Japan Has the No. 1 Most Powerful Passport in the World for 2023—See Where the U.S. Lands on the List
This month, the International Air Transport Association released the 2023 Henley Passport Index, which reveals the world's most powerful passports. The Henley Passport Index measures visa-free access to 227 destinations across the world. It ranks the world's passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa.
Those who earn under around $32,800 will have $0 monthly payments under Biden's Student Loan Cancellation program
Anyone earning less than $32,800 per annum will reportedly have $0 in monthly payments under President Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness program. Under United States President Joe Biden's scheme for the forgiveness of Student Loans, those with annual incomes of less than $32,800 will not be required to make any monthly payments.
Top US general says Ukraine war has become an 'absolute catastrophe' for Russia, estimating it's suffered 'significantly well over' 100,000 casualties
"This is a very, very bloody war, and there's significant casualties on both sides," Milley said, while urging Putin to end the fighting.
"Hell no": Advocates sound the alarm after Joe Manchin pitches Social Security deal with GOP
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Sen. Joe Manchin provoked outrage Wednesday by suggesting congressional Democrats should agree to pursue changes to Social Security as part of a debt ceiling agreement with Republicans, an idea one advocacy group condemned as "negotiating with legislative terrorists."
An 8-year-old girl meant to inherit a $61 million diamond business in India has renounced her fortune to become a nun
Devanshi Sanghvi, 8, renounced worldly possessions and pleasures on Wednesday to become a nun under the Jain faith in India.
CIA chief told Zelenskyy in secret meeting that vital aid fueling Ukraine's fight could become harder to obtain: report
During a meeting in Kyiv, Zelenskyy asked how long US assistance would last following the GOP takeover of the House, The Washington Post reported.
Ukraine’s New Swedish Howitzers Can Hit The Russians With Three Shells At A Time—And Drive Away Before The Shells Land
In the 11 months since Russia widened its war on Ukraine, Kyiv’s allies have donated a dizzying array of artillery—no fewer than 700 towed and self-propelled howitzers of four main calibers. A few are Soviet designs. Most are Western types. Some are new, some are old—and some are...
Joe Biden’s Tweets about Stimulus Payments in 2023 Leaves Americans Confused
People who are looking for more stimulus checks to come their way should be waiting for word from President Joe Biden that an additional payment is on its way. Luckily, just earlier this month, President Joe Biden let the American people know via Twitter that there was more work to be done, giving some hope that he will push for an expanded Child Tax Credit that would provide greater financial assistance to parents.
Putin’s Secret Attack Plan Would Be Ukrainian Nightmare
KYIV—Ukraine is braced for a major new offensive that could begin within weeks. One of President Zelensky’s key insiders told The Daily Beast that they expect a looming Russian move to encircle the country with a simultaneous attack on three fronts.Rustem Umerov, a member of the team negotiating with Russia, said the Kremlin might be preparing for a fresh advance. He said that Ukraine was threatened from many directions but did not specify where the attacks could come from.“Russians are encircling us from 240 degrees, attacking from the Black Sea, from Belarus and the Luhansk and Donetsk regions,” Umerov said.Russia...
Elon Musk Tells Zelenskyy, 'I Still Very Much Support Ukraine, But...'
Elon Musk in October 2022 responded to a Twitter poll posted by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. What Happened: Musk told Zelenskyy that “I still very much support Ukraine, but am convinced that massive escalation of the war will cause great harm to Ukraine and possibly the world.”. The entrepreneur’s...
New Zealand farmers sour on Ardern’s Labour, complicating new PM's path
WELLINGTON (Reuters) - Jacinda Ardern won over many New Zealand farmers with effective COVID-19 policies, but the influential rural bloc has soured on her as out of touch, weighing on the chances for the prime minister’s successor to stay in power.
China's Recovery May Mean the Fed Will Have to Hike Rates Longer
A stronger China increases the chances of a stubbornly hawkish Fed, Raymond James' equity strategist Tavis McCourt said in his 2023 Outlook. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said a reopened China makes him "nervous that will lead to upward pressure on inflation." As the end of China's stringent Covid...
A Debt Ceiling Standoff May Trigger ‘Serious' Fallout for Americans, Warns Economist. Here's What It Means for You
The U.S. hit its $31.4 trillion debt ceiling on Thursday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said. The debt ceiling is the amount of money the U.S. is authorized to borrow to pay its bills. Since the cost of government operations generally exceeds federal tax revenues, the U.S. must raise money by...
Sections of Balkan river become floating garbage dump
VISEGRAD, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Tons of waste dumped in poorly regulated riverside landfills or directly into the waterways that flow across three countries end up accumulating behind a trash barrier in the Drina River in eastern Bosnia during the wet weather of winter and early spring. This week, the...
Yellen Says Treasury Is Taking Extraordinary Measures to Avoid Default as U.S. Hits Debt Limit
The Treasury Department started taking extraordinary measures to pay federal government bills as the U.S. hit its debt limit Thursday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said. Yellen is pushing Congress to pass a bill to lift the country's $31.4 trillion debt limit, and expects the Treasury can keep paying its bills at least until June.
Smartphones, Used Cars and Bacon: 10 Things With the Biggest Price Drops in 2022, Despite Inflation
Inflation peaked in 2022 at its highest levels since the early 1980s. However, consumers saw prices fall for certain items, largely in consumer electronics, used cars and beef. Prices for rental cars and trucks have followed a similar trajectory. In a year of soaring inflation across the broad U.S. economy,...
New Production Management Survey Launches Examining U.K. Shortage
Bournemouth University has launched a new survey as part of its research into the shortage of production managers in the U.K. screen industry. The Production Managers Survey 2023, which launches today, is one strand of research being done by Bournemouth’s Media Industries Research Group within the university’s Bournemouth University’s Centre for Excellence in Media Practice. Titled “Understanding the production management skills gap in U.K. TV,” the project is supported by the British Academy/Leverhulme Trust with funding provided by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, the Leverhulme Trust, the Sino-British Fellowship Trust and the Society for the Advancement of Management Studies. According...
Palestinian killed after allegedly trying to stab Israeli
JERUSALEM — (AP) — Israeli fire killed a Palestinian Saturday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said, after he allegedly attempted to stab an Israeli in a West Bank settler outpost, according to the Israeli military. The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the man as Tariq Maali, 42, saying only that...
Brazil Charges Dozens in Pro-Bolsonaro Riots, With More Expected
The office of Brazil’s prosecutor-general has presented its first charges against some of the thousands of people who authorities say stormed government buildings in an effort to overturn former President Jair Bolsonaro's loss in the October election. The prosecutors in the recently formed group to combat anti-democratic acts also...
Amazon Web Services plan to invest $35 billion in Virginia data centers
Amazon Web Services plans to invest $35 billion in new data centers in Virginia by 2040, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced. The plan is expected to generate 1,000 jobs.
