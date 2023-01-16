Read full article on original website
Underrated “laser beam” SMG has zero recoil in Warzone 2
Warzone 2 expert FaZe Booya has unveiled an underused SMG that’s a “laser beam” on Al Mazrah and deserves more attention in the current meta. SMGs are the top-tier choice at close quarters in Warzone 2, offering unmatched TTKs and a huge amount of mobility to outplay your foes.
FaZe Clan lose key player for BLAST Premier Spring Groups
FaZe’s CS:GO team will have to do without the services of Håvard ‘rain’ Nygaard for the BLAST Premier Spring Groups, it has been announced. The North American organization posted to Twitter that rain will miss the event to attend the birth of his child, adding that head coach Robert ‘RobbaN’ Dahlström will not be standing behind the team in their first matches “due to a personal matter”.
Crazy Warzone 2 bug is killing players before the match even starts
A bizarre and infuriating Warzone 2 bug is killing players before matches even begin, booting them out of the transport plane as it approaches Al Mazrah. While Warzone 2 was seen by many as the answer to the first Warzone’s glaring issues, that optimism has given way to disappointment as a series of issues affect the BR sequel.
Warzone 2 devs finally respond to broken Birdseye perk
Infinity Ward have finally responded to reports from Warzone 2 players that the Birdseye Ultimate perk is not functioning as intended, confirming they’re investigating and searching for a resolution. Warzone 2, in contrast to its predecessor battle royale, has incorporated Modern Warfare 2’s unique perk system. As a...
Warzone 2 expert “brilliantly” trolls players with proximity mines
Never trust the words of an enemy. Warzone 2 TikToker made that adage a reality with the help of proximity mines. Proximity chat revolutionized Warzone 2 content creation. The new feature allows players to communicate with enemies, opening up new avenues of creative expression. For example, a group of players used proximity chat to orchestrate a flash dance, and another role played as an Uber driver.
Sojourn players annihilate Overwatch 2 with 70 kill games thanks to Mercy pocket
Overwatch 2 players are desperate for Sojourn nerfs after seeing insane scorecards with people playing her getting over 50 kills per game. Scoreboards in Overwatch 2 are giving players more ways than ever to see who is dominating their ranked games and it turns out that Sojourn has grown incredibly powerful with a Mercy pocket.
ImperialHal slams “incompetent” Apex Legends devs after ‘UI images’ bug ruins game
TSM pro Phillip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen has blasted Respawn as “incompetent” after Apex Legends’ infamous ‘UI images ran out of room’ error ruined a match mid-gunfight. Bugs and glitches have regularly affected Apex Legends players since its February 2019 launch. However, most have been...
Best Gastrodon build for 7-Star Greninja Tera Raids
Greninja has stumped trainers as it poses one of the greatest threats from a 7-star Tera Raid, but Gastrodon is the perfect counter for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Poison-type boss. The fan-favorite Gen 5 starter Greninja is the next featured Pokemon in the incredibly challenging Scarlet & Violet 7-star...
“Terrible” Warzone 2 bundle splits community as players argue value of reskins
Warzone 2 players argued amongst themselves over Activision’s recent practice of selling reskins for new bundles, with many in the community calling out the devs in a heated debate. Reskins are a fairly common practice in the gaming industry, where the developers create a different color palette for a...
Warzone 2 expert reveals “top tier” LMG that will replace the RPK
CoD YouTuber WhosImmortal revealed which LMG will replace the RPK in Warzone 2 if a nerf is coming in Season 2. Warzone 2 expert WhosImmortal claimed the RPK “is far and away the best weapon right now” thanks to the weapon’s controllable recoil and devastating time-to-kill speed. The RPK boasts an incredible 18.2% pick rate, according to WZ Ranked, and the TAQ-V’s 12.3% comes second.
Pokemon Go trainer takes PokeStop to next level with real gifts
A Pokemon Go player went the extra mile for their local PokeStop, leaving an adorable Pikachu plush for fellow trainers to catch. The digital world of Pokemon Go features real-world PokeStops around the globe, all of which trainers can use to collect various items. Higher-level players can even unlock Pokemon Eggs or PokeBalls.
XclusiveAce’s revamped MW2 perk system gets players’ instant approval
CoD YouTuber TheXclusiveAce has unveiled what he would change about Modern Warfare 2’s perk system, and players of the game think it’s the perfect solution. Modern Warfare 2 stuck to the established CoD formula in some ways and sought to innovate it in others. One aspect of traditional multiplayer it revamped was the perk system.
Warzone 2 invisibility glitch makes enemies disappear but still able to shoot
An invisibility glitch in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 allows enemies to keep shooting after presumably being killed. It’s safe to say Warzone 2 is littered with glitches, both big and small, though players can reasonably sidestep some of the minor issues. Larger, game-breaking bugs continue to wreak havoc,...
Best Klefki Tera Raid build: How to solo Greninja with Stored Power
Unrivaled Greninja is in seven-star Tera Raids for a limited time, and this Klefki build will make Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s newest challenge a breeze, thanks to Stored Power. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s post-game is almost entirely made up of Tera Raiding. Despite a brief retreading of gyms and...
Apex Legends bots spotted “ratting for XP” in pubs to level up accounts
Apex Legends players have started spotting more and more XP bots in their matches, often found in big groups standing together in the corner of a map. When discussing the biggest issues facing Apex Legends, cheating and the use of third-party software will always be a topic the community raises.
How to connect a PS4 controller to a PC
Getting your PS4 controller to connect to a PC is as simple as apple pie, with a few options for how you want to do it. The PS4 controller is still one of the best for your gaming escapades these days. Everything from the sticks to the built-in gyro, it’s a sublime all-in-one that rarely fails to work. As PC gaming and console gaming are effectively merging as well, you’ll even have noticed some games offer both types of button prompts on the screen.
Hilarious Pokemon Scarlet & Violet glitch turns Kingambit into a Beyblade
One Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player encountered a hilarious glitch that essentially turned their Kingambit into a spinning Beyblade. While Pokemon Scarlet & Violet sold incredibly well, players have been frustrated at the state of the game’s performance and stability. Though some glitches players encounter can be incredibly frustrating,...
Overwatch Easter Egg reveals time period for when Overwatch 2 is set
An Overwatch 2 player has discovered an easter egg on Paraiso that may confirm when the game is actually set. It’s no secret that Overwatch 2 takes place sometime in the near future. From the flying cars in Midtown, New York to the cybernetically enhanced soldier running rampant, it’s pretty obvious the Overwatch sequel takes place well ahead of current times.
Ayaneo reveals Pocket Air Android handheld & more
Chinese hardware manufacturer Ayaneo revealed a number of new handhelds during a live broadcast and surprised everyone with a new Android handheld, named the Pocket Air. With a mostly drab stream, Ayaneo still managed to impress with its upcoming hardware. Alongside showing off the previously released Ayaneo 2 and Air Pro, as well as the upcoming Slide. The show ended with the Pocket Air, an Android-based handheld not too dissimilar to the Logitech G Cloud or Razer Edge.
Activision confirms delay for MW2 & Warzone 2: Season 2
Activision has now confirmed the rumors, announcing a delay for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 2. Warzone 2 is in the midst of a player count decline, and content creators have threatened to jump ship if conditions don’t improve. Community members have particularly raised issues with the...
