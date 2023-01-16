It may be riskier to trade before market opening and after market closing than during regular market hours. Since issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. Extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular securities due to lower liquidity and higher volatility. After-hours trades for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) shows that investor sentiment remained broken, with the stock’s consolidated last price falling by -$0.0209, or -2.71%, to $0.75. The Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. has recorded 72,432 volume in the after hours trading session. The stock was recently discussed on Yahoo Finance as it revealed that Greenidge Generation Executes Term Sheet with Secured Lender NYDIG Regarding Debt Renegotiations; Provides Liquidity Update.

7 HOURS AGO