2 Former Yankees Pitchers Retire
These two right-handers spent a total of 10 years pitching in pinstripes, beginning their careers with New York
Cubs Banking on Bellinger
The Chicago Cubs are banking on production from Cody Bellinger this season.
White Sox Sign 7 International Players, Including Son of Former White Sox Shortstop
White Sox sign 7 international players, including Juan Uribe Jr. originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago White Sox on Monday signed seven international players, one of which comes with a familiar name. According to a press release, the team has agreed to terms with two right-handed pitchers, two...
Padres sign 16-year-old catching prospect Salas for $5.6M
SAN DIEGO – The San Diego Padres signed 16-year-old catcher Ethan Salas of Caracas, Venezuela, to a $5.6 million bonus on Sunday, the first day of the international signing period. Salas is the consensus top overall prospect in this year’s class. The left-handed hitter is the younger brother of...
2023 Los Angeles Dodgers FanFest At Dodger Stadium
Los Angeles Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium is returning on Saturday, February 4, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. PT. Additional details, including ticket information and autograph vouchers, will be made available at a later date. The 2023 Dodgers FanFest event marks the first time it is being held since January 2020....
The Best Baseball Players Born on January 17
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for January 17:. Porter had a heck of a career, but as time passes it seems like he is lost in the shuffle among all-time greatest catchers. Porter ranks 23rd all-time among catchers with 40.8 WAR, according to Baseball Reference. For comparison’s sake, Buster Posey (44.9) and Yadier Molina (42.1) rank just ahead of him, but are probably ticketed for the Hall of Fame. Porter won World Series and NLCS MVP Awards with the Cardinals in 1982, helping St. Louis beat the Brewers in seven games. He finished third for AL Rookie of the Year with Milwaukee in 1973. He made the 1974 AL All-Star team with the Brewers and the AL All-Star team for three consecutive seasons (1978-80) with the Royals. He even finished in the top 10 for AL MVP in 1979 and 1980.
Uribe Jr. signing allows White Sox fans to romanticize
Juan Uribe was an unsung hero for the Chicago White Sox during their 2005 World Series run. Acquired from the Colorado Rockies for Aaron Miles on Dec. 2, 2003, Uribe spent his first year with the South Siders as a utility man before becoming the everyday shortstop during the championship run. His slash line of .252/.301/.412 with 16 home runs and 71 RBIs to go with 58 runs during the regular season was just fine, but it was Uribe’s unsung postseason (.286/.362/.476 with a homer and six RBIs to go with six of his 12 hits being for extra bases and seven runs) that forever cements him in fan memories.
New York Mets Remain Engaged in Outfield, Bullpen Markets
They might not be done adding to their roster. During Adam Ottavino's and Omar Narvaez's introductory press conference on Tuesday, general manager Billy Eppler was asked about the Mets' plans moving forward in terms of building out the rest of the team. As Eppler revealed, he remains engaged in the...
Rangers SS Corey Seager Among MLB's Best
Corey Seager, entering the second year of the largest contract in Rangers history, is considered one of the game's best shortstops.
South Side Sox Podcast 136 — Liam Hendriks, and the rest of the news
With the news of Liam Hendriks’ devastating diagnosis still sinking in, Brett Ballantini gathered together Chrystal O’Keefe, Malachi Hayes, Dante Jones, Joe Resis and Melissa Sage-Bollenbach to discuss his situation, and gather up other White Sox news of the day. First and foremost, our best wishes to Hendriks,...
Explore the Phillies' Minor League ballparks
The Minor League Ballpark Guides series spotlights each stadium across baseball’s affiliated ranks. Each edition provides ballpark highlights, from concessions to seating options to in-game entertainment to mascots. Ballpark Guides also take travelers through each facility’s surrounding area, encompassing the best places in town to eat or drink, nearby tourist attractions and more. Plan your Minor League Baseball road trip today!
Cease passes on World Baseball Classic -- and here's why
CHICAGO -- Dylan Cease would be a coveted addition to any 2023 World Baseball Classic roster. The 27-year-old White Sox right-hander fanned 453 over 349 2/3 innings covering the last two seasons, posting a 2.20 ERA during the 2022 campaign and finishing second in the American League Cy Young voting. He was on the 50-man WBC interest list for Team USA and Team Israel, with Jewish heritage in his lineage, but in a Tuesday evening Zoom conference, Cease explained why he passed on this special opportunity.
Johnson, Porter make umpiring history as crew chiefs
NEW YORK -- Umpires Adrian Johnson and Alan Porter were named the second and third Black crew chiefs after assignments for the 2023 season were announced on Thursday. Johnson and Porter join Kerwin Danley (2020-21) as the only Black umpires to hold that position in AL/NL history. The two have...
Inbox: Will Judge wear a 'C' on his uniform?
There are less than 30 days until Yankees pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training in Tampa, Fla. It’s a new year, and it’s time to dig in for a fresh look into the Yankees Inbox and see what you, the fans, are asking about:. Will Aaron Judge...
More HRs? More HR robberies? Tigers like Comerica Park changes
DETROIT -- Comerica Park’s outfield walls were unchanged as Tigers manager A.J. Hinch and a few players filed in on a rainy Thursday morning. Work on the ballpark hasn’t started yet, so there’s no way to see the physical difference yet. The mental adjustment, however, is well...
Here are the Top 10 catching prospects for 2023
MLB Pipeline will reveal its 2023 Top 100 Prospects list at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, Jan. 26, with a one-hour show on MLB Network and MLB.com. Leading up to the release of the Top 100, we'll examine baseball's top 10 prospects at each position. Even with some big graduations,...
These are the Reds' options at shortstop
CINCINNATI -- As the Reds prepare for 2023 Spring Training, they have a few spots that appear up for grabs: Left field, center field, third base, the bullpen and the back two spots of the starting rotation all come to mind. None of those battles have piqued my interest more...
Meet the Yankee drawing comps to Gary Sheffield
This story was excerpted from Bryan Hoch’s Yankees Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The newest name to know in the Yankees organization is Brando Mayea. This past week, the Yankees agreed to an estimated $4.35 million...
Flaherty eyes bounceback with offseason work
ST. LOUIS -- Jack Flaherty is often no match for the emotions stirring inside of him, even after purposefully working this offseason to improve his body language, get better control of his moods and mannerisms, as well as to celebrate his emergence from an injury-plagued stretch, rather than dwell on it. Try as he might, the talented Cardinals pitcher still struggles to keep his emotions from leaking outward.
After 'surreal' WS run, Hensley eyes '23 spot
HOUSTON -- Looking back on the end of the 2022 season, David Hensley can sometimes hardly believe it. Called up from Triple-A in August, he swung the bat well in limited action with the Astros, made the postseason roster and got a pair of hits in the World Series. A...
