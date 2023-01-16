Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bitterness From the Baltimore RavensFlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
Welcome to the Clifton Gaslight DistrictLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
Game Day Firecracker Meatballs 🏈Ridley's WreckageCincinnati, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Police Find Missing Dayton, Ohio Woman's Vehicle Abandoned In Middletown. Where Is Cierra?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDayton, OH
Related
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Fox 19
Jimmy Burrow reflects on Joe’s on-field, off-field success
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - As Joe Burrow prepares to take on another tough team on Sunday, his father, Jimmy Burrow, reflects on his son’s on and off-field accomplishments. Being the father of an NFL superstar like Joe can cause a special kind of nervousness, but it’s the kind that pays off.
Tom Brady’s Buccaneers teammates reportedly believe the QB’s played his last game in Tampa
A few other teams have already been linked to Brady. Tom Brady’s future is uncertain, but some might be certain that he’s finished in Tampa Bay. Several Buccaneers players feel that Brady will leave Tampa Bay this offseason based “on their final interactions” with the quarterback this season, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Saturday. Rapoport added that one player told him that he’d “be surprised if he’s back,” while another player said, “He sounded like a person saying goodbye for good.”
Light snow expected throughout Jaguars vs. Chiefs playoff game
When the NBC’s pregame broadcast began for a Divisional Round matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday, the snow was already falling. That’s not expected to end any time soon. Light flurries of snow are in the forecast in Kansas City, Mo. until the...
Fox 19
Letters for Damar Hamlin pour into Corryville post office
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Corryville post office says they felt the outpouring of love for Buffalo Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin just by the number of letters they received for him. When Hamlin returned to Buffalo, the post office wasn’t sure what to do with all those letters. FOX19...
FREE AGENCY: Damien Harris open to returning to the Patriots in 2023
Damien Harris was selected in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft by the New England Patriots. In his four seasons with the franchise, he rapidly rose up the depth chart and earned a consistent and significant role within the Patriots’ offensive scheme. As the 2023 offseason approaches,...
Fox 19
Whoops! Joe Burrow explains jersey mishap
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wednesday’s media session for Joe Burrow got started with some laughs. As he walked up to the podium, reporters noticed Burrow was not in his usual orange No. 9 practice jersey. He was wearing Brandon Allen’s No. 8 practice jersey. Do not worry, though, Bengals...
Fox 19
‘They took in our brother:’ Bills players grapple with Bengals matchup, shared trauma
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals and Bills will meet on Sunday a day shy of three weeks after Damar Hamlin’s on-field collapse at Paycor Stadium. Even though the teams are playing for a chance at advancing to the Super Bowl, there’s respect across the Buffalo Bills organization for the Bengals team and front office as well as the people of Cincinnati.
Fox 19
Rhinegeist makes charity bet with Buffalo craft brewery
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Bengals win against the Bills on Sunday will benefit one Tri-State charity in a big way. Rhinegeist, Cincinnati’s largest craft brewery, has made a bet with Buffalo’s Community Beer Works on the outcome of Sunday’s Divisional Round playoff matchup. If the Bengals win,...
Auburn offers five-star teammate of 2024 recruit A'Mon Lane
The Tigers have offered a premier defensive back for the 2024 class, and they could have an edge that may bring him to the Plains. Auburn has offered safety Anquon Fegans, according to his Twitter account. Fegans plays at Moody High School in Alabaster, Alabama, and is currently a composite five-star and the No. 2 prospect in Alabama according to 247Sports.
Fox 19
Fans get ready for Sunday’s Bengals-Bills kickoff
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fans are getting ready for the highly anticipated AFC Divisional Round game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills on Sunday. FOX19 NOW’s four-person team is in Buffalo, New York, to cover the game and everything leading up to it. Don’t miss out on any of...
Fox 19
Ted Karras gives experience of a lifetime to lifelong Bengals fan with ALS
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A chance introduction between a family of lifelong Bengals fans and team captain Ted Karras has now evolved into a friendship. It’s a great picture: a father and son with a team captain of the Cincinnati Bengals. If every picture is worth something greater, this one...
Comments / 0