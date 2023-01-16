ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KXRM

Artist’s masterpiece home is now on the market

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Would you buy a house that’s floor-to-ceiling in faux fur? One artist’s masterpiece home is now on the market. The one-of-a-kind home in Colorado Springs is filled with vibrant living spaces and unique pieces. On the outside, 6150 Turret Drive is fairly unassuming. But, from the moment you step in, you almost […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
99.9 KEKB

Get a Rare Look Inside Colorado’s Cherokee Ranch and Castle

Many Coloradans might not know that a rare example of a 15th-century castle sits high atop a hill in Sedalia, overlooking the entire Front Range. The medieval-inspired structure was built with locally sourced rhyolite and petrified wood. Cornish stonemasons were brought in to help with the construction project, which took two and a half years to complete. The finished product resulted in a detailed exterior with gargoyles, bold wooden doors, stunning stonework, arches, plus amazing towers and turrets. The interior boasts elegant light fixtures, eight intricate fireplaces, and luxurious living quarters that are still present to this day. The architecture combines aspects of the Western United States as well as 1450s Scottish-style castles.
SEDALIA, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

2,000+ reportedly without power in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo, (KRDO) -- According to the Colorado Springs Utilities electrical outage map, more than 2,000 customers are without power, south of the Colorado Springs Airport. As f 5:10 a.m., the utility company reported 2,047 customers were affected. Below is a look at a map of the affected area: Outage map as of 5:50 The post 2,000+ reportedly without power in southeast Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
mountainjackpot.com

Busted in Teller County January 12, 2023 Edition

Lloyd Crum, date of birth September 9, 1986 of Colorado Springs, Colorado was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with original charges of attempt to influence a public servant, criminal impersonation, vehicular eluding and unlawful display of license plate. Bond was $4,000. Jason Zane Caldwell, date of birth...
TELLER COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Park Rangers honored for saving lives at Lake Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) Commission honored CPW Park Rangers at Lake Pueblo State Park for their heroism in saving multiple lives last summer. Acting CPW Southeast Regional Manager April Estep praised the rangers for risking their lives by plunging into the frigid waters and high waves to save guests of […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Kimball Bayles passes away, Peak Three Theater closed

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Kimball’s Peak Three Theater in Downtown Colorado Springs is closed until further notice while staff mourn the loss of owner Kimball Bayles. The titles that are normally found on the marquee of one of Colorado Springs’ only independent movie theaters, Kimball’s Peak Three Theater, are gone. In their place is a tribute […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Wolf advocates raise concerns about reintroduction plan in Colorado

DIVIDE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday, Jan. 19 Colorado Parks and Wildlife commissioners are holding a public comment meeting in Colorado Springs following the release of the draft wolf reintroduction plan in December. The plan is put together on a phased approach. There's phases 1 through 3. But phase 4 is concerning among wolf advocates. It The post Wolf advocates raise concerns about reintroduction plan in Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
People

Second Colorado Library Closes to the Public Due to 'Troubling' Meth Contamination

Test results from the restrooms of the Colorado library "exceeded state thresholds for methamphetamine contamination" A second Colorado library closed its doors after finding methamphetamine contamination that exceeded the state's thresholds.  Earlier this month, a library in Boulder decided to test its bathrooms after a recent spike in people smoking meth in the library's bathrooms, according to a statement from the city. Samples taken in the air ducts of six restrooms were found to have "higher than acceptable" levels of meth residue.  RELATED: Colorado Library Closes to the Public Due to...
BOULDER, CO
KRDO

Some illicit spas in Colorado Springs remain open despite citations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- 13 Investigates first started exposing illicit spas in Colorado Springs four years ago. Now, new court records are shedding light on the battle between the City of Colorado Springs and massage businesses accused of selling sex. 13 Investigates has discovered that police citations are not stopping some spas from keeping their doors open.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Colorado Springs, Fountain on accident alert

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Colorado Springs and Fountain Police Departments are on accident alert status due to severe weather moving through El Paso County on Tuesday, Jan. 17. The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) went on accident alert effective at 5 p.m. due to road conditions. CSPD said drivers are reminded to simply […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

State suspends two Colorado Springs medical marijuana dispensaries

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two medical marijuana dispensaries in Colorado Springs are closed after the state suspended their business licenses. Plastered on the door of Canna Meds Wellness Centers’ two locations at 506 N. Chelton Road and 2218 N. Academy Place is a sign with “Notice of Suspension” in red bold letters. It states The post State suspends two Colorado Springs medical marijuana dispensaries appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Cloud 9 Magazine

Southern Airways Now Services Pueblo, CO

Southern Airways began service from Pueblo Memorial Airport with three daily departures to Denver.  Southern replaces SkyWest, which filed a request to United States Department of Transportation in March to terminate service to Pueblo and 28 other essential air service markets. Southern was founded in Memphis in 2013 and has since grown to be the […] The post Southern Airways Now Services Pueblo, CO appeared first on Cloud Nine Magazine.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Crews respond to garage fire in East Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire Tuesday afternoon on the east side of the city. According to the CSFD, the fire is in the 2700 block of N. Prospect St. Engine 10 at the scene reported smoke coming from a detached garage. #ColoradoSpringsFire is The post Crews respond to garage fire in East Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
