Decisionpoint Systems Inc. (AMEX: DPSI) Could Be Viewed Differently By Investors Because Of These Numbers

Value Investing Philosophy And TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA)?
After-hours trades for TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) shows that investor sentiment remained broken, with the stock's consolidated last price falling by -$0.17, or -0.86%, to $19.69. The TEGNA Inc. has recorded 11,689 volume in the after hours trading session. Recently, Yahoo Finance discussed the stock, revealing that TEGNA and KARE Congratulate Boyd Huppert on Receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Radio Television Digital News Foundation.
A major 'shark attack' is coming for stocks, and it will bite investors who don't realize they're in a new market cycle, Charles Schwab says
Stocks are in for a shakeup, and investors who aren't paying attention risk getting bitten in a 'shark attack', Charles Schwab's Jeffrey Kleintop said.
An Evaluation Of YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YETI) Prospects
After-hours trades for YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock's consolidated last price rising by $0.12, or 0.27%, to $45.10. The YETI Holdings Inc. has recorded 9,234 volume in the after hours trading session. Earlier, Yahoo Finance discussed this stock as it revealed YETI Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results.
Jim Cramer Reveals His 'Fear' After Microsoft's Massive Layoffs
The software giant announced Wednesday that it's eliminating 10,000 jobs, about 5% of its workforce.
Tesla, Amazon, Moderna, United Airlines, Goldman Sachs: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Heavy Attention Today
Major Wall Street indices closed mixed on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones falling over 1%, pressured by Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS earnings. The S&P 500 closed marginally lower at 0.2%, while the Nasdaq Composite ended the session 0.14% higher. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:
Is a Bull Market Coming? Here's What Warren Buffett Thinks
The S&P 500 ended 2022 just shy of a 20% loss for the year. A 20% decline is how many investors define a bear market, so while 2022 might not technically make the cut, market watchers are feeling the pinch. The good news is that a bad year is often...
Wells Fargo could be shut down by federal regulators after costly $3.7 billion scandal
SAN FRANCISCO- Facing its fifth lawsuit in six years, Wells Fargo could be shut down for good after the bank's latest scandal. After federal investigations revealed "widespread mismanagement" that grieved 16 million consumer accounts, Wells Fargo was charged with the largest financial penalty ever.
A burned-out former CEO takes an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job and claims it cured him of depression
An article in Business Insider describes the experience of a former CEO and a Facebook and Microsoft exec, Philip Su who was paralyzed by burnout. Su claimed that he was so depressed that he quit his CEO job and decided to take an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job. However, he did not need the money.
Investors should sell stocks and take profits as the latest rally is set to falter amid surprises from the Fed and weak corporate earnings, JPMorgan says
Investors should sell stocks and take profits as the current market rally is set to fizzle, according to JPMorgan. The bank said stocks will face several curveballs this year thrown by the Fed and weak corporate earnings. "We... are reluctant to chase the past week's rally as recession and overtightening...
Is Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) Still On The Rise?
After-hours trades for Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) shows that investor sentiment remained same, with the stock's consolidated last price remained same to $51.39. The Zions Bancorporation National Association has recorded 12,158 volume in the after hours trading session. Yahoo Finance discussed the stock recently as it posted Zions Bancorporation to Present at the Goldman Sachs 2022 US Financial Services Conference.
Stock market today: Dow losses accelerate, closes down more than 600 points
Investing.com -- U.S. stocks accelerated losses heading into the close of trading on Wednesday as investors studied data that showed the economy was cooling. At 16:01 ET (21:01 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 614 points or 1.8%, while the S&P 500 was down 1.6% and the NASDAQ Composite was down 1.2%. All three indexes rose to start the day.
What Are The Chances Of Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) Becoming A Clear Buy?
After-hours trades for Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) shows that investor sentiment remained broken, with the stock's consolidated last price falling by -$0.07, or -0.06%, to $109.90. The Applied Materials Inc. has recorded 638,898 volume in the after hours trading session. The stock was recently discussed on Yahoo Finance as it revealed that Applied Materials to Extend Global Leadership in Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology.
Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) May Be Attracting Institutional Investments
After-hours trades for Geron Corporation (GERN) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock's consolidated last price rising by $0.02, or 0.64%, to $3.14. The Geron Corporation has recorded 79,757 volume in the after hours trading session. Recently, Yahoo Finance discussed the stock, revealing that Geron to Present at the B. Riley Securities 3rd Annual Virtual Oncology Conference.
There’s No Need To Panic Or Freeze When It Comes To CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC)
After-hours trades for CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) shows that investor sentiment remained same, with the stock's consolidated last price remained same to $5.81. The CTI BioPharma Corp. has recorded 197,606 volume in the after hours trading session. The stock was recently discussed on Yahoo Finance as it revealed that CTI BioPharma to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.
Taking On Challenges And Growing? – Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG)
After-hours trades for Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) shows that investor sentiment remained broken, with the stock's consolidated last price falling by -$1.12, or -0.77%, to $144.12. The Diamondback Energy Inc. has recorded 27,216 volume in the after hours trading session. Most recently, Yahoo Finance reported about the stock as it publicized that Diamondback Energy, Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter 2022 Conference Call for February 22, 2023.
Are Things Looking Up For Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH)?
After-hours trades for Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) shows that investor sentiment remained broken, with the stock's consolidated last price falling by -$0.35, or -0.43%, to $80.50. The Bio-Techne Corporation has recorded 22,146 volume in the after hours trading session. Yahoo Finance discussed the stock recently as it posted BIO-TECHNE TO HOST CONFERENCE CALL ON FEBRUARY 2, 2023, TO ANNOUNCE SECOND QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS.
An Evaluation Of Zymeworks Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYME) Prospects
After-hours trades for Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock's consolidated last price rising by $1.70, or 17.00%, to $11.70. The Zymeworks Inc. has recorded 53,914 volume in the after hours trading session. Earlier, Yahoo Finance discussed this stock as it revealed Zymeworks Provides Corporate Update on Key Strategic Priorities and Outlook for 2023.
Investing In Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA): Why Should You?
After-hours trades for Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock's consolidated last price rising by $0.0138, or 5.00%, to $0.2899. The Avaya Holdings Corp. has recorded 112,043 volume in the after hours trading session. Earlier, Yahoo Finance discussed this stock as it revealed Avaya Receives Continued Listing Standard Notice from NYSE.
Is Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) Still On The Rise?
After-hours trades for Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) shows that investor sentiment remained broken, with the stock's consolidated last price falling by -$0.03, or -0.23%, to $13.03. The Dada Nexus Limited has recorded 8,996 volume in the after hours trading session. Yahoo Finance discussed the stock recently as it posted JD Intra-city Chinese New Year Promotion Kicks Off with Uninterrupted On-demand Service during Holiday.
Insights Into HP Inc. (HPQ) Exposure By Institutions
After-hours trades for HP Inc. (HPQ) shows that investor sentiment remained broken, with the stock's consolidated last price falling by -$0.01, or -0.04%, to $27.58. The HP Inc. has recorded 252,358 volume in the after hours trading session. Most recently, Yahoo Finance reported about the stock as it publicized that HP Inc. Declares Dividend and Sets Annual Meeting and Record Dates.
