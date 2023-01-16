Read full article on original website
Five Unique Points of Interest in Downtown Colorado SpringsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Walmart Customer held hostage by Employee: "First,they lock carts and now they refuse to let one leave after they pay?"Maya DeviColorado Springs, CO
The Old Mutt Hut Provides a Loving Home to Abandoned Senior DogsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Local breweries craft new flavors for a limited-time-only beer questColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Colorado witness says object moving overhead was 'miles long' and 'terrifying'
A Colorado witness at Colorado Springs reported watching a “miles long” object with dull white lights moving in the direction of Cheyenne Mountain at 7:50 p.m. on November 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Artist’s masterpiece home is now on the market
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Would you buy a house that’s floor-to-ceiling in faux fur? One artist’s masterpiece home is now on the market. The one-of-a-kind home in Colorado Springs is filled with vibrant living spaces and unique pieces. On the outside, 6150 Turret Drive is fairly unassuming. But, from the moment you step in, you almost […]
Get a Rare Look Inside Colorado’s Cherokee Ranch and Castle
Many Coloradans might not know that a rare example of a 15th-century castle sits high atop a hill in Sedalia, overlooking the entire Front Range. The medieval-inspired structure was built with locally sourced rhyolite and petrified wood. Cornish stonemasons were brought in to help with the construction project, which took two and a half years to complete. The finished product resulted in a detailed exterior with gargoyles, bold wooden doors, stunning stonework, arches, plus amazing towers and turrets. The interior boasts elegant light fixtures, eight intricate fireplaces, and luxurious living quarters that are still present to this day. The architecture combines aspects of the Western United States as well as 1450s Scottish-style castles.
Colorado Springs teahouse owner serves dim sum
For Tanya Lin, owner of Yellow Mountain Tea House, 2616 W. Colorado Ave., Chinese New Year, a 16-day celebration beginning Sunday, would not be complete without the bite-size dumplings known as dim sum. Chinese New Year is based on the lunar calendar and is represented by one of 12 animals;...
2,000+ reportedly without power in southeast Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo, (KRDO) -- According to the Colorado Springs Utilities electrical outage map, more than 2,000 customers are without power, south of the Colorado Springs Airport. As f 5:10 a.m., the utility company reported 2,047 customers were affected. Below is a look at a map of the affected area: Outage map as of 5:50 The post 2,000+ reportedly without power in southeast Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Well-known brewery in the Colorado Springs area closing after nearly 15 years in business
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A well-known brewery in the Colorado Springs area is closing after almost 15 years in business. The Rocky Mountain Brewery announced they were closing on Friday. The brewery is located in the Cimarron Hills area east of Powers and Platte. The owner, Duane Lujan, plans on closing Feb. 4.
mountainjackpot.com
Busted in Teller County January 12, 2023 Edition
Lloyd Crum, date of birth September 9, 1986 of Colorado Springs, Colorado was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with original charges of attempt to influence a public servant, criminal impersonation, vehicular eluding and unlawful display of license plate. Bond was $4,000. Jason Zane Caldwell, date of birth...
Man Allegedly Sickened by Rat Poison in Burrito at Colorado Taco Bell
It's one of those stories you hear that will put you away from eating out for a very long time. An investigation is underway after a man became violently ill from a Taco Bell burrito. If the allegations hold true, somebody is not only getting fired but could be up...
Park Rangers honored for saving lives at Lake Pueblo
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) Commission honored CPW Park Rangers at Lake Pueblo State Park for their heroism in saving multiple lives last summer. Acting CPW Southeast Regional Manager April Estep praised the rangers for risking their lives by plunging into the frigid waters and high waves to save guests of […]
KKTV
Crews called to a small fire on the east side of Colorado Springs Wednesday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a small fire on the east side of Colorado Springs on Wednesday. Smoke was visible at about 5:15 p.m. in an area near Constitution and Powers. One 11 News viewer captured video of the blaze while driving along Waynoka Road. The exact location of the fire was not available.
