Representative Ken Collins Has Plans for Kansas

Earlier this month, Representative Kenneth Collins began his third term in the Kansas legislature following an unopposed election in November. Collins, a Republican, represents parts of Allen, Bourbon, Crawford, and Neosho counties in Topeka. The legislative session will run until May 22. The Governor, as well as a bipartisan coalition...
If Kansas legislators choose, a sensible and moderate path out of chaos awaits them

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Rabbi Moti Rieber is executive director of Kansas Interfaith Action, a statewide, multifaith issue-advocacy organization that works on a variety of social, economic and climate justice […] The post If Kansas legislators choose, a sensible and moderate path out of chaos awaits them appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Missouri lawmakers file several bills regarding abortion

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri House Minority Leader Crystal Quade of Springfield is one of many lawmakers who filed legislation. “The reason I filed that, quite honestly, is to continue the conversation around reproductive health care and what is going on in our state,” said House Minority Leader Quade.
Is It Illegal in Oklahoma to Flip Off a Police Officer?

First let me say I in no way endorse or condone this type of behavior unless, of course, it's warranted and provoked by unjust and disrespectful treatment. The question is this "Is it illegal to flip off the police in Oklahoma?" This was a recent topic of discussion at the water cooler and we needed some answers.
Legislators anticipate Governor Parson’s State of the State address

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Republicans and Democrats are anticipating Missouri Governor Mike Parson’s State of the State address for Wednesday afternoon. Democrats are hoping to hear the governor’s plans to address the issue of childcare increasing state workers’ pay. They are focused on ensuring that Missouri has a strong workforce and can be competitive in the job market. So far, the governor has recommended an 8.7% for all state employees, but that could change as the legislative session progresses. One topic that both sides of the aisle are prioritizing is education.
Gov. urges Kansans to act during Radon Action Month

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has urged Kansans to take steps toward safety during Radon Action Month in January 2023. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly proclaimed on Tuesday, Jan. 12, that January is Radion Action Month in the Sunflower State. Through a partnership with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, Kansans have been urged to test their homes, schools and work sites for radon to minimize long-term health risks.
It’s A New Year with New Laws in Oklahoma

Effective January 1, 2023, eight new laws took effect throughout the state. Oklahomans should be aware of changes to criminal investigations, ecommerce, voting rights, and unemployment benefits as well as taxation and tax code. The Oklahoma Inform Act was created by Senate Bill 418. This ensures that online stores make...
ACLU of Kansas prepared to challenge Legislature’s attacks on trans kids, voting rights

TOPEKA — The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas is prepared to challenge the Kansas Legislature’s annual attacks on transgender children, voting rights and reproductive health care while searching for common ground on criminal justice reform and medical marijuana. The organization’s priorities for the 2023 session are mostly at odds with leadership in the GOP-dominated […] The post ACLU of Kansas prepared to challenge Legislature’s attacks on trans kids, voting rights appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
