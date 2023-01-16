Read full article on original website
N.Y mom, 33, is arrested after letting her 10-year-old son get a tattoo of his name 'in full-size block letters'Westland DailyLloyd, NY
Suri Cruise Makes Her Singing Debut In Mom Katie Holmes Romantic Comedy "Alone Together" Filmed In SalisburyFlorence CarmelaSalisbury, CT
This Abandoned New York Town is One of the Eeriest Places in the CountryTravel MavenPottersville, NY
20 years ago, a young mom of 3 finished her nursing shift and headed home. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajCatskill, NY
Last Sears Store in New York Permanently ClosesTy D.Newburgh, NY
Converted Church For Sale In Rosendale, New York
Once the Reformed Church of Rosendale this neo-gothic style building that has been converted to an entertainment/wedding venue is up for sale according to its Zillow listing. Built in 1896 on the site of the original church which burned in a devastating fire that burn 25 other builds in town, this one-of-a-kind real estate offering is up for grabs and the price is now $1.5 Million.
New York State’s Luckiest Lotto Store Found In Hudson Valley
Lady luck continues to strike at one Hudson Valley store. Recently one store has sold many million-dollar winning tickets. The New York State Lottery's slogan was "Hey, you never know." That's true, but we do know where you should be buying your lotto tickets in the Hudson Valley. Orange County,...
See What’s Taking Over Tony Boffa’s Restaurant In Middletown, NY
Hudson Valley residents' hearts broke when they heard the news about their favorite Italian restaurant. This beloved business was more than just a restaurant. It served as a place where families could enjoy meals together, familiar faces could catch up and somewhere that felt like a second home. Tony Boffa's...
Vehicle Goes Up in Flames Outside Home in Goshen, New York
A vehicle caught fire yesterday in Orange County. We're not sure what kind of car it was. Maybe it was Chevy Blazer?. When you think of big headline news coming from the Hudson Valley region there are several places that might come to mind immediately. Newburgh, Poughkeepsie and Kingston often make the news for various reason. Goshen is one of those towns that gets overlooked.
The 10 Best Pizzerias Around Putnam County, New York
Who else is excited for the Super Bowl? The Super Bowl is like that one glimmer of hope - something to look forward to and celebrate - after a long, cold, bleak, and uneventful January. After the rush of the holidays, everything slows down, it feels dull, and the life can be sucked out of a lot of people.
Hudson Valley Grandad Mistaken For Cop Shot At NY Restaurant
A Hudson Valley grandfather was shot by a total stranger while eating out with his children and grandchildren. On Tuesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced a Wallkill man was sentenced for nearly killing a grandfather in front of a Town of Wallkill Restaurant in 2021. Orange County,...
OSHA Probes New York State Amazons For ‘Serious Worker Injuries’
An Amazon warehouse in the Hudson Valley is part of an investigation into causing "serious worker injuries." On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Labor announced Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) cited Amazon for failing to keep workers safe at three warehouse facilities, including one in the Hudson Valley. Hudson...
11 Hudson Valley Restaurants With Critical Health Code Violations
Over the past few months, 11 Hudson Valley restaurants received three or more critical health violations. Unsanitary kitchens, improper cooking practices and faulty equipment can all lead to a dangerous situation for restaurant patrons. The New York State Department of Health takes food contamination and the possibility of foodborne illness seriously. Because the public has a right to know how safe the food is that they're feeding their families, inspectors are sent on routine visits to restaurants, ensuring they're not putting customers in danger.
3 Upstate New York Towns Named Best for First-Time Homebuyers
Upstate New York has a lot of offer people looking to purchase their first house. The cost of living here is quite low compared to other locations in the U.S., and you can usually find a decent home in a decent area that fits your budget. This is not news...
State-Of-The-Art Venue In Upstate New York For Sale
A state-of-the-art performing arts center that has hosted some top artists in Upstate New York is surprisingly on the market. The Lumberyard Center for Film and Performing Arts located on Water Street in Catskill, New York is for sale. Lumberyard Center for Film and Performing Arts For Sale In Catskill,...
The Bar on West & Main Opens its Doors in Pleasant Valley, NY
There's a new bar in town and it's bringing a "good vibe" to the Pleasant Valley community. You may remember back in May of 2022, we shared that 2 Pleasant Valley natives were working on opening a new bar/restaurant. Alexandra Pullman and Arianna Milanese had worked in the restaurant industry across the Hudson Valley for the last 8 years and decided to join forces to create a new spot for locals to enjoy in their hometown.
Can You Help Identify What Was Creeping Around a Marlboro, NY Backyard?
Earlier this week, a friend of mine sent me a video from his backyard security camera and asked if I could help him identify what he caught on camera. At first I thought, "come on, this has to be a bear" but the more I looked at the video and thought about it the more I questioned what I was looking at.
Popular Dirt Track Will Run At Least One More Season In New York
Big news came via social media this week for fans of dirt track racing in the Hudson Valley. When the 2022 season wrapped up in Middletown, New York at the Orange County Fair Speedway the 2023 season seemed to be up in the air. This week (January 16, 2023) the...
Hudson Valley Woman Killed By New York Man She Tagged In Father’s Day Post
A Hudson Valley woman was murdered by a man she tagged on a Father's Day Facebook post. A jury in Dutchess County found a Dutchess County man Guilty Of Murder. Rhinebeck, New York Man Found Guilty Of Killing Dutchess County Woman. This week, a jury found William H. Dicke of...
Developing Mystery: What’s This Flying Over Poughkeepsie?
A UFO (unidentified flying object), most recently renamed by U.S. officials as a UAP (unidentified aerial phenomenon), is any perceived aerial phenomenon that cannot be immediately identified or explained. Most UFOs on investigation are identified as known objects or atmospheric phenomena, while a small number remain unexplained. The Hudson Valley...
Controversy After New York State Woman’s Upset Jeopardy! Win
Fans rejoiced when a New York woman won on Jeopardy! but then came some controversy. A woman from the Lower Hudson Valley became a Jeopardy! champion. Westchester County, New York Woman Wins On Jeopardy!. Katie Palumbo of Amawalk, New York finished first on Monday's episode of Jeopardy!. "Exciting news! SHS...
Dog Has Seizure in Poughkeepsie, Stranger Stops To Help
A "dog mom" in Dutchess County is looking to properly thank a woman who pulled over on the side of the road to help save her dog's life. On an average day, I often find myself reading many topics of discussion in certain "mom's groups" on social media. If you've never looked at any of these types of pages you have no idea what you are missing...LOL!
‘Dying’ Hudson Valley, New York Mall Now ‘Ultimate Destination’
A new partnership transforming "a dying mall" in the Hudson Valley into an "ultimate destination" and bringing with it many "good-paying jobs." In February of 2021, Genting Americas announced a proposal to develop and operate Resorts World Hudson Valley, a video gaming machine facility, at the Newburgh Mall in Orange County.
Westchester County Student Nearly Died In School In New York State
Quick-acting school nurses are being credited with saving the life of a Hudson Valley student who appeared to be overdosing at school. School nurses from Lower Hudson Valley appear to have saved the life of a student who was overdosing on fentanyl. Westchester County, New York Student Saved By School...
New York State BBQ From Hudson Valley Wins National Championship
For the second straight year, an award-winning Hudson Valley eatery won a national championship. This weekend, members of the Handsome Devil team went down to Flordia to compete in the Greater Fort Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival. Newburgh, New York Eatery Wins National Championship, Again. For the second straight year,...
