A few other teams have already been linked to Brady. Tom Brady’s future is uncertain, but some might be certain that he’s finished in Tampa Bay. Several Buccaneers players feel that Brady will leave Tampa Bay this offseason based “on their final interactions” with the quarterback this season, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Saturday. Rapoport added that one player told him that he’d “be surprised if he’s back,” while another player said, “He sounded like a person saying goodbye for good.”

TAMPA, FL ・ 29 MINUTES AGO