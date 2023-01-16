ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC New York

The Threat of a Transatlantic Trade War Is Dominating Davos

Biden's IRA has raised an internal debate in Europe where there is only one consensus: The EU needs to come with its own plan to support the region's competitiveness. The EU as a whole needs to decide whether it will rearrange existing European funds to support European industry. Germany seems...
Salon

"Hell no": Advocates sound the alarm after Joe Manchin pitches Social Security deal with GOP

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Sen. Joe Manchin provoked outrage Wednesday by suggesting congressional Democrats should agree to pursue changes to Social Security as part of a debt ceiling agreement with Republicans, an idea one advocacy group condemned as "negotiating with legislative terrorists."
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Shameel Shams

Joe Biden’s Tweets about Stimulus Payments in 2023 Leaves Americans Confused

People who are looking for more stimulus checks to come their way should be waiting for word from President Joe Biden that an additional payment is on its way. Luckily, just earlier this month, President Joe Biden let the American people know via Twitter that there was more work to be done, giving some hope that he will push for an expanded Child Tax Credit that would provide greater financial assistance to parents.
TheDailyBeast

Putin’s Secret Attack Plan Would Be Ukrainian Nightmare

KYIV—Ukraine is braced for a major new offensive that could begin within weeks. One of President Zelensky’s key insiders told The Daily Beast that they expect a looming Russian move to encircle the country with a simultaneous attack on three fronts.Rustem Umerov, a member of the team negotiating with Russia, said the Kremlin might be preparing for a fresh advance. He said that Ukraine was threatened from many directions but did not specify where the attacks could come from.“Russians are encircling us from 240 degrees, attacking from the Black Sea, from Belarus and the Luhansk and Donetsk regions,” Umerov said.Russia...
Benzinga

Elon Musk Tells Zelenskyy, 'I Still Very Much Support Ukraine, But...'

Elon Musk in October 2022 responded to a Twitter poll posted by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. What Happened: Musk told Zelenskyy that “I still very much support Ukraine, but am convinced that massive escalation of the war will cause great harm to Ukraine and possibly the world.”. The entrepreneur’s...
NBC New York

Iran Has an Obligation to Give Up Its Nuclear Program, Saudi Minister Says

The U.N.'s nuclear watchdog recently confirmed Iran's announcement that it was enriching uranium to 60% purity at its Fordow plant and planning major expansion of its enrichment capacity. International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi raised the alarm that "only countries making bombs" are enriching uranium at Iran's level. Iran's...
NBC New York

France Contends With Widespread Strikes as Unions Take to Streets Against Pension Reform

French unions and demonstrators have taken to the streets in widespread industrial action against the government's projected pension reforms. Emmanuel Macron's administration seeks to raise France's official retirement age from 62 to 64. An IFOP study suggests 68% of the polled population opposes the proposal. French unions and demonstrators have...
NBC New York

Ron Insana Says the Solution to the Inflation Problem Is More Workers

Demography is destiny, or at least many economists believe that to be true. That concept began with Thomas Robert Malthus, the 18th century British economist and demographer, who believed that overpopulation would lead to starvation and poverty if the world and Britain, more specifically, did not control population growth. His...
NBC New York

Ukraine War Live Updates: U.S. Designates Russia Paramilitary Firm Wagner as ‘Criminal' Group; Russia Says Relations With U.S. Are at an All-Time Low

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Defense ministers of NATO and its allies held a high-stakes meeting Friday at Germany's Ramstein air base to make the decision on whether to send Germany's Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, something Kyiv has been pleading for for months.

Comments / 0

Community Policy