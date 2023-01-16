Read full article on original website
Related
Phone Arena
Samsung developing Lifelike Pixels display technology
By this point, it is not a secret that Samsung is one of the leaders worldwide when it comes to display technology. The Korean tech giant has historically produced devices with exceptional panels and has continuously supplied them to other manufacturers as well. Hence, it is hardly surprising that recently...
Phone Arena
The global variant of the OnePlus 11 could be different
By the looks of it, February 2023 will be a big month for Android. Not only will Samsung launch its flagship Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup, but OnePlus will also officially be releasing its own top-of-the-line handset for 2023 internationally - the OnePlus 11. For reference, the latter has already launched...
Phone Arena
Samsung Display comes out with a new 360 degrees hinge prototype for folding phones
The Consumer Electronics Show, or CES for short, has always enabled us to sneak a peak into the future of mobile tech. One of the more intriguing innovations that popped up this year during the event was an improved hinge for foldable phones that was shown off by none other than one of the leading parties in display technology — Samsung Display.
Phone Arena
Galaxy Z Fold 4 getting January security patch in the US, One UI 5.1 probably coming soon
Galaxy Z Fold 4 units across the US are currently getting the January security patch for their Android 13-based One UI 5. Rolling under the F936U1UES1BWA2 build number, the latest update is headed to unlocked variants of the Z Fold 4. The same update has already arrived to the Galaxy Z Flip 4 in the good ol' US of A.
Phone Arena
Samsung wins bittersweet Q4 battle in key smartphone market, still loses 2022 war
It's no big secret that 2022 was a bad year for the mobile industry as a whole, with global smartphone shipments down 11 percent from 2021 due to many different factors, but if there's a country you'd have expected to buck the trend, that's probably India. Unfortunately, that's not quite...
Why a green and orange dot on your phone can indicate someone listening and watching
The orange and green dots you see at the top of your iPhone screen are enhanced security precautions as a result of the new security update for IOS 14 or better.
Phone Arena
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could still be more expensive outside of the US
With the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup fast approaching more and more people are asking a crucial question. Namely, how much will Samsung’s flagship series cost? While we still have no definitive answer, the latest leaks paint an interesting picture.
Phone Arena
MWC 2023: Honor confirmed on site, might announce Snapdragon 8 Gen2 phones
Honor will be at the Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona, according to the website of the GSM Association (via GSMArena). Unlike last year, when fans of the Chinese brand had to settle for an online event, this time Honor will be present on site and will have its own booth.
Phone Arena
Microsoft's increasingly hard-to-come-by Surface Pro 8 is incredibly hard-to-turn-down at these prices
With the Surface Pro 9 available for quite some time now, including at a few decent discounts, it shouldn't come as a big surprise that Microsoft is slowly but steadily running out of stock as far as the older Surface Pro 8 is concerned. The same seems to go for...
Phone Arena
Leaked Verizon spec sheet for Galaxy S23 line reveals everything including prices
Rumors about the pricing for the Galaxy S23 series have been mostly worrisome to U.S. consumers. One report yesterday cited the lack of a 128GB storage option in the states and rumored Australian pricing to call for as much as a $200 price hike for the new series over the prices charged for last year's Galaxy S22 line. But a Verizon spec sheet has surfaced on Reddit and it shows that pricing for all three Galaxy S23 models will remain the same compared to last year's models.
Phone Arena
How to enable Bluetooth on Stadia controller to connect to your Android phone or PC
Stadia, Google's short-lived cloud-based gaming platform, promptly shut down on January 18th. However, it didn't go down without first gifting its users with a parting gift in the form of the ability to unlock the Stadia controller to work on other services and consoles via Bluetooth. Shortly after the shutdown,...
Phone Arena
Android 13 is running on only 5.2% of Android phones
Android developers have access to a tool called Android Studio, which offers neat statistics that can help point them in the right direction. Besides that, however, it also shows other stats, such as the ones that prove that Android 13 is installed only on 5.2% of phones. Ouch?. This came...
Phone Arena
Your phone might have been used in a huge money making ad scam
According to Wired, 11 million phones were attacked by an ad-fraud scheme called Vastflux which spoofed 1,700 apps and targeted 120 publishers. At the peak of the scam, the attackers were making requests for 12 billion ads per day. Marion Habiby, a data scientist with Human Security, the firm that discovered the attack, called it one of the largest and most organized her firm had ever seen.
Phone Arena
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G clears FCC certification, may be unveiled soon
Samsung isn’t only preparing for the release of the highly anticipated Galaxy S23 in February. They appear to be prepping the Galaxy A34 for a launch too. At this point, we pretty much know all the specs for the A34, down to the processor, but we don’t know when it will officially launch.
Phone Arena
OnePlus has a cool new phone in store for MWC 2023, but don't get too excited
If you were sad to (officially) hear earlier this month that OnePlus has no plans to (ever) release an ultra-high-end "Pro" version of its latest Android flagship, a new rumor started by Max Jambor over on Twitter might help turn that frown upside down... a little. That's because the company...
Phone Arena
Fitbit drops support for two music streaming services on Sense and Versa smartwatches
Google-owned Fitbit is in the process of informing many of its customers that it will soon stop supporting two music streaming services that are quite popular in the United States: Deezer and Pandora. In an email sent to many Fitbit smartwatch users, the company states that it will ax support for the two apps, which will no longer be available for download.
Phone Arena
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 microLED display would cost twice but won't be twice as good
Apple may be gearing up to release a microLED sequel to its rugged Watch Ultra that will come with a brighter display made with the nascent technology. Apple has been investing in microLED research and development for years in the hope that the technology would one day be able to replace the OLED panels for which it now depends on Samsung and a few other smaller suppliers.
Phone Arena
Microsoft's OG Surface Duo is now cheaper than ever before (new with warranty)
Want to own a piece of mobile industry history without spending an arm and a leg? Amazon-owned Woot has you covered... once again, charging even less than last month (and the month before) for a dual-screen Microsoft Surface Duo in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition. This highly experimental (and...
Phone Arena
Time to become a Samsung fan! For a limited time, save $280 on the Galaxy S21 FE
When Samsung first released the Fan Edition of its Galaxy S series back in 2020, the barebones flagship became an instant hit. People just loved the idea of a core experience with all the bells and whistles of a flagship phone but without the flagship price. Now, you can get...
Phone Arena
Google's "Find my Device" app gets a Material You redesign
Google turned to Material You as its official design language back in 2021 and has since then been slowly updating all of its native apps. However, there is one app in particular that had been neglected and never did get its Material You overhaul until now, the "Find my Device" app.
Comments / 0