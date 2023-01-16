Read full article on original website
Montana witness describes large disc-shaped object hovering over nearby peakRoger MarshMontana State
The richest woman in MontanaLuay RahilBozeman, MT
Whole Foods Market is Opening 1st Store in MontanaBryan DijkhuizenBozeman, MT
Major grocery store chain set to open new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBozeman, MT
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MontanaAlina AndrasMontana State
Lucky In Montana? You Could Be Holding Thousands In Your Hand
The next time you are out and about, just enjoying the sunshine, whistling your favorite tune, and you look down and see a penny, you may want to grab it. The financial struggle here in Bozeman is apparent, so a little luck might be just what you need. You could be sitting on thousands of dollars and not even know it. Especially with all our hiking and outdoor activities, I think coming across one of these rare coins is not too far-fetched.
Montana Beware: Bozeman Folks Are Moving To These 5 Montana Towns
Bozeman residents are on the move - but they're trying very hard to stay IN Montana. Some people can't afford housing in the Bozeman area, others are simply not interested in the rapid growth that has taken over the Gallatin Valley. There are so many different reason for people to...
The Best No-Frills Food Spot in Montana Is Iconic
Not everyone needs all the bells and whistles when it comes to food. Whether you are in the mood for a burger, sandwich, or another dish, sometimes the best meal comes with no frills. If you are grabbing lunch or dinner in Montana, you want something delicious and quick. You...
This Bozeman Dog Is Currently In Top 5 For National Contest.
We all know that dogs are man's (and woman's) best friend. They're loyal and loving, and always seem to be glad to see us whether we've been gone for 15 minutes, or 15 days. Bozeman is undoubtedly a dog-friendly town. We have lovely dog parks, plus many businesses allow and even welcome your 4-legged friend to accompany you when shopping or in some cases, dining out. It's one of the many reasons so many people love Bozeman.
Only One Announced Montana Bed Bath & Beyond Closing (So Far)
A really cool bathroom scale. A Navage nasal irrigation device. Some delightfully plush bath towels. No, I am not what you would call a regular Missoula Bed Bath & Beyond customer. Although, I am probably not what you would consider the prime target customer for a store that specializes in bedding, kitchen gadgets, small appliances, bathroom accessories and assorted trendy do-dads.
Iconic boot repair shop moves out of downtown Bozeman
After nearly three decades in downtown Bozeman, an iconic boot repair shop has moved. Owner, manager and "Head Repair Guy" Jeff Carter says the store’s last day downtown was Christmas Eve. “It wasn’t that our rent went up — but it was just like [the landlords said] we bought...
Is This The Best Bucket List Restaurant in Montana?
If you could have the perfect meal in Montana, would this be the place you would choose?. When people think of a bucket list, they think of things they want to do in their lifetime, ranging from activities to experiences to food. People choose what they want to experience in their life. Many folks come to Montana for bucket list items like skiing, snowboarding, or visiting national parks. I would prefer to have an incredibly delicious meal.
SNOW: 6″ Possible in Bozeman Area Mountains by Noon Monday
Southwest Montana counties are in for another round of snow, with 4" to 6" falling in the higher elevations and 1" to 3" inches slated for the valleys by Monday afternoon. Even though only a few inches are predicted for the valleys of southwest Montana, travel may be difficult at times. Slick and/or slushy roadways are to be expected so allow for additional morning commute times.
Dinner & a show on the menu at Kountry Korner
Nourishment comes in many forms at the Kountry Korner Café thanks to their hearty menu and friendly staff. The longtime choice for a Four Corners meal also hosts local musicians with weekly performances in its dining area. Here’s a look at who you can catch in the coming weeks.
Obsessed With BBQ? Gallatin Valley Has A New Spot
If there is one type of restaurant opening that gets me excited, it will always be a delicious BBQ joint. A food that soothes the soul is BBQ. People love pulled pork, ribs, brisket, burnt ends, and more. BBQ is versatile and has many variations whether you like Kansas City, Texas, or Southern-style smoking.
MSU And UM Students Top Picks For Fast Food In Montana.
Part of the whole college experience is going to class, trying new things, hanging out with friends, and staying up late studying. It can be a pretty hectic lifestyle, and might not leave a whole lot of time to prepare meals if you are on your own, or unable to cook if you're in a dorm.
Rising number of guns recovered at Montana airports
TSA has a message for travelers: Stop packing firearms in your carry-on luggage. Statewide, travelers through Billings Logan International Airport were the biggest culprits.
Is Bozeman Ready For This New Facility? Residents Say YES!
All you have to do is look around and you can clearly see the growth of our once quiet little town. From million-dollar homes and apartments, Bozeman has become a hot spot for 2nd homes and tourists. When it comes to having new businesses and buildings pop up, some residents...
Fun Popular Bozeman Event Is Back! Grab Your Tickets Quick
Ok, THIS is the best! I used to roller skate every weekend growing up. It was the thing to do! You would have your parents drop you off at the end of the parking lot (if you had a pea soup green-colored car) and run in before anyone could see you, and then the fun began!
This Building For Sale in Bozeman Be A Great Investment
If you have the funds, this location would be a prime spot in downtown Bozeman to rent out to locals. Many people who live in the Gallatin Valley who can't afford to purchase a house pivot to renting apartments. Apartments are spread throughout Bozeman and range from friendly and affordable to tiny and expensive. Depending on your price range, you might be limited in what you can afford.
Local post offices still facing challenges
Even in the new year, the Baxter Lane Post Office is still facing challenges. Bozeman resident, Margaret Treat, shared her experience with this Bozeman Post Office.
City of Bozeman Announces Plans For Gigantic Project
Bozeman has been growing steadily for years, and parts of the city that have seen massive growth need some love. The part of Bozeman that has seen constant growth is the west side of the city. From 19th Street to Four Corners, houses, duplexes, and condos are being built and immediately occupied. With the immense growth, the City of Bozeman announced huge plans for this area.
Bozeman Area Live Music This Weekend: The Dead, Jazz, Country, Bass, and Funk
What kind of music are you in the mood for? This weekend you've got every single kind of music to choose from, across three counties!. Thursday, January 12th, 2023: Three Forks Music Night at Bridger Brewing - (10751 Highway 287, Three Forks) Happening 7pm to 9:30pm featuring music from Matt Wallin and his Nervous Breakdown.
What Happened? 6 Cancelled Events That Montanans Used to Love
Montanans love to cut loose during the summer and enjoy themselves. The best way to do that is a good music festival. Montana might not have music festivals year-round, but Montana has some solid festivals that occur during the summer. People who love country music head to Headwaters Country Jam, and if you love Americana, people head to Red Ants Pants Music Festival, and one festival that has been gaining in popularity is Under the Big Sky Festival near Whitefish.
One Chicken Franchise That Would Be Popular In Bozeman
If this franchise opened in the Bozeman area, it would be a hit with families, students, or anyone who loves chicken. It seems that one of the comfort foods that both kids and adults can agree on is chicken tenders. Many folks will default to chicken tenders at restaurants and bars because they are delicious. Chicken tenders are so beloved we even made a list of the best spots in Montana to get this tasty treat.