Kimball Bayles passes away, Peak Three Theater closed
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Kimball’s Peak Three Theater in Downtown Colorado Springs is closed until further notice while staff mourn the loss of owner Kimball Bayles. The titles that are normally found on the marquee of one of Colorado Springs’ only independent movie theaters, Kimball’s Peak Three Theater, are gone. In their place is a tribute […]
Wolf advocates raise concerns about reintroduction plan in Colorado
DIVIDE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday, Jan. 19 Colorado Parks and Wildlife commissioners are holding a public comment meeting in Colorado Springs following the release of the draft wolf reintroduction plan in December. The plan is put together on a phased approach. There's phases 1 through 3. But phase 4 is concerning among wolf advocates. It The post Wolf advocates raise concerns about reintroduction plan in Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
weather5280.com
Denver & Colorado's snowfall forecast: Impactful snow is on the way, especially north and east of the city
Our eyes remain on the system to hit tomorrow, Tuesday, through Wednesday. As we have discussed previously, the biggest impact is all up to what is now any minor changes to position and speed of the storm as it develops over southeastern Colorado. If that storm develops a touch north...
Second Colorado Library Closes to the Public Due to 'Troubling' Meth Contamination
Test results from the restrooms of the Colorado library "exceeded state thresholds for methamphetamine contamination" A second Colorado library closed its doors after finding methamphetamine contamination that exceeded the state's thresholds. Earlier this month, a library in Boulder decided to test its bathrooms after a recent spike in people smoking meth in the library's bathrooms, according to a statement from the city. Samples taken in the air ducts of six restrooms were found to have "higher than acceptable" levels of meth residue. RELATED: Colorado Library Closes to the Public Due to...
KRDO
Some illicit spas in Colorado Springs remain open despite citations
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- 13 Investigates first started exposing illicit spas in Colorado Springs four years ago. Now, new court records are shedding light on the battle between the City of Colorado Springs and massage businesses accused of selling sex. 13 Investigates has discovered that police citations are not stopping some spas from keeping their doors open.
Colorado Springs, Fountain on accident alert
(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Colorado Springs and Fountain Police Departments are on accident alert status due to severe weather moving through El Paso County on Tuesday, Jan. 17. The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) went on accident alert effective at 5 p.m. due to road conditions. CSPD said drivers are reminded to simply […]
The Happiest Prisoner on Death Row Tells a Sad Tale from Colorado
The tragic case of Joe Arridy is one that lives in infamy for the state of Colorado and everyone involved. Once called, "the happiest man on death row," Arridy is believed to have been falsely accused and convicted of a brutal crime that resulted in his execution and a dark time for Colorado as a whole.
State suspends two Colorado Springs medical marijuana dispensaries
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two medical marijuana dispensaries in Colorado Springs are closed after the state suspended their business licenses. Plastered on the door of Canna Meds Wellness Centers’ two locations at 506 N. Chelton Road and 2218 N. Academy Place is a sign with “Notice of Suspension” in red bold letters. It states The post State suspends two Colorado Springs medical marijuana dispensaries appeared first on KRDO.
Southern Airways Now Services Pueblo, CO
Southern Airways began service from Pueblo Memorial Airport with three daily departures to Denver. Southern replaces SkyWest, which filed a request to United States Department of Transportation in March to terminate service to Pueblo and 28 other essential air service markets. Southern was founded in Memphis in 2013 and has since grown to be the […] The post Southern Airways Now Services Pueblo, CO appeared first on Cloud Nine Magazine.
Crews respond to garage fire in East Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire Tuesday afternoon on the east side of the city. According to the CSFD, the fire is in the 2700 block of N. Prospect St. Engine 10 at the scene reported smoke coming from a detached garage. #ColoradoSpringsFire is The post Crews respond to garage fire in East Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
