Read full article on original website
Related
whatcom-news.com
New 911 response services in Bellingham and Whatcom County to provide social services experts
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Officials with the Whatcom County Health Department issued a press release Wednesday, January 18th, announcing a program that will serve people described in calls to What-Comm 911 as being “in immediate or emergent crisis.” It added that a similar program is planned for unincorporated areas of Whatcom County.
989kbay.com
Bellingham rolls out new mental health crisis program
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The City of Bellingham has rolled out a new program to address mental health crises. The Alternative Response Team, or ART, will be sent to non-violent behavioral health incidents. The team is comprised of behavioral health specialists and nurses. ART was created in an effort to...
KGMI
City of Bellingham accepting public proposals for Woodstock Farm
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – An historic Chuckanut Drive property is looking for its next caretaker. The City of Bellingham is now accepting public proposals for the future of Woodstock Farm. The property has been owned and maintained by the city as a public park since 2004. Currently, the site is...
You’ll recognize the sign, but this iconic Bellingham boutique has a new owner
The shop has been open in downtown Bellingham since 2014 and will be celebrating its new owner with a special event including a sale, food and music.
Whatcom County deputies back on patrol after being shot in the face
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Nearly a year after the shooting that changed their lives, Deputies Ryan Rathbun and Jay Thompson are grateful to be back on the street. "The support was overwhelming, highly motivating and therapeutic," said Rathbun. "To know there's that much love and support made it much easier to want to come back."
Insurance squabble leaves thousands of seniors in limbo
ARLINGTON, Wash — At 74 years old, Jo Ford keeps herself in good shape by line dancing every week at the Stilly Senior Center in Arlington, but she worries what shape her health insurance is in right now. "I felt like the rug had been pulled out from under...
This Bellingham parking lot is being converted into apartments
Construction is expected to begin in 2024 with occupancy expected in 2025.
These luxury dome vacation rentals are coming to Whatcom County
The project’s founder said he considered other areas but ultimately picked the site due to the town’s lack of big business and major development.
whatcom-news.com
Power outage leaves many in York neighborhood in the dark
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Puget Sound Energy (PSE) reported an outage in the York neighborhood of Bellingham began about 4pm on Monday, January 16th. According to PSE, the outage impacted over 1,500 of their customer addresses. Neighbors in the area reported hearing and seeing and hearing a transformer on a...
Bellingham man arrested for second-degree rape after a night of drinking
He remains in jail on a $25,000 appearance bond.
KGMI
Two burglary suspects in Bellingham tracked down by K-9, drone
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Two burglary suspects were tracked down and arrested after trying to outrun a Bellingham K-9. Bellingham Police said that officers were called after the suspects broke into a locked garage Thursday night, January 12th. K-9 Destro tracked down a stolen quad two houses away and caught...
989kbay.com
Commercial retail vacancies continue to drop in Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The sale of Bellis Fair Mall did not slow down demand for retail space in Bellingham. According to a report from Pacific Continental Realty’s Ryan Martin, retail vacancy rates in the area fell 0.5% to 2.8% in the 4th quarter of 2022, down for a second consecutive quarter.
Shocked at your Whatcom County energy bill this month? Here’s why
Whatcom County residents could be eligible for utility assistance.
New Dungeons and Dragons tea shop, local foodie events, new beer and bunny adoptions
Your guide to Whatcom County’s latest retail news, such as rabbits with discounted adoption fees, new beer from a local brewery and events.
Early morning fire at south Everett strip mall under investigation
EVERETT, Wash. — Fire investigators in Snohomish County are investigating an early morning fire at a strip mall in south Everett. Just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday, a security guard called 911 to report smoke coming from the roof of a building at 100th Street Southwest and Evergreen Way, according to the Everett Fire Department.
I-5 at Canadian border reopens in both directions after closure
BLAINE, Wash. — Interstate 5 in both directions was reopened just before 10 p.m. after a bomb threat on the Canadian side of the border prompted a closure of I-5 in both directions in Blaine, Washington State Patrol confirmed Saturday night. WSP PIO Kelsey Harding shared a Tweet on...
989kbay.com
Cherry Point company reaches settlement over propane emissions
FERNDALE, Wash. – A Cherry Point petroleum company has reached a multi-million-dollar settlement for air-borne pollution it released over six years. The Northwest Clean Air Agency alleged in 2021 that Petrogas had made changes to its facility that resulted in hundreds of tons of propane emissions each year from 2014 to 2020.
myeverettnews.com
One Car Rollover Shuts Rucker Between 41st And 43rd
Rucker Avenue in Everett, Washington was closed for two hours in both directions between 41st street and 43rd street after a one-car rollover crash that happened about 3:45 AM Sunday morning. Everett Police and Fire responded and found one vehicle on its side at 42nd and Rucker. The driver was...
989kbay.com
Lynden boys win, girls lose Wednesday night
Prep basketball finals Wednesday night…the Lynden boys beat Burlington 61-51. Last year’s state tournament Most Valuable Player Anthony Canales had 30 points for the Lions. The Ferndale boys lost to Mount Vernon 66-51. On the girls side Lynden got knocked off by Burlington 47-45 and Ferndale beat Mount...
itinyhouses.com
3 Bed Tiny Home Comes With All The Appliances, Is A Bargain!
Whether you’re on the hunt for a not-so-small permanent home or something that you can AirBnb out and get some passive income, this three bedroom tiny home is worth taking a look at. With all the appliances, a 70K price tag and a super spacious interior, it’s got everything you’ll need and then some.
Comments / 0