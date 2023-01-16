ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, VA

Va. Parents Searching for Missing Daughter Find Her Body on Wooded Path, and Man Is Charged

Aonesty Selby had celebrated her 18th birthday just three days before her body was found on a remote dirt logging path A man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a missing teenager whose body was found by her parents and aunt on a wooded path in Virginia, according to authorities and a local news report. Aonesty Selby, 18, was reported missing to the James City County Police Department on Jan. 13 by her family who had become concerned after not hearing from...
ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

Remains found of 18-year-old reported missing on Eastern Shore

PAINTER, Va. (WAVY) — The remains of an 18-year-old reported missing back in April 2022 in Accomack County have been found, authorities confirmed. The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office says the Norfolk Medical Examiner’s Office identified the remains as those of Jay’von Malik Bailey, of Temperanceville. The skeletal remains were found back on Monday, January 9 by a hunter in a wooded area in the 37000 block of Bells Neck Road, a secluded area on the seaside east of Exmore.
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

Newport News man charged with murder of Williamsburg 18-year-old

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A Newport News man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder following the death of 18-year-old Aonesty Selby of Williamsburg, the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday evening. 21-year-old Andarius McClelland of Newport News was arrested and charged...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

