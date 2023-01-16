Read full article on original website
Coyotes vs Wolves Boys Basketball Pre-Game Primer
Coyote Boys basketball is back at home on Tuesday for the second half of a Battle of the Bakken double header against the Watford City Wolves. The 8:00 PM tip-off at John Cole Gymnasium, looks to take a cue from last years matchup at the Phill Jackson Fieldhouse to create a raucous environment as the Coyotes and the Wolves are both looking for their first WDA win, and the Coyotes looking for their first win overall on the season.
Williston Chamber Set To Host Legislative Forum
The Williston Area Chamber of Commerce continues to do great thing in the community. So does Williston Economic Development and Williams County. These three local governmental entities have teamed to host a Williston Area Legislative Forum this Saturday. We are just three weeks into the new session and this is a great opportunity to see what our elected officials are up to in Bismarck.
Some Unique And Unusual Job Listings In Williston
You may almost always see "Help Wanted" or "Now Hiring" signs outside of businesses. Many applicants aren't applying for traditional employment, despite the fact that businesses are looking to hire a ton of people. When I started to put this article together, I went to indeed.com to see just who was hiring, and for what positions they need to fill. As of today, they have 1239 jobs that need to be filled.
Williston Community Builders Continue To Be The Good
There is a group in Williston that has been doing a lot of good. Not just lately, but for the last several years. This special group of people has a common goal - making a difference in our community. Their mission is to "build a better community, one friendly face at a time"! Let me introduce you to the Williston Community Builders.
