ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

"Hell no": Advocates sound the alarm after Joe Manchin pitches Social Security deal with GOP

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Sen. Joe Manchin provoked outrage Wednesday by suggesting congressional Democrats should agree to pursue changes to Social Security as part of a debt ceiling agreement with Republicans, an idea one advocacy group condemned as "negotiating with legislative terrorists."
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Shameel Shams

Joe Biden’s Tweets about Stimulus Payments in 2023 Leaves Americans Confused

People who are looking for more stimulus checks to come their way should be waiting for word from President Joe Biden that an additional payment is on its way. Luckily, just earlier this month, President Joe Biden let the American people know via Twitter that there was more work to be done, giving some hope that he will push for an expanded Child Tax Credit that would provide greater financial assistance to parents.
TheDailyBeast

Putin’s Secret Attack Plan Would Be Ukrainian Nightmare

KYIV—Ukraine is braced for a major new offensive that could begin within weeks. One of President Zelensky’s key insiders told The Daily Beast that they expect a looming Russian move to encircle the country with a simultaneous attack on three fronts.Rustem Umerov, a member of the team negotiating with Russia, said the Kremlin might be preparing for a fresh advance. He said that Ukraine was threatened from many directions but did not specify where the attacks could come from.“Russians are encircling us from 240 degrees, attacking from the Black Sea, from Belarus and the Luhansk and Donetsk regions,” Umerov said.Russia...
Benzinga

Elon Musk Tells Zelenskyy, 'I Still Very Much Support Ukraine, But...'

Elon Musk in October 2022 responded to a Twitter poll posted by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. What Happened: Musk told Zelenskyy that “I still very much support Ukraine, but am convinced that massive escalation of the war will cause great harm to Ukraine and possibly the world.”. The entrepreneur’s...
NBC Philadelphia

China's Recovery May Mean the Fed Will Have to Hike Rates Longer

A stronger China increases the chances of a stubbornly hawkish Fed, Raymond James' equity strategist Tavis McCourt said in his 2023 Outlook. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said a reopened China makes him "nervous that will lead to upward pressure on inflation." As the end of China's stringent Covid...
The Associated Press

Sections of Balkan river become floating garbage dump

VISEGRAD, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Tons of waste dumped in poorly regulated riverside landfills or directly into the waterways that flow across three countries end up accumulating behind a trash barrier in the Drina River in eastern Bosnia during the wet weather of winter and early spring. This week, the...
Variety

New Production Management Survey Launches Examining U.K. Shortage

Bournemouth University has launched a new survey as part of its research into the shortage of production managers in the U.K. screen industry. The Production Managers Survey 2023, which launches today, is one strand of research being done by Bournemouth’s Media Industries Research Group within the university’s Bournemouth University’s Centre for Excellence in Media Practice. Titled “Understanding the production management skills gap in U.K. TV,” the project is supported by the British Academy/Leverhulme Trust with funding provided by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, the Leverhulme Trust, the Sino-British Fellowship Trust and the Society for the Advancement of Management Studies. According...
WGAU

Palestinian killed after allegedly trying to stab Israeli

JERUSALEM — (AP) — Israeli fire killed a Palestinian Saturday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said, after he allegedly attempted to stab an Israeli in a West Bank settler outpost, according to the Israeli military. The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the man as Tariq Maali, 42, saying only that...
NBC Philadelphia

Brazil Charges Dozens in Pro-Bolsonaro Riots, With More Expected

The office of Brazil’s prosecutor-general has presented its first charges against some of the thousands of people who authorities say stormed government buildings in an effort to overturn former President Jair Bolsonaro's loss in the October election. The prosecutors in the recently formed group to combat anti-democratic acts also...

Comments / 0

Community Policy