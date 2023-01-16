ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Larry Brown Sports

Interesting player favored to win Heisman Trophy

The 2022 college football season is in the books, and it’s time to look ahead to the 2023 season. One question for the 2023 season is who will win the Heisman Trophy. So far, USC quarterback Caleb Williams has strong odds to pull an Archie Griffin and win back-to-back Heisman Trophies. But there is one... The post Interesting player favored to win Heisman Trophy appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Marcus Smart has concerning revelation about 2018 glass-punching injury

Marcus Smart is making a troubling revelation about his infamous injury from five years ago. The Boston Celtics guard Smart told reporters in a recent interview that he still plays with some glass in his hand as a result of the 2018 incident where he punched a picture frame. “Ever since the picture frame incident... The post Marcus Smart has concerning revelation about 2018 glass-punching injury appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Saints’ Jordan wins appeal, critical of NFL’s process

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan says he’s won his appeal of the NFL’s decision to fine him $50,000 for allegedly faking an injury during a game. And New Orleans’ career sack leader is also questioning the NFL’s process for handing down punishment before requesting medical records needed to make an informed ruling.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Associated Press

Cowboys kicker Maher looks steady in practice after meltdown

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Brett Maher was perfect on all six field goals reporters were allowed to see at Dallas Cowboys practice Thursday. The beleaguered kicker who made NFL history — regular season or playoffs — by missing his first four extra points in a wild-card victory over Tampa Bay must be heeding star running back Ezekiel Elliott’s advice.
DALLAS, TX
Tuscaloosa, AL
Catfish Tuscaloosa plays the best classic country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

