FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
6-year-old shot Virginia teacher during class lessonNorthville HeraldNewport News, VA
This Middle-of-Nowhere Massachusetts General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the StateTravel MavenWilliamsburg, MA
Multi-award winning black owned barber shop continues to thrive in Newport NewsStephy SaysNewport News, VA
Metal detectors at elementary schools: Repercussions of the Newport News shooting?Northville HeraldNewport News, VA
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Newport News man charged with killing teenager, leaving body in Isle of Wight County
A Newport News man has been charged with killing a Williamsburg teenager and leaving her body in Isle of Wight County. Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office investigators, with the assistance of the Newport News Police Department, arrested Andarius McClelland on Jan. 17. Eighteen-year-old Aonesty Selby was found dead...
Clue led family to missing teen's body; 'off-again, on-again' boyfriend arrested
The body of a missing Williamsburg teenager was discovered by her family last Friday in rural Isle of Wight County after a friend gave them her location based her previous social media activity.
Va. Parents Searching for Missing Daughter Find Her Body on Wooded Path, and Man Is Charged
Aonesty Selby had celebrated her 18th birthday just three days before her body was found on a remote dirt logging path A man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a missing teenager whose body was found by her parents and aunt on a wooded path in Virginia, according to authorities and a local news report. Aonesty Selby, 18, was reported missing to the James City County Police Department on Jan. 13 by her family who had become concerned after not hearing from...
Single mom and her friend killed in Hopewell double shooting: 'It's disturbing'
Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that detectives are looking for at least two suspects and are using all resources to help them in this case.
4 suspects in shooting outside Suffolk restaurant arrested: Police
Four suspects connected to a shooting outside of the High Tide Restaurant and Raw Bar in downtown Suffolk have been arrested, according to Suffolk Police.
Suspicious package in Williamsburg deemed not a threat: Officials
Williamsburg authorities are investigating a suspicious package Wednesday night. It's happening in the 600 block of Jamestown Road.
Suspect back in custody after escaping police in Henrico's West End
A suspect is back in custody after he escaped police in Henrico's West End on Wednesday evening, police say,
Man arrested after crashing into Chesapeake business
Police in Chesapeake are investigating after a car crashed into a business Wednesday night. It happened at the Popeyes location in the 4300 block of Indian River Road.
Richmond Police looking for suspect in Old Warwick Road robbery
Richmond Police detectives are searching for a suspect who allegedly committed a burglary at a South Richmond business earlier this month.
65-year-old man killed in Hampton shooting; Homicide investigation underway
Police are on scene of a deadly shooting in the 700 block of Hemlock Ave. Police say one adult victim has been killed in the shooting.
Remains found of 18-year-old reported missing on Eastern Shore
PAINTER, Va. (WAVY) — The remains of an 18-year-old reported missing back in April 2022 in Accomack County have been found, authorities confirmed. The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office says the Norfolk Medical Examiner’s Office identified the remains as those of Jay’von Malik Bailey, of Temperanceville. The skeletal remains were found back on Monday, January 9 by a hunter in a wooded area in the 37000 block of Bells Neck Road, a secluded area on the seaside east of Exmore.
Elderly Portsmouth woman dies following crash in Caroline Co.
An elderly woman from Portsmouth died following a crash in Caroline County.
Delivery driver dispute: One charged, another injured in Chesterfield shooting
A delivery driver is recovering after being shot by another in Chesterfield County over the weekend.
Newport News man charged with murder of Williamsburg 18-year-old
ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A Newport News man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder following the death of 18-year-old Aonesty Selby of Williamsburg, the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday evening. 21-year-old Andarius McClelland of Newport News was arrested and charged...
Man killed, another hurt in Park Place section of Norfolk, police say
NORFOLK, Va. — A man was killed and another was hurt in a shooting in the Park Place section of Norfolk early Sunday morning, police said. The investigation began when police were called to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital around 4:40 a.m. after two men showed up with life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Crime Insider: Wanted man who escaped police in West End may still be handcuffed
Police are searching for a wanted man who escaped their custody in Henrico’s West End Wednesday evening, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.
Death of missing 18-year-old from Williamsburg ruled homicide
The death of a missing 18-year-old from Williamsburg whose body was found in Isle of Wight has been ruled as a homicide.
Death of NSU student, friend prompts $200M lawsuit against Richmond officer, PD
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – On the night of Aug. 7, 2022, a young couple was traveling in the southside of Richmond. Around the same time, Richmond police officers were responding to a report of a break-in. What happened next was a tragedy that’s now the subject of a $200...
3 adult females injured in shooting near Kickback Jacks in Suffolk: Police
Officers responded to a call about a shooting just after 12:30 a.m. near Kickback Jacks. The restaurant is located at 6110 College Drive next to the Village Inn
Victim of fatal vehicle crash in Chesapeake identified: Police
One man was pronounced dead at the scene. He has since been identified. An adult female suffered serious injuries and was hospitalized as a result of the crash.
