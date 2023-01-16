ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
101.5 WPDH

Converted Church For Sale In Rosendale, New York

Once the Reformed Church of Rosendale this neo-gothic style building that has been converted to an entertainment/wedding venue is up for sale according to its Zillow listing. Built in 1896 on the site of the original church which burned in a devastating fire that burn 25 other builds in town, this one-of-a-kind real estate offering is up for grabs and the price is now $1.5 Million.
ROSENDALE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Vehicle Goes Up in Flames Outside Home in Goshen, New York

A vehicle caught fire yesterday in Orange County. We're not sure what kind of car it was. Maybe it was Chevy Blazer?. When you think of big headline news coming from the Hudson Valley region there are several places that might come to mind immediately. Newburgh, Poughkeepsie and Kingston often make the news for various reason. Goshen is one of those towns that gets overlooked.
GOSHEN, NY
94.3 Lite FM

11 Hudson Valley Restaurants With Critical Health Code Violations

Over the past few months, 11 Hudson Valley restaurants received three or more critical health violations. Unsanitary kitchens, improper cooking practices and faulty equipment can all lead to a dangerous situation for restaurant patrons. The New York State Department of Health takes food contamination and the possibility of foodborne illness seriously. Because the public has a right to know how safe the food is that they're feeding their families, inspectors are sent on routine visits to restaurants, ensuring they're not putting customers in danger.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

State-Of-The-Art Venue In Upstate New York For Sale

A state-of-the-art performing arts center that has hosted some top artists in Upstate New York is surprisingly on the market. The Lumberyard Center for Film and Performing Arts located on Water Street in Catskill, New York is for sale. Lumberyard Center for Film and Performing Arts For Sale In Catskill,...
CATSKILL, NY
Hudson Valley Post

The Bar on West & Main Opens its Doors in Pleasant Valley, NY

There's a new bar in town and it's bringing a "good vibe" to the Pleasant Valley community. You may remember back in May of 2022, we shared that 2 Pleasant Valley natives were working on opening a new bar/restaurant. Alexandra Pullman and Arianna Milanese had worked in the restaurant industry across the Hudson Valley for the last 8 years and decided to join forces to create a new spot for locals to enjoy in their hometown.
PLEASANT VALLEY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Developing Mystery: What’s This Flying Over Poughkeepsie?

A UFO (unidentified flying object), most recently renamed by U.S. officials as a UAP (unidentified aerial phenomenon), is any perceived aerial phenomenon that cannot be immediately identified or explained. Most UFOs on investigation are identified as known objects or atmospheric phenomena, while a small number remain unexplained. The Hudson Valley...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Dog Has Seizure in Poughkeepsie, Stranger Stops To Help

A "dog mom" in Dutchess County is looking to properly thank a woman who pulled over on the side of the road to help save her dog's life. On an average day, I often find myself reading many topics of discussion in certain "mom's groups" on social media. If you've never looked at any of these types of pages you have no idea what you are missing...LOL!
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Hot 99.1

New York State BBQ From Hudson Valley Wins National Championship

For the second straight year, an award-winning Hudson Valley eatery won a national championship. This weekend, members of the Handsome Devil team went down to Flordia to compete in the Greater Fort Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival. Newburgh, New York Eatery Wins National Championship, Again. For the second straight year,...
NEWBURGH, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Post

Poughkeepsie, NY
Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing.

