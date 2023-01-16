Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KCTV 5
No. 13 Kansas State outlasts No. 2 Kansas in overtime
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State came out firing in the first half, but it took overtime for the Wildcats to hang on by the skin of their teeth, 83-82. K-State built a 16-9 lead and they took advantage of KU’s eight turnovers which led to 13 Kansas State points. Jalen Wilson responded with a three making it a 19-12 game but Kansas State went on a mini 5-0 run with the ‘Cats leading 24-12.
KCTV 5
K-State researcher awarded $580K to study complex disease spread
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A researcher at Kansas State University has been awarded $580,000 of $2.5 million to study how diseases spread under complex conditions. Kansas State University says Caterina Scoglio, professor in the Mike Wiegers Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, has received a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to study long-distance dispersal and disease spread of six model hosts and pathogens.
KCTV 5
KU ready for Top 15 matchup, plus a unique message from Jerome Tang
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Top 15 matchup for the first time since 2013, the Sunflower Showdown will be sold out at Bramlage Coliseum. The sixth-oldest rivalry may have a little more meaning this time around, but head coach Jerome Tang isn’t buying into the hype. ”It doesn’t win...
KCTV 5
Scammers attempt to defraud Evergy customers through Cash App
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy has warned customers that some have reported attempts to defraud them out of their hard-earned money through Cash App. Electric utility company Evergy says on Thursday, Jan. 19, that scammers have attempted a new tactic to defraud customers of their hard-earned money. It said callers have fraudulently claimed to be employees and have told customers that to avoid a power outage, they need to send money over Cash App immediately.
