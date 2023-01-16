Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
Bill introduced to squash exceptions to law that allows teen marriage in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A bill has been introduced in the Kansas House of Representatives to disallow exceptions to a law that currently allows teens to get married in certain cases. On Tuesday, Jan. 17, the Kansas House Committee on Federal and State Affairs introduced House Bill 2046 to require...
KCTV 5
Missouri Governor Parson outlines his legislative priorities for 2023 in State of State
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson delivered the 2023 State of the State Address to the Missouri General Assembly. Governor Parson expressed to the General Assembly and state officials that Missouri is stronger today and committed to continuing what his administration has started because “We Are Not Done Yet.”
PSU Collegio
Representative Ken Collins Has Plans for Kansas
Earlier this month, Representative Kenneth Collins began his third term in the Kansas legislature following an unopposed election in November. Collins, a Republican, represents parts of Allen, Bourbon, Crawford, and Neosho counties in Topeka. The legislative session will run until May 22. The Governor, as well as a bipartisan coalition...
If Kansas legislators choose, a sensible and moderate path out of chaos awaits them
The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Rabbi Moti Rieber is executive director of Kansas Interfaith Action, a statewide, multifaith issue-advocacy organization that works on a variety of social, economic and climate justice […] The post If Kansas legislators choose, a sensible and moderate path out of chaos awaits them appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
kttn.com
Audio: KCMO Mayor “outraged” that Missouri Attorney General’s office is suing to block student loan forgiveness
(Missourinet) – A group of elected officials and supporters of President Biden are pushing back against Republican efforts to block student loan forgiveness. They include Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas. He says that student loan debt is especially heavy in Kansas City:. “Nearly 90,000 people owe more than $3...
KCTV 5
Missouri lawmakers file several bills regarding abortion
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri House Minority Leader Crystal Quade of Springfield is one of many lawmakers who filed legislation. “The reason I filed that, quite honestly, is to continue the conversation around reproductive health care and what is going on in our state,” said House Minority Leader Quade.
KCTV 5
Missouri inmate ‘ecstatic’ to have marijuana charges expunged
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Adam Mace has learned he’ll be released from prison. A Cass County judge expunged his old marijuana possession conviction. Mace has spent 14 years in prison; the past three were simply for the marijuana charge. KCTV5 spoke to him by phone while he waits...
Recall alert posted in 8 states including Kansas due to wheat allergen
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Hy-Vee Inc. posted a recall alert for several states including Kansas for two varieties of its Hy-Vee Mealtime Beef Pot Roast Dinners due to the presence of an undeclared wheat allergen. Nola Davis, a spokeswoman for Hy-Vee, reports that the recall impacts Hy-Vee stores across its eight-state region which include: Kansas, Iowa, […]
Is It Illegal in Oklahoma to Flip Off a Police Officer?
First let me say I in no way endorse or condone this type of behavior unless, of course, it's warranted and provoked by unjust and disrespectful treatment. The question is this "Is it illegal to flip off the police in Oklahoma?" This was a recent topic of discussion at the water cooler and we needed some answers.
KCTV 5
Legislators anticipate Governor Parson’s State of the State address
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Republicans and Democrats are anticipating Missouri Governor Mike Parson’s State of the State address for Wednesday afternoon. Democrats are hoping to hear the governor’s plans to address the issue of childcare increasing state workers’ pay. They are focused on ensuring that Missouri has a strong workforce and can be competitive in the job market. So far, the governor has recommended an 8.7% for all state employees, but that could change as the legislative session progresses. One topic that both sides of the aisle are prioritizing is education.
Son, sister of slain Hays resident urge Kansas House members to amend estate law
The grieving son and sister of a homicide victim urge Kansas House to approve a bill preventing accused killers from inheriting estate assets of the deceased. The post Son, sister of slain Hays resident urge Kansas House members to amend estate law appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KCTV 5
Gov. urges Kansans to act during Radon Action Month
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has urged Kansans to take steps toward safety during Radon Action Month in January 2023. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly proclaimed on Tuesday, Jan. 12, that January is Radion Action Month in the Sunflower State. Through a partnership with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, Kansans have been urged to test their homes, schools and work sites for radon to minimize long-term health risks.
KCTV 5
Missouri Governor Parson proposes millions to go towards child care crisis
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Since the start of the pandemic, Missouri businesses have struggled to keep workers in part because it’s hard to find child care. Governor Parson proposed spending millions to give parents and businesses more options during the State of the State on Wednesday. Governor Parson...
Vox
Kansas voters sided with abortion rights in August. Republicans don’t care.
Nicole Narea covers state politics and policy for Vox, focusing on personalities, conversations, and political battles happening in state capitals and why they matter to the entire country. She first joined Vox in 2019, and her work has also appeared in Politico, Washington Monthly, and the New Republic. Kansas voters...
How to get your name removed from the Kansas drug registry before 15 years
Kansas Legal Services and The Wichita Bar Association are teaming up for a program to help ex-offenders get off the drug registry.
Scam alert: Evergy warns Kansas and Missouri customers about new phone scam tactic
KANSAS CITY (KSNT) – Evergy has posted a warning to its customers regarding a new tactic being used by scammers in Kansas and Missouri on Thursday. Andrew Baker, a spokesman for Evergy, said scam callers are fraudulently claiming to be representatives of Evergy and are telling customers that they need to send money through the […]
guthrienewsleader.net
It’s A New Year with New Laws in Oklahoma
Effective January 1, 2023, eight new laws took effect throughout the state. Oklahomans should be aware of changes to criminal investigations, ecommerce, voting rights, and unemployment benefits as well as taxation and tax code. The Oklahoma Inform Act was created by Senate Bill 418. This ensures that online stores make...
ACLU of Kansas prepared to challenge Legislature’s attacks on trans kids, voting rights
TOPEKA — The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas is prepared to challenge the Kansas Legislature’s annual attacks on transgender children, voting rights and reproductive health care while searching for common ground on criminal justice reform and medical marijuana. The organization’s priorities for the 2023 session are mostly at odds with leadership in the GOP-dominated […] The post ACLU of Kansas prepared to challenge Legislature’s attacks on trans kids, voting rights appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
bluevalleypost.com
Capitol Update: Rep. Linda Featherston says extremists don’t represent most Kansans
Each week during the 2023 Kansas legislative session, we will provide Blue Valley area lawmakers the opportunity to share their thoughts about what is happening in the state capitol. Below is this week’s submission from Democratic Rep. Linda Featherston of Kansas House District 16 in Overland Park. Republican Rep....
Missouri’s first marijuana expungement cases laying the groundwork for reform
A Cass County courtroom could be one of the first places in the state to let someone out of prison by expunging a previous marijuana conviction.
