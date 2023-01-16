Read full article on original website
Kevin Garnett names best player in NBA today
Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo are having stellar seasons. This past week, Kevin Garnett delved into an interesting topic on his podcast: who is the best player in the NBA today?. Understandably, the conversation came down to Jokic and Antetokounmpo. Although the former...
Grizzlies' Ja Morant laments being called for seventh drug test of season
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is having another monster season, one that will likely earn him his second straight All-Star honor. Morant has become the epitome of a human highlight reel as he ascends towards superstardom, with his wide variety of posterizing dunks and other jaw-dropping plays. One perceived negative consequence of his standout play -- according to the former Rookie of the Year -- is his apparent increase in random drug test requests from the NBA.
Knicks eyeing familiar face as Cam Reddish trade talks intensify
Reddish has been available for trade since he fell out of New York's rotation following a blowout loss to Dallas on Dec. 3. Fred Katz of The Athletic initially reported that New York wanted to include Reddish in a trade to dump Evan Fournier's dismal contract. However, the price has come down since then.
Ben Simmons Makes NBA History On Tuesday Night
On Wednesday evening, the Brooklyn Nets lost 106-98 to the San Antonio Spurs in Texas. Keldon Johnson led the Spurs with an impressive 36 points and 11 rebounds, while six players on the Nets scored in double-digits (they were playing without Kyrie Irving in addition to Kevin Durant already being out).
Milwaukee Bucks Make Two Roster Moves On Tuesday
Currently 28-16 this season heading into a matchup on Tuesday against the Toronto Raptors, the Milwaukee Bucks have once again solidified themselves as one of the top teams in the entire NBA. What is surprising is that they have done so without arguably their second-best scoring weapon in Khris Middleton.
Shaquille O'Neal Jokes On Michael Jordan Scoring 64 Points Against The Magic: "Michael Was Lucky I Wasn’t Guarding Him"
Shaquille O'Neal's time with the Orlando Magic didn't see him win any titles but he still had quite a lot of success with the franchise. He took them to the NBA Finals in just his third season in the NBA and showed even as a rookie, that he was a force to be reckoned with.
Source: Bo Horvat Talks Between Bruins And Canucks Pick Up
An NHL source has confirmed to Boston Hockey Now that reports of NHL trade talks between the Boston Bruins and Vancouver Canucks picking up recently are indeed true. According to this source, Canucks captain and center Bo Horvat has been the center of attention for Bruins general manager Don Sweeney, as he is for GM’s of other Stanley Cup contending teams.
Blues Have Large Ask from Maple Leafs for Ryan O’Reilly
Despite the fact that Ryan O’Reilly is out with an injury and might return to the NHL in just enough time to show that he could be a useful addition to an NHL playoff team, the St. Louis Blues are asking for quite a bit if they’re to trade him. In fact, in a recent article for The Athletic, Jeremy Rutherford is writing that he’s spoken to a source who said the Blues want multiple pieces, specifically one of the Maple Leafs’ best prospects if Toronto gets involved in trade conversations.
Phoenix Suns eye long-term Chris Paul replacement
Chris Paul has been an integral part of the Phoenix Suns going from bottom-of-the-Western Conference to perennial championship contenders over the past few years. That said, Paul is nearly 38 years old and putting up a career-low 13.1 points per game. There is also no ignoring that the Suns got trounced in embarrassing fashion in last year’s playoffs and are 21-24 this year.
Eagles' Jalen Hurts addresses Giants targeting his injured shoulder
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts sounds ready for the New York Giants to target his sprained throwing shoulder during Saturday's playoff game between the NFC East rivals. "It's football. I've got a bounty on me every week I go out there on the field," Hurts told reporters on Tuesday, per...
Miami Heat Have A Standing Trade Offer For Jae Crowder
Jae Crowder was among the most talked about players on the trade market in the summer after his acrimonious split with the Phoenix Suns. However, the situation still hasn't been resolved, with Crowder sitting at home and waiting for the Suns to trade him. They don't want to just give Crowder away and are waiting for the right package for him.
Cubs Swap Out Right-Handers in Pair of Tuesday Roster Moves
The Chicago Cubs swapped out a pair of right-handed pitchers Tuesday, claiming Julian Merryweather off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays and designating Manuel Rodriguez for assignment. Cubs Pluck Julian Merryweather Off Waivers. Merryweather was selected in the fifth round of the 2014 MLB Draft by Cleveland and then traded...
Hayes-led Flyers with another good response, beat up on Ducks for 8-2-0 stretch
On the heels of being dominated in Boston, the Flyers came back home and took it to the lowly Ducks for a 5-2 win Tuesday night at the Wells Fargo Center. With an empty-netter, Kevin Hayes punctuated a hat trick. Rasmus Ristolainen and Morgan Frost also provided goals. Samuel Ersson...
Red Sox Reportedly 'Remain In' On Former All-Star Outfielder, Gold Glove Winner
Duvall is an intriguing option to bring into Boston's outfield. The 34-year-old shined both offensively and defensively in 2021 with 38 home runs and a National League-leading 113 RBIs to go along with winning a Gold Glove, but wasn't as successful in 2022. The one-time All-Star appeared in just 86...
Analyst names veteran WR as best fit for Chicago Bears
PFF has named this veteran a best fit for the Chicago Bears. The Chicago Bears have some clear needs on both sides of the football to address this offseason. And one of those is at wide receiver. After trading for Chase Claypool to add to the roster, Chicago’s receivers still...
