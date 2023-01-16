ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Photo Gallery: 2023 MLK Observance Day Association parade

By Hollie Lewis
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qN9I5_0kGfI2z700

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Today, the MLK Observance Day Association parade returned to the Coastal Empire for the first time since 2020. It took place throughout the city’s Historic District.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LydzG_0kGfI2z700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33TSk1_0kGfI2z700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uxRuz_0kGfI2z700https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uggpa_0kGfI2z700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f5HWR_0kGfI2z700https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xizlw_0kGfI2z700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WPmuz_0kGfI2z700https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bcFLW_0kGfI2z700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mgUyV_0kGfI2z700https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ssMBl_0kGfI2z700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rVKYb_0kGfI2z700https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EsiIU_0kGfI2z700https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y20di_0kGfI2z700https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24STLK_0kGfI2z700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w2yyy_0kGfI2z700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jdnnx_0kGfI2z700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O1VLC_0kGfI2z700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YrO5K_0kGfI2z700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SAndy_0kGfI2z700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Azcy3_0kGfI2z700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xWKo2_0kGfI2z700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02spol_0kGfI2z700

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAV News 3

Veteran-focused art show comes to Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A new art exhibit is in Savannah this weekend designed to start a dialogue between war veterans struggling after coming home and civilians through artwork.  “We do this to blur the line between veteran and civilian, thereby creating a dialogue between them, and thereby reinforcing the support and responsibility we have […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Feed the Hungry to kickoff monthly food giveaway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Every third Saturday of the month, Feed the Hungry will be giving away 40-pound boxes of groceries to the community. Feed Our City kicks off this Saturday at noon at the Empowerment Center (4704 Augusta Road, Garden City). Members of the community can drive through to receive their free box of […]
GARDEN CITY, GA
blufftontoday.com

MLK Jr. parade draws large crowds during chilly weather in Ridgeland

While the weather was chilly for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. parade in Ridgeland on Jan. 14, large crowds bundled up in jackets and hats and attended to celebrate the life and legacy of the leader in the Civil Rights movement. The parade that morning in downtown Ridgeland featured...
RIDGELAND, SC
WSAV-TV

Vehicle crashes into building on Ogeechee Road

A car struck a building on Ogeechee Road just before midnight Thursday night. A car struck a building on Ogeechee Road just before midnight Thursday night. A new art exhibit is in Savannah this weekend designed to start a dialogue between war veterans struggling after coming home and civilians through artwork.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Zunzi’s opening new location on Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Zunzi’s in Savannah is getting ready to expand to Tybee Island. Folks with Tybee Island Main Street say what this means is that Tybee has become a place where people want to do business. They say the island had 6 million visits last year and any time a new business opens it adds to the overall experience people have when they come here.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Gallery: BuddyWatch, Inc. breaks ground on veteran housing site

MIDWAY, Ga. (WSAV) – A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Wednesday at the future site of a community designated for veterans. Nonprofit BuddyWatch, Inc. founder Jo Coleman donated five acres of land for the project. Small cottages will be built on the land with resident access to an on-site health clinic. Take a look at the […]
MIDWAY, GA
WSAV News 3

The Blood Connection hosts Lifesaver League Ghost Pirates Blood Drive

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Blood Connection hosted its Lifesaver League Ghost Pirates Blood Drive at the Enmarket Arena Wednesday as they continue to encourage residents to save lives by giving blood regularly. “The new year brings hope and new opportunities.  Many local hospital patients wouldn’t have that hope and opportunity, without lifesaving blood products,” […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah native honored with ‘Trailblazer Award’

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Latasha Barnes has helped thousands of people across Savannah as the founder and CEO of Saving Our Youth Savannah. Today, she is being honored with the MLK Observance Day Association’s Trailblazer Award.  Growing up in the city of Savannah, Latasha Barnes says it wasn’t an easy journey. “I’m not gonna say […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Community helps Renegade Paws Rescue expand to new space

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A local animal rescue has received the keys to a new $400,000 location thanks to support from the community. The old Animal Resort & Spa on Ogeechee Road is now the new home of Renegade Paws Rescue. “This got started about four months ago when we stumbled upon this deal that […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah Fire extinguishes vehicle fires on East Jones Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish two vehicle fires in Savannah Friday afternoon. According to the Savannah Fire Department, around 4:40 p.m., crews responded to the fire in an apartment garage on 304 East Jones Street. Firefighters found two vehicles on fire. As some crews worked to extinguish it, others ensured no […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah Police: 1 seriously injured in Pate Street shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating a shooting that left a woman seriously injured Thursday afternoon. Police said the shooting happened in the 2800 block of Pate Street. The woman injured was taken to a hospital by private vehicle, SPD said. There is no word yet on any suspects.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Barry Manilow presents local Savannah teacher with $10K award

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Legendary singer and songwriter Barry Manilow, who is recognized for his hit recordings like Mandy (1974) and Copacabana (1978), made Savannah the hottest spot, more than Havana, this week during his Manilow Hits 2023 concert. During the concert, Manilow recognized Reggie Mitchell, the Savannah High...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Faulty speed camera raises questions in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This month marks the start of the first full semester the Savannah Police Department (SPD) will use speed cameras to enforce the speed limit across 10 school zones citywide. And, they said they plan to add more than a dozen new cameras soon, 16 in all.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah teenagers begin campaign to fund blood cancer research, cure

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The 2023 Savannah Student Visionaries of the Year campaign is officially underway. Ten teams of high school students will compete to see who can raise the most money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society over the next seven weeks. Thursday night, the candidates and their supporters gathered for a campaign kickoff […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

60K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy