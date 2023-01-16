ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

OnlyHomers

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
Fox 19

Jimmy Burrow reflects on Joe’s on-field, off-field success

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - As Joe Burrow prepares to take on another tough team on Sunday, his father, Jimmy Burrow, reflects on his son’s on and off-field accomplishments. Being the father of an NFL superstar like Joe can cause a special kind of nervousness, but it’s the kind that pays off.
CINCINNATI, OH
Boston

Tom Brady’s Buccaneers teammates reportedly believe the QB’s played his last game in Tampa

A few other teams have already been linked to Brady. Tom Brady’s future is uncertain, but some might be certain that he’s finished in Tampa Bay. Several Buccaneers players feel that Brady will leave Tampa Bay this offseason based “on their final interactions” with the quarterback this season, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Saturday. Rapoport added that one player told him that he’d “be surprised if he’s back,” while another player said, “He sounded like a person saying goodbye for good.”
TAMPA, FL
Fox 19

Letters for Damar Hamlin pour into Corryville post office

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Corryville post office says they felt the outpouring of love for Buffalo Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin just by the number of letters they received for him. When Hamlin returned to Buffalo, the post office wasn’t sure what to do with all those letters. FOX19...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Whoops! Joe Burrow explains jersey mishap

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wednesday’s media session for Joe Burrow got started with some laughs. As he walked up to the podium, reporters noticed Burrow was not in his usual orange No. 9 practice jersey. He was wearing Brandon Allen’s No. 8 practice jersey. Do not worry, though, Bengals...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Rhinegeist makes charity bet with Buffalo craft brewery

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Bengals win against the Bills on Sunday will benefit one Tri-State charity in a big way. Rhinegeist, Cincinnati’s largest craft brewery, has made a bet with Buffalo’s Community Beer Works on the outcome of Sunday’s Divisional Round playoff matchup. If the Bengals win,...
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Auburn offers five-star teammate of 2024 recruit A'Mon Lane

The Tigers have offered a premier defensive back for the 2024 class, and they could have an edge that may bring him to the Plains. Auburn has offered safety Anquon Fegans, according to his Twitter account. Fegans plays at Moody High School in Alabaster, Alabama, and is currently a composite five-star and the No. 2 prospect in Alabama according to 247Sports.
AUBURN, AL
Fox 19

Fans get ready for Sunday’s Bengals-Bills kickoff

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fans are getting ready for the highly anticipated AFC Divisional Round game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills on Sunday. FOX19 NOW’s four-person team is in Buffalo, New York, to cover the game and everything leading up to it. Don’t miss out on any of...
CINCINNATI, OH

