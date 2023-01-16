The 2022 college football season is in the books, and it’s time to look ahead to the 2023 season. One question for the 2023 season is who will win the Heisman Trophy. So far, USC quarterback Caleb Williams has strong odds to pull an Archie Griffin and win back-to-back Heisman Trophies. But there is one... The post Interesting player favored to win Heisman Trophy appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 MINUTES AGO