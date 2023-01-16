ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

989kbay.com

Bellingham rolls out new mental health crisis program

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The City of Bellingham has rolled out a new program to address mental health crises. The Alternative Response Team, or ART, will be sent to non-violent behavioral health incidents. The team is comprised of behavioral health specialists and nurses. ART was created in an effort to...
BELLINGHAM, WA
KGMI

City of Bellingham accepting public proposals for Woodstock Farm

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – An historic Chuckanut Drive property is looking for its next caretaker. The City of Bellingham is now accepting public proposals for the future of Woodstock Farm. The property has been owned and maintained by the city as a public park since 2004. Currently, the site is...
BELLINGHAM, WA
whatcom-news.com

Power outage leaves many in York neighborhood in the dark

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Puget Sound Energy (PSE) reported an outage in the York neighborhood of Bellingham began about 4pm on Monday, January 16th. According to PSE, the outage impacted over 1,500 of their customer addresses. Neighbors in the area reported hearing and seeing and hearing a transformer on a...
BELLINGHAM, WA
KGMI

Two burglary suspects in Bellingham tracked down by K-9, drone

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Two burglary suspects were tracked down and arrested after trying to outrun a Bellingham K-9. Bellingham Police said that officers were called after the suspects broke into a locked garage Thursday night, January 12th. K-9 Destro tracked down a stolen quad two houses away and caught...
BELLINGHAM, WA
989kbay.com

Commercial retail vacancies continue to drop in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The sale of Bellis Fair Mall did not slow down demand for retail space in Bellingham. According to a report from Pacific Continental Realty’s Ryan Martin, retail vacancy rates in the area fell 0.5% to 2.8% in the 4th quarter of 2022, down for a second consecutive quarter.
BELLINGHAM, WA
989kbay.com

Cherry Point company reaches settlement over propane emissions

FERNDALE, Wash. – A Cherry Point petroleum company has reached a multi-million-dollar settlement for air-borne pollution it released over six years. The Northwest Clean Air Agency alleged in 2021 that Petrogas had made changes to its facility that resulted in hundreds of tons of propane emissions each year from 2014 to 2020.
FERNDALE, WA
myeverettnews.com

One Car Rollover Shuts Rucker Between 41st And 43rd

Rucker Avenue in Everett, Washington was closed for two hours in both directions between 41st street and 43rd street after a one-car rollover crash that happened about 3:45 AM Sunday morning. Everett Police and Fire responded and found one vehicle on its side at 42nd and Rucker. The driver was...
EVERETT, WA
989kbay.com

Lynden boys win, girls lose Wednesday night

Prep basketball finals Wednesday night…the Lynden boys beat Burlington 61-51. Last year’s state tournament Most Valuable Player Anthony Canales had 30 points for the Lions. The Ferndale boys lost to Mount Vernon 66-51. On the girls side Lynden got knocked off by Burlington 47-45 and Ferndale beat Mount...
LYNDEN, WA
itinyhouses.com

3 Bed Tiny Home Comes With All The Appliances, Is A Bargain!

Whether you’re on the hunt for a not-so-small permanent home or something that you can AirBnb out and get some passive income, this three bedroom tiny home is worth taking a look at. With all the appliances, a 70K price tag and a super spacious interior, it’s got everything you’ll need and then some.
BELLINGHAM, WA

