is Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) Still On The Rise?
There is a slight risk associated with trading before and after the market open. Due to lower liquidity and higher volatility, extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads on particular security due to the release of critical financial information after regular trading hours. After-hours trades for Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) shows that investor sentiment remained same, with the stock’s consolidated last price remained same to $51.39. The Zions Bancorporation National Association has recorded 12,158 volume in the after hours trading session. Yahoo Finance discussed the stock recently as it posted Zions Bancorporation to Present at the Goldman Sachs 2022 US Financial Services Conference.
parktelegraph.com
Taking On Challenges And Growing? – The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC)
There is a slight risk associated with trading before and after the market open. Due to lower liquidity and higher volatility, extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads on particular security due to the release of critical financial information after regular trading hours. After-hours trades for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by $0.65, or 0.40%, to $162.50. The The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. has recorded 264,364 volume in the after hours trading session. Most recently, Yahoo Finance reported about the stock as it publicized that PNC Hosts “Understanding Black Identity in Modern America” With Journalist Michele Norris on Feb. 9.
parktelegraph.com
Is BCE Inc. (NYSE: BCE) No Longer A Good Investment?
After-hours and pre-market trading may carry slightly higher risks than regular market hours. As issuers often announce important financial information outside regular trading hours, extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for a particular security. That is because extended-hours trading may result in lower liquidity and higher volatility. After-hours trades for BCE Inc. (BCE) shows that investor sentiment remained broken, with the stock’s consolidated last price falling by -$0.22, or -0.47%, to $46.44. The BCE Inc. has recorded 10,281 volume in the after hours trading session. Most recently, Yahoo Finance reported about the stock as it publicized that Media Advisory – Bell Let’s Talk to announce new mental health investment in Winnipeg.
parktelegraph.com
Is Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG) The Best Stock To Invest In?
It may be riskier to trade before market opening and after market closing than during regular market hours. Since issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. Extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular securities due to lower liquidity and higher volatility. After-hours trades for Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by $0.13, or 0.57%, to $22.95. The Golar LNG Limited has recorded 27,716 volume in the after hours trading session. The stock was recently discussed on Yahoo Finance as it revealed that Golar LNG Limited: Result of partial bond buy-back.
