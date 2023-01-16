Read full article on original website
NBC New York
‘China Cannot Be Out, China Must Be In': France Says It's Diverging With Washington on Beijing Ties
The United States has taken a confrontational approach with China particularly when it comes to the technology sector. The European Union, however, has looked at striking a balance between its political friendship with the U.S. and its economic ties with China. DAVOS, Switzerland — The European Union does not see...
NBC New York
‘Discriminatory' Measures in U.S. Inflation Reduction Act Still Need Addressing, Top EU Minister Says
European commissioner for trade, Valdis Dombrovskis, said measures in Joe Biden's flagship Inflation Reduction Act were "discriminating against EU companies." Dombrovskis said the EU and U.S. should be "building transatlantic value chains" for the green transition, "not breaking them apart." The EU is considering adjusting its state aid rules in...
NBC New York
The Threat of a Transatlantic Trade War Is Dominating Davos
Biden's IRA has raised an internal debate in Europe where there is only one consensus: The EU needs to come with its own plan to support the region's competitiveness. The EU as a whole needs to decide whether it will rearrange existing European funds to support European industry. Germany seems...
NBC New York
Jamie Dimon Says Congress Shouldn't Play Games With the Creditworthiness of the U.S. Government
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said Thursday that politicians should be serious about the debt ceiling as Congress remains locked in a political fight to increase the U.S. borrowing limit. "We should never question the creditworthiness of the United States government. That is sacrosanct. It should never happen," Dimon said...
NBC New York
IEA Chief Expects Russia to Lose the Energy Battle, Sees Major Difficulties for Moscow's Exports
"Russia will face major difficulties both for oil and gas exports, and, in my view, when we look in the next couple of quarters and years, Russia will lose the energy battle," IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said. His comments come shortly after an independent analysis showed that revenues from...
Those who earn under around $32,800 will have $0 monthly payments under Biden's Student Loan Cancellation program
Anyone earning less than $32,800 per annum will reportedly have $0 in monthly payments under President Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness program. Under United States President Joe Biden's scheme for the forgiveness of Student Loans, those with annual incomes of less than $32,800 will not be required to make any monthly payments.
Top US general says Ukraine war has become an 'absolute catastrophe' for Russia, estimating it's suffered 'significantly well over' 100,000 casualties
"This is a very, very bloody war, and there's significant casualties on both sides," Milley said, while urging Putin to end the fighting.
"Hell no": Advocates sound the alarm after Joe Manchin pitches Social Security deal with GOP
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Sen. Joe Manchin provoked outrage Wednesday by suggesting congressional Democrats should agree to pursue changes to Social Security as part of a debt ceiling agreement with Republicans, an idea one advocacy group condemned as "negotiating with legislative terrorists."
An 8-year-old girl meant to inherit a $61 million diamond business in India has renounced her fortune to become a nun
Devanshi Sanghvi, 8, renounced worldly possessions and pleasures on Wednesday to become a nun under the Jain faith in India.
CIA chief told Zelenskyy in secret meeting that vital aid fueling Ukraine's fight could become harder to obtain: report
During a meeting in Kyiv, Zelenskyy asked how long US assistance would last following the GOP takeover of the House, The Washington Post reported.
msn.com
Ukraine’s New Swedish Howitzers Can Hit The Russians With Three Shells At A Time—And Drive Away Before The Shells Land
In the 11 months since Russia widened its war on Ukraine, Kyiv’s allies have donated a dizzying array of artillery—no fewer than 700 towed and self-propelled howitzers of four main calibers. A few are Soviet designs. Most are Western types. Some are new, some are old—and some are...
Joe Biden’s Tweets about Stimulus Payments in 2023 Leaves Americans Confused
People who are looking for more stimulus checks to come their way should be waiting for word from President Joe Biden that an additional payment is on its way. Luckily, just earlier this month, President Joe Biden let the American people know via Twitter that there was more work to be done, giving some hope that he will push for an expanded Child Tax Credit that would provide greater financial assistance to parents.
Putin’s Secret Attack Plan Would Be Ukrainian Nightmare
KYIV—Ukraine is braced for a major new offensive that could begin within weeks. One of President Zelensky’s key insiders told The Daily Beast that they expect a looming Russian move to encircle the country with a simultaneous attack on three fronts.Rustem Umerov, a member of the team negotiating with Russia, said the Kremlin might be preparing for a fresh advance. He said that Ukraine was threatened from many directions but did not specify where the attacks could come from.“Russians are encircling us from 240 degrees, attacking from the Black Sea, from Belarus and the Luhansk and Donetsk regions,” Umerov said.Russia...
Elon Musk Tells Zelenskyy, 'I Still Very Much Support Ukraine, But...'
Elon Musk in October 2022 responded to a Twitter poll posted by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. What Happened: Musk told Zelenskyy that “I still very much support Ukraine, but am convinced that massive escalation of the war will cause great harm to Ukraine and possibly the world.”. The entrepreneur’s...
NBC New York
Iran Has an Obligation to Give Up Its Nuclear Program, Saudi Minister Says
The U.N.'s nuclear watchdog recently confirmed Iran's announcement that it was enriching uranium to 60% purity at its Fordow plant and planning major expansion of its enrichment capacity. International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi raised the alarm that "only countries making bombs" are enriching uranium at Iran's level. Iran's...
NBC New York
George Santos Says His Mom Was in the World Trade Center on 9/11. Records Show She Wasn't in the U.S.
Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., has claimed that his mother was at her office inside the World Trade Center during the 9/11 terrorist attacks, but records obtained by NBC News on Wednesday show she was living in Brazil at the time. The immigration records, unearthed through a Freedom of Information Act...
NBC New York
A Debt Ceiling Standoff May Trigger ‘Serious' Fallout for Americans, Warns Economist. Here's What It Means for You
The U.S. hit its $31.4 trillion debt ceiling on Thursday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said. The debt ceiling is the amount of money the U.S. is authorized to borrow to pay its bills. Since the cost of government operations generally exceeds federal tax revenues, the U.S. must raise money by...
NBC New York
France Contends With Widespread Strikes as Unions Take to Streets Against Pension Reform
French unions and demonstrators have taken to the streets in widespread industrial action against the government's projected pension reforms. Emmanuel Macron's administration seeks to raise France's official retirement age from 62 to 64. An IFOP study suggests 68% of the polled population opposes the proposal. French unions and demonstrators have...
NBC New York
Ron Insana Says the Solution to the Inflation Problem Is More Workers
Demography is destiny, or at least many economists believe that to be true. That concept began with Thomas Robert Malthus, the 18th century British economist and demographer, who believed that overpopulation would lead to starvation and poverty if the world and Britain, more specifically, did not control population growth. His...
NBC New York
Ukraine War Live Updates: U.S. Designates Russia Paramilitary Firm Wagner as ‘Criminal' Group; Russia Says Relations With U.S. Are at an All-Time Low
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Defense ministers of NATO and its allies held a high-stakes meeting Friday at Germany's Ramstein air base to make the decision on whether to send Germany's Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, something Kyiv has been pleading for for months.
