Decisionpoint Systems Inc. (AMEX: DPSI) Could Be Viewed Differently By Investors Because Of These Numbers

The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. After-hours trades for CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) shows that investor sentiment remained same, with the stock’s consolidated last price remained same to $5.81. The CTI BioPharma Corp. has recorded 197,606 volume in the after hours trading session. The stock was recently discussed on Yahoo Finance as it revealed that CTI BioPharma to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

2 DAYS AGO