Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Montana witness describes large disc-shaped object hovering over nearby peakRoger MarshMontana State
The richest woman in MontanaLuay RahilBozeman, MT
Whole Foods Market is Opening 1st Store in MontanaBryan DijkhuizenBozeman, MT
Major grocery store chain set to open new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBozeman, MT
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MontanaAlina AndrasMontana State
Related
Lucky In Montana? You Could Be Holding Thousands In Your Hand
The next time you are out and about, just enjoying the sunshine, whistling your favorite tune, and you look down and see a penny, you may want to grab it. The financial struggle here in Bozeman is apparent, so a little luck might be just what you need. You could be sitting on thousands of dollars and not even know it. Especially with all our hiking and outdoor activities, I think coming across one of these rare coins is not too far-fetched.
9 Exquisite Waterfalls Within 3 hours Of Bozeman, MT
Summer will be here before you know it and making plans early to take advantage of the warm sunny days is a smart idea. Plus, if you plan ahead, you may be able to be one step ahead of all the tourists. A fun little day trip with the family...
Montana Beware: Bozeman Folks Are Moving To These 5 Montana Towns
Bozeman residents are on the move - but they're trying very hard to stay IN Montana. Some people can't afford housing in the Bozeman area, others are simply not interested in the rapid growth that has taken over the Gallatin Valley. There are so many different reason for people to...
The Best No-Frills Food Spot in Montana Is Iconic
Not everyone needs all the bells and whistles when it comes to food. Whether you are in the mood for a burger, sandwich, or another dish, sometimes the best meal comes with no frills. If you are grabbing lunch or dinner in Montana, you want something delicious and quick. You...
This Bozeman Dog Is Currently In Top 5 For National Contest.
We all know that dogs are man's (and woman's) best friend. They're loyal and loving, and always seem to be glad to see us whether we've been gone for 15 minutes, or 15 days. Bozeman is undoubtedly a dog-friendly town. We have lovely dog parks, plus many businesses allow and even welcome your 4-legged friend to accompany you when shopping or in some cases, dining out. It's one of the many reasons so many people love Bozeman.
Only One Announced Montana Bed Bath & Beyond Closing (So Far)
A really cool bathroom scale. A Navage nasal irrigation device. Some delightfully plush bath towels. No, I am not what you would call a regular Missoula Bed Bath & Beyond customer. Although, I am probably not what you would consider the prime target customer for a store that specializes in bedding, kitchen gadgets, small appliances, bathroom accessories and assorted trendy do-dads.
Revisiting A Startling Montana State University Murder From 1990
It seems like the entire world has been captivated by the story of four students stabbed to death in off-campus housing near the University of Idaho in Moscow. The investigation into the stabbings is currently underway. A suspect, Bryan Kohberger, was arrested in January and more details about the gruesome murders have been made available to the public. A preliminary hearing is scheduled to begin the week of June 26. Click here for the latest updates regarding the investigation.
ypradio.org
Iconic boot repair shop moves out of downtown Bozeman
After nearly three decades in downtown Bozeman, an iconic boot repair shop has moved. Owner, manager and "Head Repair Guy" Jeff Carter says the store’s last day downtown was Christmas Eve. “It wasn’t that our rent went up — but it was just like [the landlords said] we bought...
Is This The Best Bucket List Restaurant in Montana?
If you could have the perfect meal in Montana, would this be the place you would choose?. When people think of a bucket list, they think of things they want to do in their lifetime, ranging from activities to experiences to food. People choose what they want to experience in their life. Many folks come to Montana for bucket list items like skiing, snowboarding, or visiting national parks. I would prefer to have an incredibly delicious meal.
The Ugliest Coat in All of Montana is Outrageously Expensive
Never been to Bozeman before. We hit the road and headed to Bozeman for brunch with a sister-in-law and her hubby. The drive there was pretty. My eyes fixated on horses, cows and sheep living their best life. And of course those beautiful mountains. We went to Nova Café on...
SNOW: 6″ Possible in Bozeman Area Mountains by Noon Monday
Southwest Montana counties are in for another round of snow, with 4" to 6" falling in the higher elevations and 1" to 3" inches slated for the valleys by Monday afternoon. Even though only a few inches are predicted for the valleys of southwest Montana, travel may be difficult at times. Slick and/or slushy roadways are to be expected so allow for additional morning commute times.
bozone.com
Dinner & a show on the menu at Kountry Korner
Nourishment comes in many forms at the Kountry Korner Café thanks to their hearty menu and friendly staff. The longtime choice for a Four Corners meal also hosts local musicians with weekly performances in its dining area. Here’s a look at who you can catch in the coming weeks.
Dense Fog Advisory For Bozeman and Helena Through Tuesday Morning
When it hasn't been snowing, it's been very foggy in the valleys of southwest Montana so far this week. Dense fog has created dangerous driving conditions at times. There are a few tricks for driving in foggy conditions, and Montanans aren't the best at remembering them sometimes. (The complaining on local driving/weather conditions groups will prove me right on that.) Anyway, this the is most important tip from Weather.gov:
Three Tiny Montana Towns that are Definitely Worth a Visit
Montana is a vast and beautiful state, known for its rugged wilderness and sparse population. However, tucked away in the corners of this vast expanse are a few obscure and tiny towns that are worth a visit. I've had some of the best times in small towns around Montana, and the vibe of a small town can't be artificially created.
MSU And UM Students Top Picks For Fast Food In Montana.
Part of the whole college experience is going to class, trying new things, hanging out with friends, and staying up late studying. It can be a pretty hectic lifestyle, and might not leave a whole lot of time to prepare meals if you are on your own, or unable to cook if you're in a dorm.
Rising number of guns recovered at Montana airports
TSA has a message for travelers: Stop packing firearms in your carry-on luggage. Statewide, travelers through Billings Logan International Airport were the biggest culprits.
Is Bozeman Ready For This New Facility? Residents Say YES!
All you have to do is look around and you can clearly see the growth of our once quiet little town. From million-dollar homes and apartments, Bozeman has become a hot spot for 2nd homes and tourists. When it comes to having new businesses and buildings pop up, some residents...
Bozeman Area Live Music This Weekend: The Dead, Jazz, Country, Bass, and Funk
What kind of music are you in the mood for? This weekend you've got every single kind of music to choose from, across three counties!. Thursday, January 12th, 2023: Three Forks Music Night at Bridger Brewing - (10751 Highway 287, Three Forks) Happening 7pm to 9:30pm featuring music from Matt Wallin and his Nervous Breakdown.
What Happened? 6 Cancelled Events That Montanans Used to Love
Montanans love to cut loose during the summer and enjoy themselves. The best way to do that is a good music festival. Montana might not have music festivals year-round, but Montana has some solid festivals that occur during the summer. People who love country music head to Headwaters Country Jam, and if you love Americana, people head to Red Ants Pants Music Festival, and one festival that has been gaining in popularity is Under the Big Sky Festival near Whitefish.
Are You Allowed To Have Chickens In Bozeman? Asking For A Friend.
All across the state, Montanans are paying more than ever for groceries. Of course, there are tips to save here and there. Some folks will use coupons or will buy cheaper, off-brand products. Others will simply just do without, but what do you do when one of the most basic food items has doubled and even tripled in cost?
The Moose 95.1 FM
Bozeman, MT
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
903K+
Views
ABOUT
The Moose 95.1 FM plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0